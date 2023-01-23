Read full article on original website
Fire totals Springfield house Thursday evening
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire at Nettleton and Webster on Thursday, January 26, at about 8 p.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but Springfield Fire Captain Chad Davis said the house is a total loss. Captain Davis said that the fire department conducted a search, but […]
Photos: Ozarks hit with January snowstorm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on January 24 that has resulted in several inches of snow for most of the viewing area. You can view the photos below in our slideshow. If you have any photos you would like to submit, email news@kolr10.com or reply to our Facebook post. We will then […]
ksgf.com
Power Outages Still A Problem Wednesday Night
(KTTS News) — Several thousand people remained without power Wednesday night. Utility crews made good progress restoring power during the day after heavy snow stopped falling. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, about 4,100 customers in Howell County were still in the dark. About 1,100 customers in Texas County were without...
Ozarks First.com
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of January
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years. Here’s a timeline of significant events that have happened in the month of January since 1831: 1831 Joseph Rountree and family and Sidney S. Ingram, his nephew arrived. This homesite was 2 1/2 […]
KYTV
Crews clear large tree from Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heavy snow snapped trees across the Ozarks. Crews cleared a large tree from the road at the intersection of Barnes and Page in Springfield on Wednesday morning. That is a couple of blocks east of Glenstone Avenue. The removal closed the road for a short time.
UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power
UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
KYTV
Nixa City Council approves rezoning for area at Main-Tracker Rd. to build apartments
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Contentious zoning issues are common in any town that has regulations on what can be built and where. Springfield has certainly had its share lately ranging from changes requested at University Heights and Galloway to a coffee business winning the right to build on Sunshine in a heavy-traffic area across from an elementary school.
KYTV
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
ksmu.org
Springfield restaurant balks at eggstravagant egg prices
Across the country, rising egg prices have left buyers tightening their belts. The price increase has also touched restaurants in the Ozarks. In the back of Scrambler’s Diner in Springfield, a stove sizzles with an order of eggs and hashbrowns. As the cook cracks open an egg, two yolks come out of the shell. That extra yolk is little comfort to restaurant owners and consumers alike, who are facing egg prices more than twice as expensive than two years ago.
ksmu.org
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
KYTV
Driver smashes into a light pole during rush-hour traffic in Springfield, Mo.
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require flags bought with taxpayer money to be made in America?. Kids of all ages took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day across the Ozarks.
ksmu.org
Several inches of snow expected Tuesday night as winter storm moves through
A winter storm will dump several inches of snow on southern Missouri beginning late in the day Tuesday. Meteorologist Megan Terry, with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, said precipitation will start as light rain but will quickly change to snow in the late afternoon and early evening. She...
Ozarks First.com
Tuesday, January 24 Weather – Winter storm impacting the Ozarks
Happy Tuesday! After a calm start across the Ozarks, things will start to ramp up in a big way this afternoon. Models have shifted just a little, pushing snow totals higher in Springfield and north. The highest snow totals are still expected south of I-44 and into northern Arkansas. A...
fourstateshomepage.com
SWMO cities and counties consider additional marijuana tax
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City voters are now on a list of those deciding whether to tax marijuana sales. In fact, there are more than a dozen Southwest Missouri cities and counties with a marijuana vote in April. Nine cities and seven counties in Southwest Missouri are asking...
ksgf.com
Ribbon-Cutting For Hillcrest High School
(KTTS News) — There’s a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate renovations to Hillcrest High School in Springfield. The Phase 1 and Phase 2 renovations were completed after voters approved funding through Proposition S. The ribbon-cutting takes place at 4:30 p.m.
