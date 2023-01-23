ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football World Reacts to Coach O’s Comments About Joe Burrow

No matter what the talking heads on Twitter say about former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow being an Ohio State Buckeye one thing remains. Burrow went undefeated and won a national championship while playing for LSU during one magical season. At Ohio State, he went to class and very seldom if ever got to see the field.
Sean Payton May End Up Back on Fox Next Season

The Saints will not play a Sean Payton-coached team twice next year. After Carolina's hiring of Frank Reich, some Saints fans may have been happy to know the Black and Gold wouldn't face the coach that brought New Orleans back to relevancy in their own division, but things have now seemingly taken an uneasy turn.
ARIZONA STATE
Joe Burrow Mocked While at LSU for Choosing Salad Over Popeyes

There isn't much Joe Burrow can do wrong these days. The award-winning pro football quarterback has certainly been spending a lot of time in the limelight and deservedly so. His Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from a return trip to the Super Bowl and a lot of pundits feel the Bengals wouldn't even be sniffing the playoffs if it weren't for Burrow.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Remembering The Legendary Pistol Pete Maravich [Video]

The definition of a legend - an extremely famous or notorious person, especially in a particular field. In the field of basketball, the late great "Pistol" Pete Maravich was, is, and always will be a bonafide legend. While he was ahead of his time, he could see the upcoming evolution...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Best Collection of Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Memes

As Joe Burrow gets ready to take his Cincinnati Bengals to a second straight AFC Championship Game, his popularity is through the roof!. The last five years have been an amazing ride for Burrow. In his two seasons as starting quarterback for LSU, Burrow led the team to a Peach Bowl victory over TCU, a Fiesta Bowl victory over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal game, and then a National Championship Game victory over Clemson. Then, after suffering a season-ending injury in his rookie season, he led the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl last season and has now taken Cincinnati back to the AFC Championship Game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Lafayette, LA
