ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The dirt turned at this week’s groundbreaking for the new UT Tyler Medical Education Building might as well have been cash. From attracting newcomers to the ripple effects of adding a major component to the area’s already booming biomedical industry, leaders call the new UT Tyler School of Medicine an economic game changer for East Texas.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Timber Theft

New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact. The dirt turned at this week’s groundbreaking for the new UT Tyler Medical Education Building might as well have been cash. Selman sworn in as new Angelina County Sheriff. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A ceremony was held...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Local Bounti Has Groundbreaking In Mt Pleasant

Local Bounti had groundbreaking ceremonies in Mount Pleasant for a new agri-tech facility that will grow jobs across Titus County. In addition, local Bounti strives to deliver your neighborhood’s freshest, locally-grown produce. They sustainably grow fresh greens and herbs 365 days a year in their greenhouses. HAMILTON, Montana, January...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KTRE

City of Longview holds Homeless Resource Day

Buckner Children and Family Services’ exchange program began in 1993. It provides hygiene and cleaning products to clients with families in need and runs every 2 months. Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Texas A&M forest...
LONGVIEW, TX
longviewtexas.gov

East Texas Food Bank - Distribution FEB. 10th

East Texas Food Bank Distribution events are at the Longview Exhibit Center the second Friday of each month. This is a drive thru event from 9 to 10:30 a.m. while supplies last. There is no need to register, first come, first served. Enter from Cotton Street to Grand Boulevard. Visit...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Skinny Cow

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rishel with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 7-week-old puppy Skinny Cow find a forever home. Skinny Cow and her litter mates were found by a family and have been with the SPCA of East Texas since they were 4-weeks-old. Skinny Cow will be available for adoption next week.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Texas African American Museum board says Camacho-Ali won’t fulfill $1M donation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A donation promise made to a Tyler museum will go unfulfilled, they have announced. Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali, the ex-wife of the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, announced in February 2022 at a fundraising gala for the Texas African American Museum in Tyler that she planned to donate $1 million to the museum.
TYLER, TX
LoneStar 92

4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses

Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
MARTINSVILLE, TX
KTRE

Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County sees growth, in need of volunteers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The number of clients being seen at the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County has increased more than 50 percent in the last year. The Alliance’s Day Club space is filled with music, crafts, and fun on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rebecca Smith is the marketing and education coordinator for the alliance and said, “The socialization and engagement that our clients get with Day Club really can help slow the progression of their dementia,” Smith said. “So they’re able to have a better quality of life for longer and also, it’s a great relief for the caregivers who can be on a very emotional, tiring journey when they’re caring for a loved one with dementia.”
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Yes, Please! Chick-fil-a Employees Share Secret Menu Hacks

Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those who are interested in kicking their favorites up a notch in East Texas. It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler approves changes for downtown events

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Tyler City Council approved updating the application process and permit fee structure for temporary street and lane closures in Downtown Tyler.  Main Street Director, Amber Varona proposed an ordinance change to update the process and for temporary street and lane closures for downtown.  “Our object of this ordinance amendment […]
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy