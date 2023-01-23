Jacoby Davis and Kam Pringle Commit, Jarvis Boatright's Top Five, and Other Prospects in the News

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest in the recruiting world, including names like Jacoby Davis, Kam Pringle, Jarvis Boatright, and more!

Prospects in the News

–Jacoby Davis, CB, Houston, Texas (North Shore HS), #791 nationally, #83 cornerback, and #129 in TX

Jacoby Davis committed to the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday afternoon after a weekend visit to Lawrence. The three-star cornerback from Houston (TX.) is the No. 129 player in Texas and chose the Jayhawks over the Baylor Bears, and Houston Cougars, among others. He adds to a Kansas class currently ranked No. 72 overall.

–Jarvis Boatright Jr., 2024 S, Clearwater, Florida (Clearwater HS), #341 nationally, #28 safety, and #50 in FL

Four-star Clearwater (FL.) safety Jarvis Boatright named his top five schools on Sunday. His top five schools are the Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, and UCF Knights. He is the No. 50 player in Florida, and the Gators are the current leaders for him. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has them with a 94% chance of landing him. The Gators are the team to beat right now.

–Kam Pringle, 2024 OT, Dorchester, South Carolina (Woodland HS), #46 nationally, #1 offensive tackle, and #1 in SC

Four-star Dorchester (SC.) offensive tackle Kam Pringle committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon. He is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 1 player in South Carolina. He chose the Gamecocks over the Clemson Tigers, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and NC State Wolfpack. Pringle said he chose South Carolina because of the people and how the coaches made him feel at home.

" What really stood out to me about South Carolina is the people, All of the coaches always did a great job recruiting me and making me feel at home! "

As a result, he becomes the second and highest-rated recruit in the Gamecocks 2024 class.

–Tylen Singleton, 2024 S, Many, Louisiana (Many HS), #45 nationally, #4 safety, and # in LA

Tylen Singleton was in College Station over the weekend to visit the Texas A&M Aggies. He is the No. 1 safety player in the class and the No. 1 player in Louisiana and holds over 20 offers. The LSU Tigers are the overwhelming favorites to land him, as the ON3 RPM gives them a 93% chance of doing so, while the Aggies are next at 3%. Therefore, LSU is the team to beat here.

–Joshisa Trader, 2024 WR, Hollywood, Florida (Chaminade-Madonna Prep), #11 nationally, #2 athlete, and #5 in FL

Five-star Hollywood (FL.) Joshisa Trader named his top five schools on Sunday. Those schools are the Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Tennessee Volunteers. Trader, the No. 5 player in Florida, says he is the most familiar with the Hurricanes. The On3 RPM has the Hurricanes as the leaders for him, with a 51% chance of landing him. However, Ohio State is right behind them with a 44% chance. The U is the team to beat, but Ohio State will be in the race until he decides.