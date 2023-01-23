ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Pacific City Park sampling work begins soon

King County will collect groundwater, soil, and vapor samples near a former dumpsite under Pacific City Park in preparation for the Pacific Right Bank Flood Protection Project. The project’s aim is to substantially reduce the potential for White River flooding in Pacific and improve environmental conditions along that portion of...
KING COUNTY, WA
King County’s new prosecuting attorney announces task force units

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion announced on Jan. 24 some of the first policy and practice changes of her administration, including the establishment of several specialized units and task forces focused on addressing what the newly sworn-in prosecuting attorney is calling some of “King County’s greatest areas of concern.”

