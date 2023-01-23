Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian ResearchModern GlobeValrico, FL
Beloved Toucan Reportedly Stolen From Florida Animal Sanctuary Last NightUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Growing cannabis retailer opens store in Tampa area
There’s a new pot dealer in Lutz. Sunnyside, a chain of medical cannabis dispensaries, has opened a new retail store in a former bank building at 21708 State Road 54. This is the fourth store the chain has opened in the Tampa market. It has 22 across the state — including stores in Cape Coral, Sarasota and Bonita Springs — and 56 across the country.
businessobserverfl.com
Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder
When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
businessobserverfl.com
Maker of automatic doors moves HQ from California to Tampa
Citing lower costs of doing business, a large talent pool, access to Port Tampa Bay and other qualities, Autoslide, a manufacturer of automatic door systems, has moved its headquarters from Glendale, California, to Tampa. According to a news release, the company has leased a 6,840-square-foot space at Benjamin Center III,...
floridapolitics.com
Tampa General moves to foster growth of Tampa’s medical, research district
The health care industry is Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing employment sector. This week Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council unveiled a brand-new partnership aimed to bolster the growth of Tampa’s Medical and Research District and expand access to high-quality health care and set up a major economic engine for the Tampa Bay region.
businessobserverfl.com
Builder promotes seven executives to new roles
KAST Construction Co., a general contractor with offices in Miami, Tampa and West Palm Beach, has promoted seven of its executives to more senior-level roles within the company. Sean Ouellette, according to a news release, has been promoted to senior vice president and COO. He spent the past six years...
Park planned for Selmon Expressway underpass in south Tampa
The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority announced plans to make improvements to the southern portion of the Selmon Expressway and its underpasses.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi to open 6 new stores on Thursday
Aldi will open six new stores on Thursday, as the discount grocery continues its swift expansion around the country. “Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Matt Thon, Haines City, Florida, regional VP for Aldi, in a statement.
Beach Beacon
Largo pays $2M for new permitting system
LARGO — For the second time in six years, the city is purchasing new permitting software that staff says will make developers, architects, contractors, engineers and homeowners happy. City commissioners voted 7-0 on Jan. 17 to award a $2 million contract to Tyler Technologies Inc. for the software that...
Developer Darryl Shaw unveils big plans for Ybor Harbor project
Ybor City developer Darryl Shaw has unveiled plans for 6 million square feet of residential, hotel, office and retail space in 20 buildings clustered at the end of Ybor Channel. Driving the news: Shaw, the entrepreneur who's been investing in Ybor City real estate and the adjacent Gas Worx project,...
multihousingnews.com
Two Roads Starts Construction on Tampa Luxury Condos
The residences will sit atop a hotel, giving residents access to amenities and services. Two Roads Development has broken ground on a luxury condominium project that’s being built atop a hotel. Pendry Residences Tampa, is being developed by Two Roads and Pendry Hotels & Resorts and is expected to debut sometime in 2024. The partnership tapped Arquitectonica as the project’s architect.
What is St. Petersburg Known For
St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.
tourcounsel.com
Ellenton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Tampa, Florida
If you are looking for great deals on stores in Tampa, I would recommend visiting one of the best outlets in the area: Ellenton Premium Outlets. On this site, apart from enjoying the weather, the atmosphere, you will find discounts in most of its stores. In addition, you will find different recognized and local brands.
wild941.com
Popular Taco Chain ‘Del Taco’ Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Looks like a new taco franchise coming to the Tampa Bay area and people are very excited about it!. The very popular West Coast taco chain Del Taco is making it’s way to Florida by opening at least seven Tampa Bay area Del Tacos. If you’ve never had Del Taco before here’s what they specializes in… Del Taco offers Mexican cuisine with some American foods like burgers, shakes, and fries. So get excited for a new fast food chain to wake up your taste buds.
thatssotampa.com
Torchy’s Tacos opens first Tampa Bay location with more in the works
Tampa residents love their tacos. The city, and the entire region already enjoy a plethora of taco options (our personal favorite being Jimmy’s Tacos and/or Don Julio’s), and it looks like another major name is joining the roster of foodie options: Torchy’s. This Texas-based taco joint is renowned in Texas, and residents in the area who have tried it before on trips are buzzing about the expansion. This restaurant will open in neighboring St. Pete at 2314 Tyrone Blvd N on January 30, in the same area where a new Portillo’s recently debuted.
businessobserverfl.com
Helios announces big start to the year
Helios Technologies has been making big moves in the new year. It’s not even February yet, and already the company has advanced its business strategy to expand into two operational centers and acquired a manufacturing company. The two new Centers of Excellence will be used to restructure Helios’ hydraulics...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco road projects included in tentative five-year plan
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT’s) proposed tentative five-year work program includes about $433 million worth of improvements in Pasco County. That figure includes about $258 million worth of projects to expand roadway capacity, but it also includes resurfacing, pedestrian and bicycle safety enhancements and other work, too, according to Jensen Hackett, of FDOT.
Beach Beacon
Pinellas Medieval Fair is coming to Largo on Feb. 4-5.
LARGO — Once upon a time, Largo was home to one of the most popular renaissance festivals in all the land, annually drawing thousands of costumed guests seeking fun, frivolity, and, of course, turkey legs. But in the early aughts, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, a sprawling show that...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
Hillsborough County Commission wants a say in how to spend a half billion dollars on transportation
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County wants to have a say on how more than $569 million is spent on roads. The money was collected as part of a one-cent sales tax after county voters approved the tax in 2018. County Commissioner Stacy White sued over the collection of the tax and the State Supreme […]
Fatburger to Open in Riverview
It’s the first of four locations planned for Tampa in the next few years
Comments / 0