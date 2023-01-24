ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, NY

Parents pack Bridgeport BOE meeting to address teacher shortages, student transfers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8pzQ_0kOoDNtp00

A Board of Education meeting was held Monday night in Bridgeport over the issue of transferring seventh and eighth graders from Wilbur Cross School to Thomas Hooker School.

The school district says because of significant teacher shortages they are considering transferring 70 students from the two grades.

MORE: 7th, 8th graders at Wilbur Cross Elementary to remain at school until issue resolved with BOE

Parents, students and teachers News 12 have spoken with say they are concerned about classroom sizes doubling and the impact it could have on the students.

Wilbur Cross parents are concerned their students haven't received a proper education since the fall due to the teacher shortages. Since this change would come in the middle of the school year, the parents say the students will be even more disrupted.

A parent of a third grader at Thomas Hooker says she is concerned about the lack of support at the school. Sarah Mallozzi says putting more than 60 new students in a new school in the middle of the school year is an injustice.

"One of my solutions is that maybe we can have these kids go to different schools. There's 29 middle schools that they could go to in Bridgeport. Thomas Hooker does not need to be the savior," Mallozzi said.

A Board of Education member told News 12 they do plan on approving the transfer, they just have to set a date.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
Syracuse.com

Outsider views Baldwinsville superintendent crisis ‘with dismay’ (Your Letters)

First, let me say that I’m not a Baldwinsville resident but reading your coverage of the superintendent “crisis” has made me very angry (”Baldwinsville meeting gets heated as school board pays off one superintendent, then hires another outsider,” Jan. 23, 2023). Evidently I’m in good company, as the turnout at the board meeting Monday night was significant.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville School Board drops charges against superintendent in exchange for his resignation

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted unanimously to drop the disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson in exchange for his resignation effective June 30, 2023. The agreement was made during the Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, January 23. Thomson was arrested and charged with a DWI in […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
14850.com

Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday

The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Ava Wood tragedy shedding light on mental health resources available in Baldwinsville community

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday marks one week since the Baldwinsville community was rocked by the shooting death of 14-year-old Ava Wood. The senseless tragedy taking an emotional toll on so many people. It’s also shedding a light on mental health resources available in the Baldwinsville community. A church is now hoping to be part […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
theithacan.org

Former president Collado received $172,776 payment before layoffs

In 2020 — the same year that former Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado and her administration began the process of eliminating 116 full-time equivalent faculty positions — Collado’s reportable compensation jumped from $583,872 in 2019 to $723,985. This jump is because of a deferred compensation plan...
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)

Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 3:10pm. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Marathon Central School District. Schools will dismiss...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 8 – January 14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 8 to January 14. Caramelcorn Shoppe had 5 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources. The inspector found the Black...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mark D. Taylor – January 17, 2023 Featured

Mark D. Taylor, 62, of Oswego, NY has passed away on January 17th, 2023. Mark was born in Bowling Green Ohio to Ms. Carol Francis Lenz and William Wallace Taylor on July 15, 1960. He attended Homer High School and UTI Technical College of Arizona from 1980 to 1982. During high school and into technical school, he discovered his enjoyment in building audio equipment and building environmental control systems for computer equipment systems.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Council president to run for Oswego mayor

OSWEGO — Much like eight years ago, when he was first elected to the Oswego Common Council, Robert Corradino said the city is at a crossroads. “We had a big decision to make,” Corradino said in a Tuesday interview, referring to the mayoral election of 2015, when voters elected current Mayor Billy Barlow to office. “That decision changed the course of our community. We had many storefronts that were empty at the time. I think overall there was a feeling by the residents that the city was going in the wrong direction. I don’t blame them. It was like a malaise hitting our city.”
OSWEGO, NY
News 12

News 12

134K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy