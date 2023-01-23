Governor Josh Green, M.D. has amended the Emergency Proclamation on Homelessness signed earlier this week. The proclamation allows for exemptions from certain processes that typically delay projects in order to expedite construction of low-impact kauhale, or tiny home communities. “We amended our homelessness emergency proclamation to reflect guardrails that will ensure we don’t have to choose between our kuleana to culture and land, and our responsibility to the people who are most vulnerable in our communities,” Gov. Green said in a news release.

