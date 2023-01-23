Read full article on original website
Hulk Hogan Clowned After He Accidentally Tweets Private Message
Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. That being said, Hogan tends to get dragged and ridiculed by fans often. It seems this happened once again recently.
Doudrop Finally Reveals Her Illness
Doudrop was a mainstay on NXT UK before she got her main roster call-up. Vince McMahon changed her name from Piper Niven to Doudrop. She was last seen on WWE television in September 2022. Doudrop previously stated that she was on the road to recovery following her battle with an...
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
Ric Flair Claims He & John Cena Congratulating Charlotte Flair On Breaking Their Record Would Get Massive Rating
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is always a sore subject for many fans, who are fed up with seeing her win titles all the time. That being said, no one can deny just how talented Flair is in the ring. Her father Ric Flair also made a very interesting claim about her surpassing his World Title reigns as well.
Spoiler On Big Name Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night and WWE is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s Smackdown, with a big name set to appear in Laredo. According to PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is scheduled for tonight’s episode. It’s unknown if he will also appear in the Rumble. Lesnar...
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
Chelsea Green Turns Heads In Skimpy Black One-Piece Photo Drop
Chelsea Green debuted in WWE back in 2018 and fans hoped she would make a huge impact. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a big disappointment after Green got injured during her main roster debut on Smackdown. She was subsequently released and went on to become a better wrestler in other places. Green is known to share thirst traps often and it seems she did so again recently.
John Morrison Once Started Wild Riot Before Rey Mysterio Match In Mexico
John Morrison was one of the highlights of WWE television after he returned to the company in 2019. Morrison has already admitted that his WWE return didn’t quite go as expected. He was released by WWE last year and has worked hard to become a big deal again in the indies. That being said, it seems John Morrison once started a riot before a match with Rey Mysterio.
AEW Boss Addresses Britt Baker Injury
It's another Wednesday, and you know what that means: "AEW Dynamite" is set to air this evening. We already know the most significant moment of the night will be when Mark Briscoe wrestles Jay Lethal as a tribute to his late brother Jay. Elsewhere on the card, it was previously announced that there would be a three-way match pitting Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. Unfortunately, a sudden change of events has led to a shift in the plans for "Dynamite."
WWE SmackDown Preview (1/27): Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa, Rey Mysterio Vs. Karrion Kross, Tag Team Tournament Continues
Kevin Owens will face Solo Sikoa tonight on "WWE SmackDown" ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at tomorrow night's Royal Rumble event. This evening's match comes about after Owens caused chaos during last week's championship contract signing by attacking The Bloodline and sending "The Tribal Chief" through a table. KO sent another message to Reigns this past Monday on "WWE Raw XXX" by delivering two stunners to two-time WWE Champion The Miz.
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
Brock Lesnar’s Status For WWE SmackDown This Week
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated and accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. Throughout his two runs with WWE, The Beast Incarnate has been a force to be reckoned with. He already appeared on RAW this week and now it seems he’s slated to appear on Smackdown as well.
Backstage News On Possible Men’s Royal Rumble Winner
The Royal Rumble is set to air live from San Antonio this weekend and anticipation for the event is at an all time high. After this weekend fans should have a better idea of what the WrestleMania card will look like, and there’s been a lot of talk about who could be winning the Royal Rumble matches.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Brock Lesnar’s Blue Brand Return, Royal Rumble Go-Home Build, More
Tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. SmackDown will feature two semi-finals matches for the tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The top match announced for tonight is Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa.
Sami Zayn Comments On Jey Uso Saving Him From Samoan Spike
Sami Zayn was counting his blessings after Jey Uso saved him from a Solo Sikoa's "Samoan Spike" on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," coming a split second away from the end of his run with The Bloodline. And Zayn appears to still be feeling good about Uso playing savior, responding...
Kevin Owens Addresses WWE Sale Rumors
WWE is once again headed up by Vince McMahon. The long-time executive returned to the WWE Board of Directors earlier this month, bringing former WWE co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson with him. This move resulted in a number of internal changes, with the biggest coming in the form of WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon's resignation. Following Stephanie's departure, Vince was unanimously elected as chairman of the board, while Nick Khan assumed all CEO responsibilities. All these shifts are done with the intent to pursue "strategic alternatives" with future negotiations of WWE's media rights.
Eric Bischoff Wants Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 39
The pitch for Steve Austin’s match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, contrary to initial reports that WWE had asked Austin to face Roman Reigns in the absence of The Rock. In response to the rumors, former WCW President Eric...
Hall Of Famer Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn At Raw 30
Fans saw a number of names from the past return to WWE on Monday night for the special Raw 30th anniversary show. Teddy Long happened to be one of the Hall of Famers in the house as Long helped to set up a six man tag team match which saw Seth Rollins & The Street Profits take on Imperium.
