Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Reacts to Coach O’s Comments About Joe Burrow
No matter what the talking heads on Twitter say about former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow being an Ohio State Buckeye one thing remains. Burrow went undefeated and won a national championship while playing for LSU during one magical season. At Ohio State, he went to class and very seldom if ever got to see the field.
3A SRV girls basketball district tournament bracket, scores
The league sends two teams to state, and another to a play-in game.
Louisiana Basketball Coach Bob Marlin Partners With American Cancer Society to Help Fight Cancer
Louisiana Ragin Cajun head basketball coach Bob Marlin announced today that he would be partnering with the American Cancer Society. Marlin pledged to donate one hundred dollars for every three-pointer made in the Cajuns' next two games. The Cajuns are set to face Troy and Georgia Southern in those two...
Sean Payton May End Up Back on Fox Next Season
The Saints will not play a Sean Payton-coached team twice next year. After Carolina's hiring of Frank Reich, some Saints fans may have been happy to know the Black and Gold wouldn't face the coach that brought New Orleans back to relevancy in their own division, but things have now seemingly taken an uneasy turn.
Joe Burrow Mocked While at LSU for Choosing Salad Over Popeyes
There isn't much Joe Burrow can do wrong these days. The award-winning pro football quarterback has certainly been spending a lot of time in the limelight and deservedly so. His Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from a return trip to the Super Bowl and a lot of pundits feel the Bengals wouldn't even be sniffing the playoffs if it weren't for Burrow.
Remembering The Legendary Pistol Pete Maravich [Video]
The definition of a legend - an extremely famous or notorious person, especially in a particular field. In the field of basketball, the late great "Pistol" Pete Maravich was, is, and always will be a bonafide legend. While he was ahead of his time, he could see the upcoming evolution...
Best Collection of Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Memes
As Joe Burrow gets ready to take his Cincinnati Bengals to a second straight AFC Championship Game, his popularity is through the roof!. The last five years have been an amazing ride for Burrow. In his two seasons as starting quarterback for LSU, Burrow led the team to a Peach Bowl victory over TCU, a Fiesta Bowl victory over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal game, and then a National Championship Game victory over Clemson. Then, after suffering a season-ending injury in his rookie season, he led the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl last season and has now taken Cincinnati back to the AFC Championship Game.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0