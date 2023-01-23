ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Seeking driver involved in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is asking for help to find a person who ran away from the scene of a crash. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on the 5600 block of South Seminole Trail in Madison County, involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Subaru SUV in the southbound lanes.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

CPD holds Walk-and-Talk on Hardy Drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis took to the streets Thursday to talk to those living in neighborhoods hit hard by gun violence. Kochis and some officers spoke to community members on Hardy Drive to hear about their concerns and what they want to see from...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

HPD Searching for Mistress of Disguise

HARRISONBURG – The Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for a woman accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing checks, which she proceeded to illegally cash. According to a notice by H-P-D, the suspect was driving a gray, newer-model Ford Explorer with stolen plates. Authorities say she attempted to change her appearance by donning a wig and glasses between bank visits.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Barricade ends peacefully

An armed barricade situation in Rockingham County last night ended peacefully. Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 10-thousand block of Ore Bank Road in the Grottoes area for reports of a domestic disturbance. Authorities said that once on scene, they found a person with a...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
BUENA VISTA, VA
cbs19news

Charges will be filed in Madison County church arson

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a fire in a church. According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Rose Park United Methodist Church on Shelby Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

CPD investigating two shootings in two days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help in its investigations of two shooting incidents this week. According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. A juvenile was hurt and treated at the University...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Prison sentence for Orange County man accused of abduction on Grounds

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Orange County has been sentenced to prison on a charge associated with an incident at the University of Virginia. Larry Allen Young, Jr. entered an Alford plea in Albemarle County court on Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
YAHOO!

Staunton man, 19, charged with manslaughter in fatal Augusta County crash

STAUNTON — Court records show that a Staunton man involved in a fatal crash over the weekend in Augusta County was charged Monday with manslaughter. Authorities arrested Walker W. Rexrode, 19, of Staunton, charging him with driving while intoxicated (first offense), driving on a suspended or revoked license, and involuntary manslaughter.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting that injured juvenile

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to police, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Garrett Street and Sixth Street SE. A juvenile male was hurt but is in stable condition. At this time,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County

A Staunton teen is dead, and another was seriously injured, in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor. A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was traveling south on Route 923 a quarter-mile south of Route 792 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Road closure in Lynchburg today

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg has announced a lane closure is in place for the day. City officials say the closure is taking place on a portion of Florida Avenue, from Augusta Street to Grace Street, so that Verizon crews can conduct emergency repairs in the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Rask Florist in Staunton has been accused of felony charges, including embezzlement. The owner of the shop reported that his equipment was missing to Staunton Police, and investigators reportedly determined that the equipment was moved out of the property and up for sale.
STAUNTON, VA

