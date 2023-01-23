ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WTTW - Chicago PBS

5 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 27-29

Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at the Argyle Lunar New Year Celebration, featuring a parade, dancers, pop-ups and prizes. More than 20 community groups will be present; a bevy of family-friendly activities include story time and crafts. Details: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday; parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

NASCAR Books Miranda Lambert, The Chainsmokers for Chicago Street Race Weekend

NASCAR has announced its music lineup for Chicago Street Race Weekend, July 1-2, calling it a “two-day racing and music festival like you’ve never seen before.”. The Black Crowes and The Chainsmokers will play the warm-up date on July 1, with concerts book-ending the NASCAR Xfinity Series race around Grant Park (the Xfinity Series is NASCAR’s second-tier circuit).
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Jan. 23, 2023 - Full Show

Remembering a beloved local DJ. The latest on the legal tangle over the state’s assault weapons ban. A trans bus driver who was fired from the CTA. And how well do you know Chicago’s street grid?
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago’s Plan to Make Crosswalks Accessible for Blind Pedestrians Moving at a Crawl

The city of Chicago’s efforts to make intersections accessible to blind pedestrians are moving at a snail’s pace, according to city records. Last March, the Chicago Department of Transportation said it was planning to install about 150 accessible pedestrian signals in 2022 and 2023. So far, only nine of those signals are actually up and running – and only eight of them are new, since one of those installations was an upgrade to an older signal.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

