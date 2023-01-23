BILLINGS — Much like the game-winning play itself, the celebration afterward didn’t go exactly as planned. Instead of immediately getting into graceful run around the Skyview High School gym, Billings Senior’s Mclain Burckley tripped over a referee’s foot and went sprawling to the gym floor after his 3-pointer from the left wing beat both the final buzzer and Billings Skyview Tuesday night.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO