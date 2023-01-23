Read full article on original website
cbs19news
CPD holds Walk-and-Talk on Hardy Drive
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis took to the streets Thursday to talk to those living in neighborhoods hit hard by gun violence. Kochis and some officers spoke to community members on Hardy Drive to hear about their concerns and what they want to see from...
cbs19news
Prison sentence for Orange County man accused of abduction on Grounds
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Orange County has been sentenced to prison on a charge associated with an incident at the University of Virginia. Larry Allen Young, Jr. entered an Alford plea in Albemarle County court on Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended.
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
cbs19news
UVA apprenticeship program celebrates 2022 graduation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Facilities Management Apprenticeship Program held its graduation for the class of 2022 on Thursday. This year is special for the program, marking its 40th anniversary. Since it was established in 1982, about 230 people have gone through the program, with 11...
cbs19news
UVA medical professionals address environmental health equity
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Panelists talking about environmental health inequity say that if the medical profession was its own country, it would rank fifth in global carbon emissions. This was the topic of discussion at Wednesday's University of Virginia Medical Center Hour. Dr. Ebony Hilton, an anesthesiologist, and pediatrician...
cbs19news
Committee hosting virtual forum on Burnley-Moran, Johnson school names
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A virtual forum will be taking place Thursday regarding the ongoing review of the names of two Charlottesville schools. The Charlottesville City Schools’ Naming of Facilities Committee wants to hear from the community as part of the process to review the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools.
cbs19news
Animal shelter reacts to letter to its board
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is reacting to recent news regarding leadership and animal care issues at the shelter. Dozens of former employees and volunteers have been writing and posting letters on problems they see at the shelter, such as a hostile work environment and poor animal care.
cbs19news
Guerrero announces candidacy for state Senate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new name may appear on the ballot for the 2023 November General Assembly election in what's turning into a crowded race for a local state Senate seat. On Tuesday, J'Riah Guerrero announced his candidacy and campaign launch for the 11th District. He has a...
cbs19news
CPD investigating two shootings in two days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help in its investigations of two shooting incidents this week. According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. A juvenile was hurt and treated at the University...
cbs19news
Eight Cavaliers Named Preseason All-Americans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Just 3 days away from the unofficial start of lacrosse season and already 8 cavaliers have been named pre-season All Americans by Inside Lacrosse. Attack man and STAB alum Connor Shellenberger headlines the list as one of three unanimous first team selections. Shellenberger had previously been...
cbs19news
Remote learning improvements for Nelson County students
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Due to weather, students in Nelson County Public Schools had a remote learning day on Jan. 25. In the past, students have struggled with Internet access in rural areas, but now, the schools have given students more options on how they complete their homework.
They held her captive in this home for 12 years. Now they're going to prison.
Three members of a Midlothian, Virginia family were sentenced to prison after they were convicted of holding a woman captive in their home for more than a decade.
cbs19news
Grant funding for new Family Self-Sufficiency program at CRHA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is getting federal funding through a new program to help families reach self-sufficiency. According to a release, CRHA has been awarded more than $116,700 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Family Self-Sufficiency program will help...
cbs19news
Charges will be filed in Madison County church arson
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a fire in a church. According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Rose Park United Methodist Church on Shelby Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on...
cbs19news
Louisa County's asynchronous day gives back to community
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Instead of taking the day off from school, Louisa County Public Schools students came together to package meals for the Local Resource Council. A day like this is a part of Louisa County’s asynchronous day program, where students volunteer at various places across the...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
cbs19news
VSP asks for help to find man in connection with Madison County hit-and-run
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified a man who may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Madison County. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on the 5600 block of South Seminole Trail. A Chevrolet Silverado heading south...
cbs19news
Accepting applications for Power of Change funding
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nonprofits and community organizations are invited to apply for funding supported by residents. The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is now accepting applications for its Power of Change program. People who are served by REC donate money through their bills, either by setting a monthly gift, making...
cbs19news
Money raised by Winter Wander helping area nonprofits
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holiday light display has now helped out five area nonprofits. The Boar’s Head Resort teamed up with the University of Virginia for the Winter Wander Trail of Lights. It raised $10,000, and the money has been divided between the nonprofits, with each...
