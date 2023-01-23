Journalist says Peltola called Capitol Police on her as congresswoman tried to walk toward a chauffeured SUV

Activist Laura Loomer, who also refers to herself as an investigative journalist, reported on Twitter that Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola called Capitol Police on her, while Loomer tried to ask her why Peltola would not call out Speaker Kevin McCarthy for “defrauding the Native American community.”

“BREAKING: Democrat, Native American Rep. @MaryPeltola just called Capitol Police on me for simply asking her if she thinks @SpeakerMcCarthy and his family should be investigated for defrauding the Native American community!” Loomer reported.

Video shows how the encounter went down. As Rep. Peltola was protectively led by her husband Gene down the hallway of the Cannon Office Building, where her office is located, and out to a waiting chauffeured vehicle, Loomer can be heard asking her questions, to which she smiled and ignored. Gene Peltola, dressed in a matching long gray jacket, kept a firm grasp on Mary Peltola’s arm and pulled her down the hallway, while two Capitol Police ran interference with the persistent Loomer.

Loomer is a former associate of Project Veritas, which is a group that specializes in getting the truth on tape with political figures. She ran for Congress for Florida’s 21st congressional district in the 2020, losing to Democrat Lois Frankel.

Gene Peltola, former Alaska regional director for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, left the BIA in July and set up Peltola Solutions LLC, through which he is said to be working on a new approach to the Ambler Road project to access a state mining district. It appears Gene Peltola is working as an unregistered lobbyist, while his wife is serving in Congress.

The video shows the encounter between Loomis and the Peltola’s: