Joe Burrow sets playoff record for QBs picked No. 1 overall

By Natalie Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
When the Cincinnati Bengals took Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, they hoped they were getting just a little of what he showed during his all-time great season at LSU in 2019.

They probably couldn’t have imagined just how successful “Joe Cool” would be at this point in his NFL career.

After his incredible performance in Sunday’s 27-10 playoff win over the Buffalo Bills, where he casually put up two touchdowns and over 240 yards, Burrow now has five career playoff wins through his first three seasons, which is the most by any quarterback drafted with the No. 1 overall pick over that same stretch of their career.

It’s fair to say the career trajectory for Burrow is sky-high, especially given how his rookie season played out, with him missing multiple games with a serious knee injury that required season-ending surgery. That means in his two full seasons as the Bengals’ signal-caller, Burrow has won five playoff games, and has been to the AFC Championship Game twice.

This feat has only been matched by a select few quarterbacks in NFL history, including former divisional rival, Ben Roethlisberger.

Should he win this Sunday against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (again), and make it back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, Burrow would set yet another record with more playoff wins than Cincinnati legends Boomer Esiason and Ken Anderson combined.

It’s fair to say the Bengals made the right decision during the 2020 draft, and will likely remain competitive for as long as Burrow is taking the snaps.

