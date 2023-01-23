Read full article on original website
State Senate approves earned income tax credit expansion
Michigan's Earned Income Tax Credit will be expanded under a bill passed Thursday by the State Senate on a vote of 27-11. The plan's sponsor Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet says it will lift more taxpayers out of poverty. But a number of Republicans voted no, saying they favor tax relief that would benefit all Michigan taxpayers.
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
Investigation launched after senior care facility complaint
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living situation can be overwhelming. One woman called in to UpNorthLive News and was concerned about the practices in place at a northern Michigan senior care facility and the safety of her loved one. So, we looked...
Michigan cutting off extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million after February
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 700,000 Michigan households will lose their extra SNAP food assistance benefits after February's Bridge Card deposits are completed. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been providing extra food assistance for nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic started. A change in federal law will bring the extra payments to an end soon.
Mid-Michigan districts feel ready for challenges of universal pre-K
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Another item on Governor Whitmer's second-term agenda: expansion of the Great Start Readiness Program. The GSRP helps low-income families afford pre-K education for their 4-year-olds. During her address, Whitmer said she wants to see the program cover every family, regardless of income. "It was awesome....
More snowfall coming to Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Keep the snow blowers and shovels handy around Mid-Michigan this weekend. A couple more winter weather systems are expected to drop several inches of snow across the region from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has declared an Alert Day from 11...
‘With inflation, every dollar makes a difference’: Whitmer lays out ‘Lowering MI Costs’ plan for saving Michiganders money in State of the State
Times are tight for Michiganders. With the ongoing struggles of inflation, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Wednesday’s State of the State address laid out a plan to help people across the state make ends meet.
Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week
Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Man Cuts Straps on Another Hunter’s Tree Stand, Causing Dangerous 20-Foot Fall
A conflict over a public-land deer hunting spot in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has culminated in prison time and an indefinite hunting ban for one man. In a press release, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) characterized the dramatic series of events as an extreme example of “hunter harassment.”
More snow this week • Minimum wage hike reversed • Home on St. Clair River used for smuggling
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - After starting the month with three weeks of no snow, boy have we caught up this week!. After Wednesday's snow storm, we continue to keep the snow in our weekend forecast. We wake up to an icy and frigid Friday start with temperatures in the low 20s.
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
Winter storm road conditions: Here's how driving is looking in Michigan
(FOX 2) - Snowfall piling on Southeast Michigan this Wednesday is expected to be the season's biggest winter storm. That's not saying much, considering the amount of precipitation that fallen this year has been paltry compared to years past. While some of the communities further to the east could see nearly 7 inches of snow, most of us won't get more than 5 inches.
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies declared for southeastern Michigan
As the winter storm in headed toward southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies.
Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Thursday, Jan. 26
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The snow piled onto Southeast Michigan causing widespread closures of school districts in Metro Detroit Wednesday - and many have canceled class for Thursday as well. Check the school closings list here. Most areas will get 4-7 inches, with flurries expected overnight. Many side streets are...
Oakland County woman wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket
An Oakland County woman's lucky streak on a Michigan Lottery instant game culminated in a big win. The 59-year-old woman recently won $1 million on the Double Diamond game, which she had been playing frequently, according to the Michigan Lottery. "I’ve been playing Double Diamond since it came out and...
Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023
Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park Due to ongoing issues with groundwater, sites 15, 18,...
Remembering the monster Blizzard of 1978: Winter sure packed a wallop 45 years ago
It has been 45 years since the Great Blizzard of 1978, and that storm is still a vivid memory for many Michiganders. Over the course of three days - Jan. 25-27 - the Great Lakes state was in the grip of a powerful snow-maker. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has described...
Snow forecast, timeline for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City shows who flirts with 4 inches of snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Mid-Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The center of the...
Oxford student, business owner and retiree respond to Whitmer State of the State
Legislators and local dignitaries typically account for the bulk of the attendees at a State of the State address. But the broad message and specific policy vision shared during this annual speech is intended to have the biggest impact on normal Michiganders. So we reached out to a few Michigan residents who...
