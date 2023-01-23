Read full article on original website
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Musk Says China Rivals 'Work Hardest, Smartest'
(Reuters) - Detroit? Nope. Germany? Nein. Elon Musk sees the toughest competition for Tesla in China, home of the company he expects "most likely to be second" in electric vehicles. China is Tesla Inc's second-largest market - accounted for about two-thirds of all electric vehicles sales globally in 2022 -...
Buzzfeed shares leap after announcing partnership for AI-generated content
The S&P 500's strong start to 2023 continued this past week as another key indicator suggested inflation continues to trend steadily lower. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures price index gained 5% in December, down from a 5.5% increase in November and below economist estimates of a 5.5% gain. Core PCE inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 4.4% in December, in-line with economist estimates. ...
These 5 Well-Known ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading Under $10 Have Tremendous Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity.
Rolls-Royce Slumps as New CEO Warns of 'Last Chance' to Change
LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Rolls-Royce fell as much as 4% on Friday after its new CEO warned staff the aerospace company, Britain's premier blue-chip engineering group, was a "burning platform". According to the Financial Times, Tufan Erginbilgic told staff at Rolls-Royce's main British site in Derby, central England, that...
Lexus Releases a Guide to Its Latest EVs
Lexus says they're committed to having all-electric versions of their models by 2030, as part of their newest initiative toward sustainable but luxurious driving. Coming out with seven new either all-electric or hybridized models, Lexus is determined to provide an EV that will work for just about anyone. Possibly the...
Tesla Chair Testifies She Would Have Quit if Musk Had Lied in 2018 Tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The board chair of Tesla Inc defended CEO Elon Musk in a securities fraud trial on Friday, telling jurors that she would have quit as a director if she had thought Musk lied by tweeting in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm is a defendant in the lawsuit alongside Musk, Tesla and other directors. Investors allege they lost billions of dollars because of Musk's Aug. 7, 2018, tweets that he had "funding secured" and "investor support confirmed" to take Tesla private at $420 per share, which was a premium of about 23% to the prior day's close.
Amazon Beats Claim That Warehouse Quotas Are Biased Against Older Workers
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Friday won its bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming its strict production quotas for warehouse workers discriminate against older employees. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore in Oakland said the 2021 lawsuit, which alleges the online retailer's hourly quotas place older workers at a higher...
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
