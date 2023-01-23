Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
Singer Robert Finley Wows with Original Song in ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Early Release
Singer Robert Finley recently returned to the Got Talent stage for America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, after reaching the Semifinals of Season 14. Finley delivered a soulful performance of an original song, bringing the judges to their feet. Robert Finley Performs in AGT: All-Stars Early Release. Finley is a musician...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Standout Bad Salsa Bags Golden Buzzer in ‘Romania’s Got Talent’
America’s Got Talent fan-favorite Bad Salsa recently took their shot in Romanii Au Talent to show an impressive acrobatic-salsa routine. Consequently, they’ve received a Golden Buzzer from the series’ hosts. Bad Salsa Joins Romania’s Got Talent. Coming from India, Bad Salsa consists of 23-year-old Bivash Sardar...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT: All-Stars’ Recap: Heidi Klum Hits Golden Buzzer for Young Magician
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars returned on Monday night for a new episode, as 10 more acts took the stage for a chance to go to the Finals. During the show, judge Heidi Klum hit the Golden Buzzer for young BGT magician Aidan McCann, while the Superfans voted for Pilipinas Got Talent winners Power Duo.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT: All-Stars’ Fans Flame Simon Cowell For His Critique of Emil and Dariel
During Monday’s new episode of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, judge Simon Cowell had some harsh words for cellists Emil and Dariel. Fans online have shared their belief that Cowell was too hard on them when he accused them of being “boring.”. Simon Cowell Calls Emil and Dariel...
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
‘He’s Broken My Heart’: Brendan Fraser’s Estranged Brother Accused Actor Of Refusing To Help Him When He Was Broke & Homeless Years Before ‘The Whale’ Success
Oscar hopeful Brendan Fraser has been riding high with his career resurgence after a critically acclaimed performance in The Whale — but years before the actor was haunted by family drama including a homeless brother who said the A-list star refused to help him, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fraser’s estranged brother Regan spoke out in 1999 as the actor was riding high on the success of The Mummy. In an interview, Regan said he was homeless while his brother was making millions. “I’ve hit rock bottom and my brother is a superstar, yet he acts like I’m not even alive,” Regan...
Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery
"There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him," Hugh Dillon said of his Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner might be heading back to work sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Hugh Dillon, the creator of Mayor of Kingstown and Renner's co-star, said the actor is determined to get back in front of the camera weeks after his New Year's Day snowplow accident. "There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video
Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Former Child Star Adam Rich Has Died at 54 Years Old and the World Is Reeling
As many of us know, Hollywood can be a tough place to grow up. We’ve seen child stars like Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes go through the ringer, and now that Adam Rich has died, we’re reminded once again of child star troubles. Adam Rich, who died on Jan. 7, 2023, is known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough, the 1977 sitcom about a single dad raising eight children.
tigerdroppings.com
Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper
Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
talentrecap.com
Miley Cyrus Breaks Adele’s Spotify Record with New Song ‘Flowers’
Former The Voice coach Miley Cyrus has officially broken a Guinness World Record previously held by Adele with the release of her latest single “Flowers.” The song now holds the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in one week. Miley Cyrus Breaks Adele’s Spotify Record with...
Beverly D’Angelo Is Mom Of Twins, Anton And Olivia, With Acting Legend Al Pacino
Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino had a romantic relationship that led to the birth of their twins, Anton and Olivia. The couple started dating in 1997, two years after D’Angelo’s divorce from her ex-husband, Lorenzo Salviati. However, the celebrity ex-lovers were convinced that they wanted kids with...
Why, after 17 operations, the girl abandoned the idea of reincarnating as Ariel
what people are not capable of in an effort to be like their idols. We wrote about a man who dreams of becoming Britney Spears' doppelgänger. He has already spent $120,000 on this. But it looks like the Swedish Pixie Fox outdid the Britney fan. This girl got 17 plastic surgeries to transform herself into a cartoon character! True, it almost ended in failure for Pixie. Now the girl is slowly moving away from the image of the cartoon. Whether she succeeds, you must judge for yourself.
thesource.com
Pamela Anderson Alleges Tim Allen From ‘Home Improvement’ Once Flashed Her On Set
Pamela Anderson is getting ready to release her memoir. In an excerpt provided to Variety, Anderson revealed Tim Allen, the star of the sitcom Home Improvement, exposed himself to her during the filming on an episode. “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and...
TMZ.com
Tim Allen Flashes 'Home Improvement' Costar in Resurfaced Blooper Clip
Tim Allen says Pamela Anderson's claim he flashed her behind the scenes on "Home Improvement" is a lie ... but there's a newly resurfaced clip showing the actor flashing another costar in a playful blooper. The scene includes Tim and Patricia Richardson, who played Tim's wife, Jill Taylor, on the...
Robbie Knievel's Dying Regret: Courageous Son Of Legendary Stuntman Couldn't Escape Shadow Cast By 'Hell-Raising' Dad
Robbie Knievel, the daredevil son of Evel Knievel, had followed in his father's footsteps but insiders said he couldn't escape the shadow cast by his "hell-raising" dad prior to his death at 60.RadarOnline.com has learned that Robbie hoped of garnering the level of fame that Evel did, but was still proud of what he accomplished before passing away from pancreatic cancer."Robbie did do better than Evel with most of his jumps, but he never got the widespread acclaim," a source explained. Robbie proved he was a force to be reckoned with by successfully landing the death-defying jump over the Caesars...
talentrecap.com
Jenna Johnson Shares Memories of Giving Birth to Her Baby Son
Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson took to Instagram this week to share memories of her labor experience as she gave birth to her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy. The couple welcomed a baby boy on January 10. Jenna Johnson Shares Labor Story on Instagram. On Monday, Johnson...
thedigitalfix.com
Meet the 12-year-old behind M3GAN’s iconic dance
You’ve likely heard of the new killer doll that’s taking the horror movie world by storm, the one and only M3GAN. We had numerous M3GAN memes well before the film opened in cinemas, and M3GAN 2 has already been greenlit. Among all of this was M3GAN’s dance, a...
