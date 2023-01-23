Wagener man facing sexual conduct charges with a minor

Gregory W. Smith (photo courtesy of Aiken County detention center) Aiken County detention center

A Wagener man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges with a minor for a 2021 incident.

Gregory W. Smith, 61, of Wagener was arrested and charged Jan. 22 with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt with the victim under age 11, according to jail records.

On April 29, 2021, police were informed of the incident, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

During a forensic interview, police were told the suspect inappropriately touched the victim, the report said.

Smith is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.