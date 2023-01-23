The Cavaliers, Hawks, And Jazz Discussed A 3-Team Trade Involving Malik Beasley, John Collins And Caris LeVert

This 3-team deal would get the Cavaliers Malik Beasley.

There are a lot of teams that will likely be seeking to get better around the trade deadline this year. Due to the parity in the league right now, a lot of teams seem to believe they have a chance to go far this year.

Sometimes, we see a number of teams come together on multi-team trades that involve 3 or more teams. We have seen a lot more of them in recent years, and it looks as though one might happen as we get closer to the trade deadline.

A recent report from Sean Deveney of Heavy revealed that the Cleveland Cavaliers , Utah Jazz , and Atlanta Hawks have discussed a 3-team trade that would send big man John Collins, shooting guard Malik Beasley, and wing Caris LeVert to new teams.

Cleveland, also looking for veteran wing depth, is said to be weighing an offer that would bring in Beasley as part of a three-way deal that would put John Collins in Utah and Caris LeVert, who is in the final year of his contract, in Atlanta.

There is no doubt that this could potentially be beneficial for all three teams. The Atlanta Hawks would be able to move off John Collins' contract while getting a solid wing shot creator in Caris LeVert. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz would likely be willing to absorb John Collins' contract since they're rebuilding. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, would be getting a solid spark plug scorer to come off the bench or start in a 3-guard lineup with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.

We will see if this trade ends up happening in the future. Each team has reasons to do this, but multi-team trades can frequently fall apart if one team pulls out. It is clear from this report that this trade is up to the Cavaliers, and we'll see what they decide.

The Hawks Could Also Send John Collins To The Heat

This trade could be a good one for the Atlanta Hawks, but they also have options to send John Collins elsewhere. A previous report revealed that the Atlanta Hawks have also discussed a Collins trade with the Miami Heat .

But bolstering up front is still Miami’s priority. They had discussions with Atlanta about John Collins that have since gone dormant, a deal that would potentially send Duncan Robinson and Martin to the Hawks (perhaps with a protected draft pick). Those talks could be rekindled, though there is concern among some with the Heat that Collins and star big man Bam Adebayo would not be a great fit.

Though John Collins has had an inconsistent season this year, perhaps playing in a new situation could get him back to his best. He is still a talented player who is clearly commanding some trade interest, and he was notably linked to the Wizards in the past as well.

It remains to be seen where John Collins ends up. Though Collins is on a huge contract, perhaps we'll see a team take a chance on him and his ability at some point before the trade deadline.

