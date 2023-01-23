As Joe Burrow gets ready to take his Cincinnati Bengals to a second straight AFC Championship Game, his popularity is through the roof!. The last five years have been an amazing ride for Burrow. In his two seasons as starting quarterback for LSU, Burrow led the team to a Peach Bowl victory over TCU, a Fiesta Bowl victory over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal game, and then a National Championship Game victory over Clemson. Then, after suffering a season-ending injury in his rookie season, he led the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl last season and has now taken Cincinnati back to the AFC Championship Game.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO