Turnovers doom Arkansas in 3rd straight loss
It seems fitting that the women’s college basketball game between Arkansas and visiting Alabama ended on a turnover. Because that is one of the things that Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors will remember the most from his team’s 69-66 loss Thursday night at Bud Walton Arena. Right after...
Hoop Hogs notebook: Arkansas at No. 17 Baylor preview; Bears scout; Gus musings; NET rankings, polls, analytics
LITTLE ROCK — The annual Big 12/SEC Challenge will write its final chapter this weekend, and the Arkansas Razorbacks not only have a chance to pick up their first-ever road win in the event (and first road win of the season), but they have a chance to add a trophy Quad-1 victory to their postseason resume when they take on the 17th-ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
Future Razorback Lawrence having banner hoops season
Arkansas women’s basketball signee Jenna Lawrence (6-3) of Farmington has experienced the highs and lows of a state championship game in her high school career and would like one more shot at it. As a freshman and sophomore at Melbourne in 2019 and 2020, Lawrence was part of a...
WATCH: Makhi Mitchell and Gus Argenal look ahead to Baylor
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After weeks of SEC match-ups, the Razorbacks will be hitting the road for Wako, Texas to take on Baylor. Thursday, we got to speak with Makhi Mitchell and Gus Argenal to preview the game. For the full interviews, head to the videos above.
5 reasons Arkansas can be better in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is coming off a 7-6 season and had several returning would-be starters head to the transfer portal and three key players who had eligibility remaining enter the 2023 NFL Draft, but they can be a better football team in 2023. Please read the remainder of this...
LSU’s wish for smoke turns into another loss
LSU sophomore guard Adam “Ace” Miller got a bit excited when his Tigers downed Arkansas 60-57 in Baton Rouge on Dec. 28 in both team’s SEC opener and took to Twitter soon after. “We in Fay @ Ville next time bring y’all smoke we gone run through...
Arkansas Trio Named to USA Softball Player of the Year Watch List
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A program-record three Razorbacks were named to USA Softball’s Top 50 Watch List for its 2023 Collegiate Player of the Year Award, USA Softball announced Wednesday. Chenise Delce, Kristina Foreman and Hannah Gammill were all voted to the list for the first time in their careers.
Razorback women’s signee Taliah Scott nets McDonald’s All-American honor
Arkansas women’s basketball five-star signee Taliah Scott has named to McDonald’s All-American team and will be playing for the East squad in the 46th annual game on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston. A 5-9 senior point guard from Orange Park (Fla.) St. Johns Country Day,...
Arkansas punishes LSU, 60-40, on Tuesday at BWA as Hoop Hogs have won back-to-back SEC games by double-digit margins
It may be a bit premature to suggest Arkansas has launched into its annual full-mode SEC turnaround, but the Razorbacks now have back-to-back double-digit-margin SEC wins as part of their first two-game winning streak in over a month thanks to an end-to-end, dominant 60-40 victory over LSU on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
