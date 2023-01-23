Read full article on original website
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
Effort to help metro area farmers hit hard by the December freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. — Rahul Anand knows a farmer can be at the mercy of the weather. But this time the weather showed no mercy. “Honestly, I didn’t expect how bad it was going to be,” Anand said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
WJCL
Rain likely to return this weekend...a look at the forecast timing and totals
Another wet storm system is set to move across the Southeast. Overall this is great news as southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry continue to recover from a very dry 2022. The downside is the rain may impact some outdoor plans. If you have outdoor plans Saturday through Sunday morning it...
a-z-animals.com
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
Like being outside and riding ATVs? The Georgia DNR has the job for you!
FORSYTH, Ga. — Do you like being outside, riding ATVs and being on the water? The Georgia Department of Resources has the perfect job for you!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The DNR is taking applications for the next Game Warden Academy Class through...
Home for Good: Homeless count shows a 13.5% increase for East Alabama and West Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Home for Good, a United Way Agency, released the numbers for its annual local homeless count. Both East Alabama and West Georgia saw an increase in homeless population compared to the 2022 count. Through Monday night and early Tuesday morning, 276 people were counted both in shelter and out in the […]
WCTV
Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia
Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. A tree falls on a home in Tallahassee due to the storm. DeSantis draws fire over rejection of course. Updated: 5 hours ago. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to...
Drivers frustrated over soaring gas prices in Georgia
ATLANTA — Reneta Allen is just trying to make ends meet. She works two jobs and faces an hour's worth of driving everyday. Just in the last few weeks, filling up at the pump is testing her budget. "These prices are too high," Allen said. "It makes me feel...
cobbcountycourier.com
Thunderstorms and high winds continue to threaten Cobb County and other parts of the region
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Wednesday, January 25, due to thunderstorms, and we are also under a continuing wind advisory until midnight tonight. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather...
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rains, gusty winds head into Georgia; Some districts delay start of school
ATLANTA - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia Wednesday morning. This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
Here’s what the weekend weather has in store for Georgia
Get ready for a sunny start to the day Friday with a high of 53 degrees. The northwest wind will be blowing at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, mostly clear skies will bring a low of 31 degrees with a calm southwest wind. Saturday is shaping up to be another...
Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $526 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the half billion dollar Powerball jackpot on Wednesday -- but in Georgia, there were two big winners. The winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 25 were 9-17-20-38-40, Powerball 18. The Power Play was 2x. With no $526 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases...
cobbcountycourier.com
Thunderstorms headed toward north Georgia from the west; expected to hit by midnight tonight
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on January 24, 2023, due to showers and embedded thunderstorms headed our way from the west. The storms are expected to hit our region by midnight tonight. What is in the statement?. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man sentenced to 50 years for dismembering woman after her fatal overdose
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia to hide her death from an overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg,...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man chucked rocks at firetruck before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga - A man suspected of intentionally setting fire to a camper in Troup County threw rocks at a firetruck, got into the cab of the truck and yelled at dispatchers over the radio, deputies said. Seneca Buchanan, 40, is charged with two counts of obstructing law enforcement,...
Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say
ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance. Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.
