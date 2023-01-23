LITTLE ROCK — The annual Big 12/SEC Challenge will write its final chapter this weekend, and the Arkansas Razorbacks not only have a chance to pick up their first-ever road win in the event (and first road win of the season), but they have a chance to add a trophy Quad-1 victory to their postseason resume when they take on the 17th-ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday in Waco, Texas.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO