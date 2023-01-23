OKLAHOMA CITY – Juniors Ciara Briggs and Taylor Pleasants have been selected to the Top 50 Watch List for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Wednesday. Briggs is coming off a monster season that featured her becoming the first collegiate Gold Glove Award Winner in the program’s history. She was also tabbed to the 2022 SEC All-Defensive Team after recording a perfect fielding percentage on 89 chances from centerfield. At the plate, Briggs batted .368 with 70 hits and had a team best 53 runs and 23 multiple-hit games.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO