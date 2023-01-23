Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah to use KLC grant for defensive driver training
PADUCAH — The city of Paducah will use a grant received from the Kentucky League of Cities to provide defensive driver training for city employees. Paducah was awarded a 2022 Liability Grant from the KLC, according to a news release sent Friday. The grant is offered to help fund programs and services that "reduce liability and make the community safer."
wpsdlocal6.com
StepStone announces new blanket drop-off locations, 'Wrapped in Love' success
BENTON, KY — Over 70 blankets have been donated already to StepStone Family and Youth Service's 3rd annual 'Wrapped in Love' blanket drive, recruiter Taylor Clayton tells Local 6, saying the success has prompted the establishment of two more drop-off locations. Community Financial Services Bank locations in Calvert City...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Cooperative Ministry requests pantry staples
PADUCAH, KY — Local nonprofit Paducah Cooperative Ministry says they're low on a few pantry staples, and they are hoping the community can step in to fill the gap. According to a Thursday morning Facebook post from the organization, they are short on ramen noodles, peanut butter, jelly, and canned soup.
wpsdlocal6.com
More than $9.5 million awarded to improve Marshall County High School Tech Center
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Thursday, more than $9.5 million was awarded to the Marshall County Technical Center. Lt. Governor Jaqueline Coleman presented the check to Marshall County School Superintendent Steve Miracle. The funding will be used to improve the building and the technology available to the 1,000 students that...
wkms.org
Racist poem defending recently removed city commissioner hung in downtown Paducah
Flyers bearing a racist poem defending a recently removed local official were posted around downtown Paducah overnight Thursday. The poem – entitled “Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again” – characterizes the recent removal of white Paducah City Commissioner David Guess as a lynching, references several local officials and community members and includes a blank where the reader is meant to infer a racial slur.
wpsdlocal6.com
St. Jude celebrates 2023 Dream Home groundbreaking
PADUCAH, KY — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital celebrated groundbreaking at 2023's Dream Home site at Eagle Landing on Thursday morning. Each year, community members are invited to purchase tickets for the Dream Home — raising money for the fight against childhood cancer. One randomly chosen, eligible ticket...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies helping connect people to addiction recovery resources through Badges of Hope program
PADUCAH — Badges of Hope is a program of the McCracken County Sheriff's Department offering people who struggle with substance abuse a ride to recovery. Twenty-five days into 2023, three people have already received help through Badges of Hope. The sheriff's department offers the program in partnership with Four...
wpsdlocal6.com
Possible changes at Carson Park
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park. Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates.
wpsdlocal6.com
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
wpsdlocal6.com
More than $15 million awarded for improvements in west Kentucky
WEST KENTUCKY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on Thursday announced more than $15 million in funding for western Kentucky communities from various grants benefiting education, roadways, water quality and tourism. The millions of dollars coming to the region include funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Kentucky's Cleaner...
westkentuckystar.com
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crittenden County Schools closure
Crittenden County parents frustrated after school canceled due to bus driver shortage tied to girls' basketball tournament. Parents in a local school district are frustrated. A girls' basketball tournament on top of a preexisting shortage of bus drivers led Crittenden County Schools to cancel school for two days.
wpsdlocal6.com
Family-friendly blue heeler mix looking for Forever Home, belly rubs
MAYFIELD, KY — If you're in the market for a family-friendly pup and you have some spare belly-rubs to give, today's Forever Home Friday pet may be for you!. Juno is a 2.5-year-old Blue Heeler mix. Folks at the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter say she's all around a great...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray City Council approves changes to human rights ordinance
MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted 7-5 Thursday to approve changes to the city’s Human Rights Commission ordinance. The ordinance says that the purpose of amending the ordinance is to clarify the purpose of the HRC and bring the ordinance into compliance with current Kentucky statutes. HRC Chair S.G. Carthell said the ordinance that established the commission has not been changed since 1978.
wpsdlocal6.com
CDC reports 1 in 3 high schoolers face mental health struggles; what one local district is doing to help
PADUCAH — The likelihood that your high school student or their friend is experiencing mental health struggles is growing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 1 in 3 high school students nationwide are. It's an issue we're seeing locally, and one Paducah Public Schools is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Businesses in balancing act as attitudes toward COVID change
PADUCAH — It's January 2023. Think about life nearly three years ago when Kentucky confirmed its first cases of COVID-19. We were masking, social distancing and staying home. Today, things are a lot different. Public health directors say attitudes about the potentially deadly virus have changed. Marley Rounds bartends...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 26, 2023
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
wpsdlocal6.com
Golden alert issued for missing Kentucky man with dementia
UNION COUNTY, KY — The Union County Emergency Management has issued a Golden Alert for a 76-year-old man who has dementia. Emergency management tells Local 6 James "Jim" Nicholson was last seen at his home on Shiloh Road in Morganfield, Kentucky, Thursday night between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., but he has ties to the Benton area.
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility contractor temporarily closes section of road in McCracken County
REIDLAND, KY — A utility contractor has closed a section of Sheehan Bridge Road to replace poles near the Holmes Drive intersection, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, crews expect the closure to last until about 3 p.m. The KYTC says the only practical detour...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
Comments / 0