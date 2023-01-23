Michael Jordan Gave Brilliant Advice To Parents And Kids About Basketball

Michael Jordan once explained to parents and their kids the importance of knowing how to fail in basketball.

Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan is not only the greatest NBA player of all time but somebody who almost always was right with his reasoning, teaching a lot of people plenty of stuff not only about the beautiful game but life.

MJ was criticized for his style of leadership, but he never backed down against the bad comments, making it clear that he was trying to push his teammates to the next level , leading by example, and always putting himself through fire to reach his goals.

Even though Jordan always wanted the best from those around him, he knew that failure was a big part of success , and tried to teach this to a group of parents and the new generation of players.

Michael Jordan Once Gave Big Words Of Wisdom To Parents And Kids

Talking with a group of players and their parents, presumably at his camp, MJ gave them a very valuable piece of advice regarding success, failure, and how to deal with the bad situations players faced during their entire life.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"People put too much seriousness into success and failure, especially on the basketball court. If you take a shot, you can only do two things, make it or miss. That's how simple it is. That's what you try to get to your kids, so they're not afraid of that simple act. When I took that shot, whatever shot it was, I'm my mind, first thing I'm thinking, 'I'm gonna make it'. Secondly, if I don't, 'ok we can come back tomorrow, work hard, make sure when I get in that situation again, I'mma make the shot.' But you don't put the end of the world on that one particular event. And kids sometimes have a tendency to do that. So you know, as a parent, you have to simplify as much as possible to show them that. 'Either way I still love you if you miss that shot. I still think you're a great basketball player.'"

MJ appeared to be very good with kids , as his children once revealed. They had a normal childhood with the GOAT at home, and Jordan appeared to be really cool with them. Naturally, he wanted others to have that, to be patient with their kids and not put too much pressure on them.

He had to walk a long road to become the greatest of all time and wanted to set a good example for those who came after him.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.