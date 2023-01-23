ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Billings Mustangs announce new manager for 2023 season

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs on Wednesday announced that Billy Horton will be the team’s manager for the 2023 Pioneer League season. Horton, 49, has worked for the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox organizations. More recently, he was a manager or field coordinator for teams in the MLB Draft League (2021) and Arizona Collegiate Wood Bat League (2020, 2022).
BILLINGS, MT
Press, press, press: Billings Skyview girls swarm Billings Senior

BILLINGS — Charlize Davis has been a three-sport contributor at Billings Skyview going on four years now, but it’s sometimes a little too easy to overlook the level of her athleticism. She’s a state placer in track and field and led the Falcons’ girls soccer team with 14...
Mclain Burckley's buzzer-beater sends Billings Senior boys past Billings Skyview

BILLINGS — Much like the game-winning play itself, the celebration afterward didn’t go exactly as planned. Instead of immediately getting into graceful run around the Skyview High School gym, Billings Senior’s Mclain Burckley tripped over a referee’s foot and went sprawling to the gym floor after his 3-pointer from the left wing beat both the final buzzer and Billings Skyview Tuesday night.
BILLINGS, MT

