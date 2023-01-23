ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Growing cannabis retailer opens store in Tampa area

There’s a new pot dealer in Lutz. Sunnyside, a chain of medical cannabis dispensaries, has opened a new retail store in a former bank building at 21708 State Road 54. This is the fourth store the chain has opened in the Tampa market. It has 22 across the state — including stores in Cape Coral, Sarasota and Bonita Springs — and 56 across the country.
TAMPA, FL
Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder

When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
TAMPA, FL
Maker of automatic doors moves HQ from California to Tampa

Citing lower costs of doing business, a large talent pool, access to Port Tampa Bay and other qualities, Autoslide, a manufacturer of automatic door systems, has moved its headquarters from Glendale, California, to Tampa. According to a news release, the company has leased a 6,840-square-foot space at Benjamin Center III,...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa General moves to foster growth of Tampa’s medical, research district

The health care industry is Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing employment sector. This week Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council unveiled a brand-new partnership aimed to bolster the growth of Tampa’s Medical and Research District and expand access to high-quality health care and set up a major economic engine for the Tampa Bay region.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Builder promotes seven executives to new roles

KAST Construction Co., a general contractor with offices in Miami, Tampa and West Palm Beach, has promoted seven of its executives to more senior-level roles within the company. Sean Ouellette, according to a news release, has been promoted to senior vice president and COO. He spent the past six years...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Aldi to open 6 new stores on Thursday

Aldi will open six new stores on Thursday, as the discount grocery continues its swift expansion around the country. “Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Matt Thon, Haines City, Florida, regional VP for Aldi, in a statement.
BRADENTON, FL
Largo pays $2M for new permitting system

LARGO — For the second time in six years, the city is purchasing new permitting software that staff says will make developers, architects, contractors, engineers and homeowners happy. City commissioners voted 7-0 on Jan. 17 to award a $2 million contract to Tyler Technologies Inc. for the software that...
LARGO, FL
Developer Darryl Shaw unveils big plans for Ybor Harbor project

Ybor City developer Darryl Shaw has unveiled plans for 6 million square feet of residential, hotel, office and retail space in 20 buildings clustered at the end of Ybor Channel. Driving the news: Shaw, the entrepreneur who's been investing in Ybor City real estate and the adjacent Gas Worx project,...
TAMPA, FL
Two Roads Starts Construction on Tampa Luxury Condos

The residences will sit atop a hotel, giving residents access to amenities and services. Two Roads Development has broken ground on a luxury condominium project that’s being built atop a hotel. Pendry Residences Tampa, is being developed by Two Roads and Pendry Hotels & Resorts and is expected to debut sometime in 2024. The partnership tapped Arquitectonica as the project’s architect.
TAMPA, FL
What is St. Petersburg Known For

St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Ellenton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Tampa, Florida

If you are looking for great deals on stores in Tampa, I would recommend visiting one of the best outlets in the area: Ellenton Premium Outlets. On this site, apart from enjoying the weather, the atmosphere, you will find discounts in most of its stores. In addition, you will find different recognized and local brands.
TAMPA, FL
Popular Taco Chain ‘Del Taco’ Is Coming To Tampa Bay

Looks like a new taco franchise coming to the Tampa Bay area and people are very excited about it!. The very popular West Coast taco chain Del Taco is making it’s way to Florida by opening at least seven Tampa Bay area Del Tacos. If you’ve never had Del Taco before here’s what they specializes in… Del Taco offers Mexican cuisine with some American foods like burgers, shakes, and fries. So get excited for a new fast food chain to wake up your taste buds.
TAMPA, FL
Torchy’s Tacos opens first Tampa Bay location with more in the works

Tampa residents love their tacos. The city, and the entire region already enjoy a plethora of taco options (our personal favorite being Jimmy’s Tacos and/or Don Julio’s), and it looks like another major name is joining the roster of foodie options: Torchy’s. This Texas-based taco joint is renowned in Texas, and residents in the area who have tried it before on trips are buzzing about the expansion. This restaurant will open in neighboring St. Pete at 2314 Tyrone Blvd N on January 30, in the same area where a new Portillo’s recently debuted.
TAMPA, FL
Helios announces big start to the year

Helios Technologies has been making big moves in the new year. It’s not even February yet, and already the company has advanced its business strategy to expand into two operational centers and acquired a manufacturing company. The two new Centers of Excellence will be used to restructure Helios’ hydraulics...
SARASOTA, FL
Pasco road projects included in tentative five-year plan

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT’s) proposed tentative five-year work program includes about $433 million worth of improvements in Pasco County. That figure includes about $258 million worth of projects to expand roadway capacity, but it also includes resurfacing, pedestrian and bicycle safety enhancements and other work, too, according to Jensen Hackett, of FDOT.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Pinellas Medieval Fair is coming to Largo on Feb. 4-5.

LARGO — Once upon a time, Largo was home to one of the most popular renaissance festivals in all the land, annually drawing thousands of costumed guests seeking fun, frivolity, and, of course, turkey legs. But in the early aughts, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, a sprawling show that...
LARGO, FL

