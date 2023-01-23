Big week leads Tigers’ Williams to player of the week honors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Another no-brainer for the American Athletic Conference.
The AAC named Tigers forward DeAndre Williams as the league’s Player of the Week on Monday after he posted two huge games in the Tigers’ two wins.More of the latest news in sports on WREG.com
First, 29 points and 15 boards against Wichita State, then 26 and 8 in Sunday’s win at Cincinnati that pushed the Memphis winning streak to three straight, moving the Tigers up to third in the conference standings.
It's the first player of the week honor in Williams' Tiger career.
