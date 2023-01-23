ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Journalist says Peltola called Capitol Police on her as congresswoman tried to walk toward a chauffeured SUV

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7ubH_0kOo4sX400

Activist Laura Loomer, who also refers to herself as an investigative journalist, reported on Twitter that Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola called Capitol Police on her, while Loomer tried to ask her why Peltola would not call out Speaker Kevin McCarthy for “defrauding the Native American community.”

“BREAKING: Democrat, Native American Rep. @MaryPeltola just called Capitol Police on me for simply asking her if she thinks @SpeakerMcCarthy and his family should be investigated for defrauding the Native American community!” Loomer reported.

Video shows how the encounter went down. As Rep. Peltola was protectively led by her husband Gene down the hallway of the Cannon Office Building, where her office is located, and out to a waiting chauffeured vehicle, Loomer can be heard asking her questions, to which she smiled and ignored. Gene Peltola, dressed in a matching long gray jacket, kept a firm grasp on Mary Peltola’s arm and pulled her down the hallway, while two Capitol Police ran interference with the persistent Loomer.

Loomer is a former associate of Project Veritas, which is a group that specializes in getting the truth on tape with political figures. She ran for Congress for Florida’s 21st congressional district in the 2020, losing to Democrat Lois Frankel.

Gene Peltola, former Alaska regional director for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, left the BIA in July and set up Peltola Solutions LLC, through which he is said to be working on a new approach to the Ambler Road project to access a state mining district. It appears Gene Peltola is working as an unregistered lobbyist, while his wife is serving in Congress.

The video shows the encounter between Loomis and the Peltola’s:

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Some of George Santos’ Top Donors Apparently Don’t Even Exist, Report Says

More than a dozen major donations to George Santos’ 2020 congressional campaign came from donors who appear to not exist, according to an investigation by Mother Jones. Santos’ congressional campaign reported in 2020 that Victoria and Jonathan Regor had each maxed out by contributing $2,800 to his campaign. But no one in the U.S. has either name, according to the report, and the address listed also doesn’t exist. More than $30,000 of the money raised for Santos’ campaign came from people who don’t appear to exist, although it’s illegal to donate money to a campaign under a false name. One donor, who told Mother Jones he’s a friend of Santos, said he didn’t make the $2,800 donation Santos listed on his FEC filing. The questionable funding reveal comes as the FEC considers a criminal probe of Santos over his newly listed campaign treasurer, who has claimed he isn’t actually the congressman’s treasurer. Santos has also yet to explain how he donated $700,000 of his own money to his latest campaign after he reported an inconsistent financial history in campaign filings.Read it at Mother Jones
Court TV

Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack: Bodycam Footage Released

In footage from the brutal attack on Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband inside the couple's San Francisco home, the suspect can be seen wielding a hammer at Paul Pelosi's head. Paul is seen fighting for control of the hammer. (1/27/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy