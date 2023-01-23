Read full article on original website
5 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 27-29
Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at the Argyle Lunar New Year Celebration, featuring a parade, dancers, pop-ups and prizes. More than 20 community groups will be present; a bevy of family-friendly activities include story time and crafts. Details: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday; parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at...
Stories by Erica Demarest
A musical, parade, seed swap and more usher in the weekend. Here are five things to do in and around Chicago.
‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: Bronzeville Receives Historic Designation
If the walls inside the Rosenwald Courts Apartments could talk, they might tell the histories of some of Bronzeville’s greatest former residents: Gwendolyn Brooks, Quincy Jones and John H. Johnson, just to name a few. The massive block-long building opened in 1929 to provide modern housing for African Americans...
Nature Museum To Hike Fees Nearly 70%. Park District Also OKs Field Museum Bump
Prepare for sticker shock at the museum. The Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners approved admission fee hike requests from the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and the Field Museum on Wednesday, but not without dissent from some board members who pushed back against Chicago residents bearing the brunt of the pain in their pocketbooks.
Chinatown Readies for Lunar New Year Parade Amid Security Concerns
The Lunar New Year Parade is returning to Chinatown this weekend. As hundreds are expected to gather, the Chicago Police Department will be on alert following the recent mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., that left 11 people dead. Ald. Nicole Lee (11th Ward) said a top priority has been...
NASCAR Books Miranda Lambert, The Chainsmokers for Chicago Street Race Weekend
NASCAR has announced its music lineup for Chicago Street Race Weekend, July 1-2, calling it a “two-day racing and music festival like you’ve never seen before.”. The Black Crowes and The Chainsmokers will play the warm-up date on July 1, with concerts book-ending the NASCAR Xfinity Series race around Grant Park (the Xfinity Series is NASCAR’s second-tier circuit).
Jan. 23, 2023 - Full Show
Remembering a beloved local DJ. The latest on the legal tangle over the state’s assault weapons ban. A trans bus driver who was fired from the CTA. And how well do you know Chicago’s street grid?
Puerto Rican Culture, Hospitality on the Board at the Stay and Play Game Cafe
A lively Friday evening at the Stay and Play Game Cafe finds tabletops busy with block stacking, card flipping and battleship sinking. Owners Yesenia and Jose Maldonado said tabletop games, like the hundreds of games they have stocked for patrons to play, are one of the three great loves they hope to share in their new business.
Chicago Tonight: Black Voices, Jan. 21, 2023 - Full Show
More cannabis dispensary licenses are in the works, but social equity applicants say challenges remain. Climate-friendly rides for North Lawndale neighbors. And Pullman National Park gets a new name and designation.
WTTW News Explains: What Exactly Is Lake Effect Snow?
Between the wind, the cold and the sun disappearing for what seems like months at a time, winter in Chicago is not for the faint of heart. But it could be worse. We could live in one of the snowiest cities in the U.S. Looking at that list, there’s a pattern.
Chicago’s Plan to Make Crosswalks Accessible for Blind Pedestrians Moving at a Crawl
The city of Chicago’s efforts to make intersections accessible to blind pedestrians are moving at a snail’s pace, according to city records. Last March, the Chicago Department of Transportation said it was planning to install about 150 accessible pedestrian signals in 2022 and 2023. So far, only nine of those signals are actually up and running – and only eight of them are new, since one of those installations was an upgrade to an older signal.
WTTW News Explains: What Is Chicago's Street Grid System?
Chicago's streets are laid out using a grid system with easy-to-follow blocks and directions. WTTW News explains how it all works.
Youth Program Founder Hurt in Iowa Shooting Escaped Chicago Gang, Moved to Help Other Young People
Will Keeps was a 15-year-old member of a Chicago gang when he witnessed rival members kill his friend. He escaped the streets and moved to Iowa to help other young people from troubled backgrounds. Now, Keeps is hospitalized and in serious condition following just the sort of violence he has...
Woman-Owned Gym in Waukegan Reshaping Fitness Ideals: ‘I Want Women to Feel Empowered’
With New Year's resolutions in full swing, gyms might appear more packed than usual as new gym-goers work on their fitness goals. While this renewal period feels natural for some, many new gym members find the traditional gym experience daunting. One Waukegan gym is taking a different approach with the...
García Edits First Television Ad to Remove Uniformed Chicago Cops After Probe Launched
U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García released a new version of his first television advertisement in the race for Chicago mayor on Wednesday, hours after the presence of two uniformed officers in the 30-second spot promising to get tough on crime triggered a probe by Chicago Police Department officials.
Lightfoot Celebrates Opening of New Police, Fire Training Academy She Once Opposed
In the thick of her reelection bid, Mayor Lori Lightfoot stepped off the campaign trail Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a new West Garfield Park facility that she said will offer state-of-the-art training to Chicago police officers, paramedics and firefighters that she opposed during her first bid for office.
Mental Health Clinics Remain Important Topic in Mayoral Race
Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's decision to close half of the city’s publicly run mental health clinics in 2011 is still rippling across the city and its political landscape.
Snow Heading for Chicago Late Tuesday and Early Wednesday as Winter Has Some Catching Up To Do
Chicago’s about to make a dent in its snowfall deficit, with the latest forecast calling for 2 to 4 inches of accumulation in the city in the first significant weather event of 2023. The National Weather Service is tracking a storm set to hit late Tuesday, with peak snowfall...
How to Vote Early — But Not Often — For Chicago Mayor, City Council, Police District Council
Voting is now underway downtown for Chicago mayor, City Council and Police District Council. Election Day is Feb. 28. In races for mayor and City Council, if no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will head to a runoff on April 4. Voters will...
COVID-19 Drops Down to ‘Low Risk’ Across Chicago, Cook County: Federal Officials
The threat of COVID-19 eased across Chicago and Cook County Thursday, as federal officials moved the warning level to “low” after just nine weeks at “medium,” according to Centers for Disease Control data. The move is likely to reduce fears, at least temporarily, of a significant...
