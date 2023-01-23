ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Big week leads Tigers’ Williams to player of the week honors

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmMoL_0kOoJYre00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Another no-brainer for the American Athletic Conference.

The AAC named Tigers forward DeAndre Williams as the league’s Player of the Week on Monday after he posted two huge games in the Tigers’ two wins.

More of the latest news in sports on WREG.com

First, 29 points and 15 boards against Wichita State, then 26 and 8 in Sunday’s win at Cincinnati that pushed the Memphis winning streak to three straight, moving the Tigers up to third in the conference standings.

It’s the first player of the week honor in Williams’ Tiger career.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Tigers defeat East Carolina 61-53

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Looking for revenge over the Pirates of East Carolina University, the Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team made the trip out to North Carolina. A hot fourth quarter from the Memphis offense would give them their first win in Greenville since the 2016 season with the 61-53 final. Following tonight’s game, Memphis moves to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tigers turning things around at the right time

MEMPHIS – It was less than two weeks ago when many Tiger fans were like— oh, oh.  Here we go again. Memphis had just lost in double overtime at UCF, falling to 2 and 2 in the American Athletic Conference.  Even their two wins looked troubling.  Back to living life on and off the NCAA […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizz drop 4th straight, in late collapse to Warriors 122-120

SAN FRANCISCO – Jordan Poole scored the winning layup with a second remaining to cap a crazy, back-and-forth final minute, and the Golden State Warriors fought back to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 on Wednesday night. Brandon Clarke had a tying dunk with 6.3 seconds left for Memphis on a pass from Ja Morant after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Steven Adams to miss the next 3-5 weeks with a sprained knee

MEMPHIS – First it was Jaren Jackson Jr. Then Desmond Bane and now Steven Adams. Adams is set to miss the next 3 to 5 weeks with a sprained PCL in his right knee.  He suffered the injury Sunday night in a loss to the Phoenix Suns. Adams has started 42 games for the Grizzlies […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Danny Green plans to make season debut February 1st

MEMPHIS – The Memphis Grizzlies lose a key piece to it’s core and starting line-up, as the best rebounding center Steven Adams will be sidelined with a PCL sprain and is expected to miss the next 3 to 5 week. One positive sign for Memphis is that 3-time NBA champion Danny Green plans to make […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Five officers arrested in Memphis man's death

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. Five officers arrested in Memphis man’s death. Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Justin Pearson wins Tennessee House District 86 race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community organizer Justin Pearson won the special election to replace the late Tennessee State Representative Barbara Cooper with 52% of the vote. Ten Democrats were vying for the Tennessee House District 86 seat. Representative Cooper was the oldest-serving legislator in Tennessee when she died in October at 93. Under Tennessee law, her […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Candlelight vigil held for Tyre Nichols at Memphis skate park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Friends, family, and supporters of Tyre Nichols held a candlelight vigil at Tobey Skate Park Thursday evening to honor the man who was an avid skateboarder. Earlier in the day, many people were focused on charging the men allegedly responsible for killing Tyre Nichols, but Thursday night the community focused on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young and the Restless Jan. 27 time change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to Young and The Restless being preempted on Friday, January 27 by breaking news coverage, it will air at a later time. The show will air at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, January 28. Viewers are advised to set their DVRs to record.
MEMPHIS, TN
WLBT

Visitor dies at Memphis hospital after crash on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Ole Miss Police Department continues to investigate a wreck that resulted in a death. According to a university statement, the one-vehicle incident happened on Jan. 13. A location was not provided. A student was involved and a campus visitor was severely injured, per the statement....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest lawmakers in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis community activist is making history by becoming one of the youngest state lawmakers elected to fill the Tennessee House District 86 seat formerly held by the late Barbara Cooper. Justin J. Pearson easily defeated nine other candidates, including attorney Julian Bolton and Representative Cooper’s daughter Tanya Cooper, to represent […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting in Southeast Memphis on Friday. Police responded to a shooting around 3:50 p.m. on the 3700 block of Maple Leaf Cove and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MSCS cancels all after-school activities on Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools will cancel all after-school activities on Friday, the district announced. The school district said they are canceling all after-school activities, including YCare and athletic events “in the interest of public safety.” The announcement comes hours after five former Memphis police officers were charged Thursday in the death of Tyre […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

59K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy