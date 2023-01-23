Read full article on original website
Billy Horton Named Billings Mustangs Manager
BILLINGS, Montana – The Billings Mustangs today introduced their new 2023 field manager. He is Billy Horton, who has worked for three MLB clubs including the San Francisco Giants during their World Series Championship runs in 2012 and 2014. Horton replaces 2022 manager Jim Riggleman, a five-time major league manager who in 2022 led the Mustangs to the playoffs.
Report: Ex-Rocky football coach Jason Petrino tabbed as North Dakota State D-coordinator
BILLINGS — Former Rocky Mountain College head football coach Jason Petrino is poised to be on the move, with the Kalispell native reportedly tabbed to be the next defensive coordinator at North Dakota State. The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead reported Wednesday evening that Petrino, who coached the Battlin' Bears from...
MSU Billings men's hoops escapes Northwest Nazarene with win to stay first in GNAC
NAMPA, Idaho — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team survived an upset bid from Northwest Nazarene on Thursday night, holding on for a narrow 60-58 win as the Nighthawks had attempts to tie and win the game on their final possession. Yellowjacket forward Bilal Shabazz missed two free...
Billings superintendent reflects on highs and lows of the job, and what still needs to be accomplished ahead of retirement
BILLINGS, Mont. Billings Superintendent Greg Upham said he has an immense amount of gratitude for the opportunity to be the superintendent. And he's grateful for all the support from the community. "I refer to the job as riding the lightening," he said. "It's just constant and it's changing," he added....
Terri Porta is Billings First Artist In Residence
BILLINGS, Mont - The 'Our Town' Grant has now awarded the Magic City with $50,000.00 for community Projects through the National Endowment ForThe Arts. The Federal Agency awards grants to community for projects that support the integrating of art, culture, and design activities into the community. And newly appointed Artist...
Roundup's 'The Backporch' selected as semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the country
ROUNDUP- The Backporch, a small BBQ restaurant in Roundup has been nominated as a semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the country by the James Beard Foundation Awards. The local favorite is one of just 30 restaurants selected for the award. The James Beard Foundation says, "Established over 30 years ago, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities."
Billings rancher admits fraud in Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing fee investigation
BILLINGS — A Billings man accused of defrauding the Bureau of Land Management of fees in a cattle grazing scheme admitted to a mail fraud crime today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Gene John Klamert, 70, pleaded guilty to mail fraud. Klamert faces a maximum of 20 years in...
Assault on Bureau of Indian Affairs officer sends Pryor man to prison for five years
BILLINGS — A Pryor man who admitted to his role in assaulting a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer as he was responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in Lodge Grass, on the. Crow Indian Reservation, was sentenced today to a mandatory minimum five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Syphilis cases in Yellowstone County up 500% from previous years according to RiverStone Health
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - Syphilis cases in Yellowstone County increased over 500% in 2022 versus previous years. "We ended the year 2022 with 149 new syphilis cases in Yellowstone County for an increase of over 500%," Program Manager for Communicable Disease for RiverStone Health Kelly Gardner said. Gardner said Yellowstone...
