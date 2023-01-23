Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Maui Flood Warning until 4 p.m.
South Kīhei Road closed at Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch;. Maui Emergency Management reports that as of 2:09 p.m., tat South Kīhei Road is closed at Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch, and Piʻilani Highway is closed near Nuʻu in East Maui. MEMA reports that several stream...
mauinow.com
Emergency Proclamation Homelessness amended to expedite construction of kauhale
Governor Josh Green, M.D. has amended the Emergency Proclamation on Homelessness signed earlier this week. The proclamation allows for exemptions from certain processes that typically delay projects in order to expedite construction of low-impact kauhale, or tiny home communities. “We amended our homelessness emergency proclamation to reflect guardrails that will ensure we don’t have to choose between our kuleana to culture and land, and our responsibility to the people who are most vulnerable in our communities,” Gov. Green said in a news release.
mauinow.com
Kīhei Boat Ramp wash down area to undergo drainage improvements
Drainage improvements to the Kīhei Boat Ramp wash down area on Maui will begin Feb. 6, 2023. The project contract was awarded to Global Specialty Contractors, Inc. by the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation. The scope of work will include removal, hauling, and disposal of rock, silt,...
mauinow.com
Endangered Hawaiian picture-winged flies play important role in ecosystem restoration
Endangered Hawaiian picture-winged flies play an important role in providing balance to Hawaiʻi’s natural ecosystems, according to researchers. Scientists and researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife are working together to re-establish picture-winged fly populations, including of Drosophila hemipeza, an endangered species.
Comments / 1