MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted 7-5 Thursday to approve changes to the city’s Human Rights Commission ordinance. The ordinance says that the purpose of amending the ordinance is to clarify the purpose of the HRC and bring the ordinance into compliance with current Kentucky statutes. HRC Chair S.G. Carthell said the ordinance that established the commission has not been changed since 1978.

MURRAY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO