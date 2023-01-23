Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
New plea deal for Pieper Lewis after escape from woman's center
DES MOINES — Court records Thursday show a new plea deal in the works for Pieper Lewis. The Des Moines teen ran off from a women's center after avoiding prison time for killing her alleged rapist. Lewis admitted to stabbing Zachary Brooks 30 times as he was allegedly assaulting...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January 27
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Scott Clem, 49, of 841 Glen Oaks Terrace, West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a no-contact order. Michael Nelson, 60, of 32327 Post Hill Road, Adel, was arrested on a warrant for OWI. A...
Police's return to Des Moines school patrol is brief
Police returned to help monitor most of Des Moines' high schools earlier this week due to concerns about possible gang retaliation following a shooting Monday that left two teenagers dead, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios. That resulted in a quick, no-injury response to a separate incident Tuesday when a student brought a gun into East High School, he says. Yes, but: The extra monitoring was provided at the district's request and is completed, with no plans to resume in-school patrols, per Parizek. Catch up fast: The Monday shooting occurred downtown at "Starts Right Here," an education and monitoring...
kqradio.com
Fort Dodge man facing charges after two reported breakins in the Brushy Creek area.
The Hamilton and Webster County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday executed a search warrant at 1109 Ross Avenue in Stratford. While executing the search warrant multiple items of evidentiary value were seized by detectives including stolen property and illegal narcotics. Following the search warrant , 44 year old Michael Ackerson of Fort Dodge was taken into custody by the North Iowa Fugitive Task Force. Ackerson was charged with Violation of Supervised Release and Felony Escape from Custody. Ackerson is currently being held by the U.S. Marshals with no bond. Webster County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of two separtate burglaries that occured earlier this month. The first one occured near Brushy Creek on January 11. The property owner reported the burglary occured during the daytime with several items taken from within the residence including jewelry, firearms and a coin collection. Multiple items were photographed and seized for evidence processing. The second burglary at a residence near Brushy Creek happened January 13. The owner reported to authorities that while he was in an out building his residence was burglarized. The owner stated several firearms and documents were taken from the residence. Multiple items were photographed and seized for evidence processing. Through the course of the investigation deputies and detectives with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office followed up on several leads which tied the burglaries to the Stratford residence in which Ackerson was located. In addition to the Hamilton and Webster County Sheriff’s Departments, the Division of Narcotic Enforcement, U.S. Marshals’ North Iowa Fugitive Task Force and the Department of Criminal Investigation assisted in the search warrant.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 32-year-old Devon Taylor Keller of Creston on Highway 34 and Pole Road. Police transported Keller to the Union County Jail on a charge of Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities held Keller on no bond until a judge could see him.
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
Adams County Sheriff’s Report
(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says on January 17th Deputies responded to a Domestic Violence call in the 400 block of Loomis Avenue in Corning. Upon further investigation, 38-year-old Kimberly Bloom was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Offense (Marijuana), and Interference with Official Acts. Bloom was transported to the Adams County Jail and was held without bond.
iheart.com
Criminal Complaint Details the Des Moines Student Shooting Monday
The criminal complaint filed by police in the shooting at a non-profit Monday in Des Moines details the initial investigation and charges against 18-year-old suspect Preston Walls of West Des Moines. In the document investigators say Walls had a loaded 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun when he entered the Starts Right...
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report January 25
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to report of a domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of W. Fourth Street. A juvenile was disputing with a parent. The parties separated for the night. January 24, 2023. Timothy Glen Pittman, 30, of 302 Willis...
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
Victims each shot multiple times in deadly gang-related dispute at Des Moines education center
DES MOINES, Iowa – New details are being released in court documents about a deadly gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center Monday. Two students and the CEO of the Starts Right Here program were shot multiple times in the incident. The students, ages 16 and 18, died from their injuries. Will Keeps, the […]
2 homeowners grapple with response after police chases damage their homes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Des Moines women were faced with severely damaged homes after cars involved in two separate police chases crashed into their properties. They both asked the city to help foot the bill — and those requests were met with different answers. "I heard a...
Police charge 18-year-old alleged gang member with Des Moines school shooting
Des Moines Police charged an 18-year-old male in what they believe was a targeted shooting at a charter school that killed two students and seriously injured a staff member.
KCCI.com
Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
KCCI.com
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
Police chief calls Iowa school shooting 'sad and pointless'
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A shooting at a Des Moines educational program that left two students dead and the organization’s founder injured should be understood as “tragic, sad and pointless,” the city’s police chief said Wednesday. The shooting Monday at the Starts Right Here educational program killed two teens — 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr — who were trying to rebuild their lives with help from the organization. Will Keeps, the founder of the program designed to help teens who didn’t succeed at traditional schools, was injured in the shooting and remained in a hospital Wednesday. Police charged Preston Walls, 18, a program participant, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. Walls is being held at the Polk County Jail on $1 million bond and will next appear in court on Feb. 3. Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert released a statement in which he noted that such shootings have “become increasingly common across the country, and our community is no different.”
Creston Police arrested a Nebraska Man on a warrant for 1st-degree murder
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 49-year-old Percy James Mathews Jr. from Nebraska on Monday at the Greater Regional Medical Center on a Douglas County Warrant for 1st– degree Murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Officers’ transported Mathews to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond while he awaited extradition to Nebraska.
Update: 18-Year-Old Charged with Murder Accused of Killing Two Teens in Des Moines Southside
(Des Moines, IA) An 18-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting on Des Moines’ southside. Preston Walls is also charged with attempted murder and criminal gang participation, according to a statement from the DMPD. Two students, ages 18 and 16, were killed in the shooting. 49-year-old William Holmes, known as Will Keeps, of Altoona, was seriously injured and hospitalized. Keeps is the founder of the non-profit Starts Right Here, working with at-risk youth.
KCCI.com
2 detained after deadly Des Moines shooting have been released
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have released the remaining two people who were detained following adeadly shooting at a Des Moines outreach center on Monday. Police arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, in connection to the shooting. Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. The other two people detained by police have been released without charges.
KCCI.com
Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
