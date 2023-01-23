ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee Charter Township, MI

wbrn.com

State Senate approves earned income tax credit expansion

Michigan's Earned Income Tax Credit will be expanded under a bill passed Thursday by the State Senate on a vote of 27-11. The plan's sponsor Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet says it will lift more taxpayers out of poverty. But a number of Republicans voted no, saying they favor tax relief that would benefit all Michigan taxpayers.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Investigation launched after senior care facility complaint

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living situation can be overwhelming. One woman called in to UpNorthLive News and was concerned about the practices in place at a northern Michigan senior care facility and the safety of her loved one. So, we looked...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan cutting off extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million after February

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 700,000 Michigan households will lose their extra SNAP food assistance benefits after February's Bridge Card deposits are completed. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been providing extra food assistance for nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic started. A change in federal law will bring the extra payments to an end soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan districts feel ready for challenges of universal pre-K

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Another item on Governor Whitmer's second-term agenda: expansion of the Great Start Readiness Program. The GSRP helps low-income families afford pre-K education for their 4-year-olds. During her address, Whitmer said she wants to see the program cover every family, regardless of income. "It was awesome....
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

More snowfall coming to Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Keep the snow blowers and shovels handy around Mid-Michigan this weekend. A couple more winter weather systems are expected to drop several inches of snow across the region from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has declared an Alert Day from 11...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week

Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Winter storm road conditions: Here's how driving is looking in Michigan

(FOX 2) - Snowfall piling on Southeast Michigan this Wednesday is expected to be the season's biggest winter storm. That's not saying much, considering the amount of precipitation that fallen this year has been paltry compared to years past. While some of the communities further to the east could see nearly 7 inches of snow, most of us won't get more than 5 inches.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Thursday, Jan. 26

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The snow piled onto Southeast Michigan causing widespread closures of school districts in Metro Detroit Wednesday - and many have canceled class for Thursday as well. Check the school closings list here. Most areas will get 4-7 inches, with flurries expected overnight. Many side streets are...
MICHIGAN STATE

