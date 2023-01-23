ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

Michael Jordan Gave Brilliant Advice To Parents And Kids About Basketball

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aw6dW_0kOoObfa00

Michael Jordan once explained to parents and their kids the importance of knowing how to fail in basketball.

Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan is not only the greatest NBA player of all time but somebody who almost always was right with his reasoning, teaching a lot of people plenty of stuff not only about the beautiful game but life.

MJ was criticized for his style of leadership, but he never backed down against the bad comments, making it clear that he was trying to push his teammates to the next level , leading by example, and always putting himself through fire to reach his goals.

Even though Jordan always wanted the best from those around him, he knew that failure was a big part of success , and tried to teach this to a group of parents and the new generation of players.

Michael Jordan Once Gave Big Words Of Wisdom To Parents And Kids

Talking with a group of players and their parents, presumably at his camp, MJ gave them a very valuable piece of advice regarding success, failure, and how to deal with the bad situations players faced during their entire life.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"People put too much seriousness into success and failure, especially on the basketball court. If you take a shot, you can only do two things, make it or miss. That's how simple it is. That's what you try to get to your kids, so they're not afraid of that simple act. When I took that shot, whatever shot it was, I'm my mind, first thing I'm thinking, 'I'm gonna make it'. Secondly, if I don't, 'ok we can come back tomorrow, work hard, make sure when I get in that situation again, I'mma make the shot.' But you don't put the end of the world on that one particular event. And kids sometimes have a tendency to do that. So you know, as a parent, you have to simplify as much as possible to show them that. 'Either way I still love you if you miss that shot. I still think you're a great basketball player.'"

MJ appeared to be very good with kids , as his children once revealed. They had a normal childhood with the GOAT at home, and Jordan appeared to be really cool with them. Naturally, he wanted others to have that, to be patient with their kids and not put too much pressure on them.

He had to walk a long road to become the greatest of all time and wanted to set a good example for those who came after him.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
gamblingnews.com

Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction

Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
The Spun

Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools

Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice

At this point, everyone is probably aware of what happened with Shannon Sharpe at the Lakers game on Friday night. Sharpe and members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a verbal altercation that also involved Tee Morant. Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed and the show went on. Consequently, Sharpe felt some...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy