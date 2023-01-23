Read full article on original website
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Mayor to host school and public safety listening session
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community members are invited to attend a school and public safety listening session hosted by East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon. Mayor Bacon will be joined by East Lansing City Councilmember Dana Watson at the listening session. “There have been a few recent, challenging incidents at...
WILX-TV
Whitmer calls for free Pre-K for all Michigan children
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for free pre-kindergarten for all Michigan 4-year-olds in Wednesday’s State of the State address. State superintendent Dr. Michael Rice praised Whitmer’s proposals. One of the proposals, MI Kids Back on Track, will invest in one-on-one tutoring sessions for struggling students. It will also help pay for after-school programs that allow time for teachers to help children succeed.
Whitmer’s pre-K for all announcement met with excitement, concerns
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement during Wednesday’s State of the State address that she was proposing free preschool for all 4-year-olds was cause for celebration for many parents and early childhood advocates — but a source of worry for private child care providers. “There is much evidence that connection to quality, evidence-based programs have the power to permanently improve kids' lives,” Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit, said in an email. “Universal pre-K is a big...
WILX-TV
From lynching to law school, Kyra Bolden makes history serving on the state’s highest court
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Appointed to the state’s highest court, Kyra Bolden isn’t the first Black person to serve on the Michigan Supreme Court – she’s the sixth. But at 34 years old, she makes history as the first Black woman to wear the robes – the youngest person since 1960.
WILX-TV
Appeal fails in DeWitt Public School mask lawsuit
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lawsuit was dismissed on appeal concerning DeWitt Public Schools COVID-19 mask requirement. The appeals case filed in Aug. 2022, Adam A. Holland v. DeWitt Public School District, was brought by a family attending DeWitt schools through the District’s school-of-choice program, according to the district.
