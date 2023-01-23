ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

LSUSports.net

Women’s Tennis Downs Harvard, 5-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (3-0) handed Harvard University (3-1) its first loss of the season on Friday as they took down the Crimson by a score of 5-2 inside the LSU Tennis Complex. Taylor’s Thoughts. “Chris (Simpson) and I are proud of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Top-Ranked Tigers Open Preseason Practice Friday at "The Box"

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU baseball team held its annual Media Day activities and opened preseason practice on a sunny Friday afternoon in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU, a consensus No. 1 in the college baseball preseason polls, opens the season at 6:30 p.m. CT on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Gymnastics Falls To No. 23 Arkansas On The Road

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – The eighth ranked LSU Gymnastics team fell on the road to No. 23 Arkansas with a score of 197.250-197.475 on Friday night in Barnhill Arena. Haleigh Bryant finished the night with an all-around score of 39.575 against the Razorbacks to earn her fifth-straight title. “We’re continuing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LSUSports.net

LSU Baseball Preseason Scrimmage Schedule This Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 4 p.m. CT Friday, 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Admission and parking are free are free for the scrimmages, and fans will be admitted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Briggs, Pleasants Named to USA Softball Top 50 Watch List

OKLAHOMA CITY – Juniors Ciara Briggs and Taylor Pleasants have been selected to the Top 50 Watch List for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Wednesday. Briggs is coming off a monster season that featured her becoming the first collegiate Gold Glove Award Winner in the program’s history. She was also tabbed to the 2022 SEC All-Defensive Team after recording a perfect fielding percentage on 89 chances from centerfield. At the plate, Briggs batted .368 with 70 hits and had a team best 53 runs and 23 multiple-hit games.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Official closures announced after severe weather hits viewing area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather that passed through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas last night, certain area schools have announced closures on Wednesday, January 25. Please note the running list of closures below. Diocese of Baton Rouge:. Details: St. John Interparochial School in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kristen Walters

New clothing store opening in Louisiana

A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
RACELAND, LA
wbrz.com

Officers arrest 7 people in drug bust off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were arrested after fleeing from a home when police attempted to investigate the location Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers tried to confront people at a residence on Cadillac Street off Plank Road due to suspicions of illegal activity stemming from an investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Chinese restaurant says it will close its doors next week

A Chinese restaurant on the west side of Lafayette will close its doors next week. The owners of Lotus Garden, 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 137, announced on Facebook that they will close Wednesday after the business was sold. Lotus Garden offers Chinese cuisine along with Vietnamese pho and sushi,...
LAFAYETTE, LA

