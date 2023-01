Chris Broussard: “We know LeBron is going to get 46 points if he’s making 9 of 14 three’s a night. I agree with you Rob that it’s easier to score in the NBA than it ever was but LeBron is only one of six guys in the league scoring 30+ points so I’m not going to poo-poo what he’s doing! This would be the third highest scoring average of his career and 51% from the floor, his numbers are off the charts. Although, LeBron is not in his prime. In his prime, he could’ve taken any team to the finals, he could’ve take any four of our callers and taken them to the playoffs. Here’s the thing though, we’ve never seen a guy in their 20th season placing these types of numbers...”

2 DAYS AGO