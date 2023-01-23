Read full article on original website
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSUSports.net
Women’s Tennis Downs Harvard, 5-2
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (3-0) handed Harvard University (3-1) its first loss of the season on Friday as they took down the Crimson by a score of 5-2 inside the LSU Tennis Complex. Taylor’s Thoughts. “Chris (Simpson) and I are proud of...
LSUSports.net
Tigers and Texas Tech Meet Saturday In Final Year of SEC/Big 12 Challenge
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers will be trying to help the SEC early in Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge when they host Texas Tech at 1 p.m. in the final SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game is one of 10 matchups of the...
LSUSports.net
Top-Ranked Tigers Open Preseason Practice Friday at "The Box"
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU baseball team held its annual Media Day activities and opened preseason practice on a sunny Friday afternoon in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU, a consensus No. 1 in the college baseball preseason polls, opens the season at 6:30 p.m. CT on...
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Falls To No. 23 Arkansas On The Road
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – The eighth ranked LSU Gymnastics team fell on the road to No. 23 Arkansas with a score of 197.250-197.475 on Friday night in Barnhill Arena. Haleigh Bryant finished the night with an all-around score of 39.575 against the Razorbacks to earn her fifth-straight title. “We’re continuing...
LSUSports.net
Carson Paul Set to Compete at the Winter Senior Canadian Diving Nationals
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diver Carson Paul, who has been a top performer on platform at LSU and in the SEC, is set to compete in the Winter Senior Canadian Diving Nationals starting Friday, Jan. 27, inside Saanich Commonwealth Place. “Carson has a great opportunity to represent LSU...
LSUSports.net
LSU Baseball Preseason Scrimmage Schedule This Weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 4 p.m. CT Friday, 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Admission and parking are free are free for the scrimmages, and fans will be admitted...
LSUSports.net
Briggs, Pleasants Named to USA Softball Top 50 Watch List
OKLAHOMA CITY – Juniors Ciara Briggs and Taylor Pleasants have been selected to the Top 50 Watch List for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Wednesday. Briggs is coming off a monster season that featured her becoming the first collegiate Gold Glove Award Winner in the program’s history. She was also tabbed to the 2022 SEC All-Defensive Team after recording a perfect fielding percentage on 89 chances from centerfield. At the plate, Briggs batted .368 with 70 hits and had a team best 53 runs and 23 multiple-hit games.
LSU student Madison Brooks raped, hit by car and killed, police say; 4 arrested
Police have arrested four people who were allegedly involved with raping a Louisiana State University student and then leaving her, leading her to be hit and killed by a car in Baton Rouge, La. WAFB reports two males were charged with third-degree rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, who died...
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
brproud.com
Official closures announced after severe weather hits viewing area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather that passed through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas last night, certain area schools have announced closures on Wednesday, January 25. Please note the running list of closures below. Diocese of Baton Rouge:. Details: St. John Interparochial School in...
New clothing store opening in Louisiana
A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
wbrz.com
Officers arrest 7 people in drug bust off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were arrested after fleeing from a home when police attempted to investigate the location Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers tried to confront people at a residence on Cadillac Street off Plank Road due to suspicions of illegal activity stemming from an investigation.
theadvocate.com
This Chinese restaurant says it will close its doors next week
A Chinese restaurant on the west side of Lafayette will close its doors next week. The owners of Lotus Garden, 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 137, announced on Facebook that they will close Wednesday after the business was sold. Lotus Garden offers Chinese cuisine along with Vietnamese pho and sushi,...
