BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17,084,445 shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD). This represents 9.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 25,061,389 shares and 12.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Kellogg Company (K)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.33MM shares of Kellogg Company (K). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 25.79MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.47% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.28MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 10.05MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights S&P Global, MarketAxess, Penske Automotive, Citizens Community Bancorp and Franklin Electric
Chicago, IL – January 27, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: S&P Global SPGI, MarketAxess MKTX, Penske Automotive Group PAG, Citizens Community Bancorp CZWI and Franklin Electric Co. FELE.
Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The growth-focused money manager is making moves.
Jim Cramer Likes This Stock Up 65% In A Month: 'I Bless That For A Trade To $25'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Paysafe Limited PSFE is a good company. "I bless that for a trade to $25," he added. Shares of Paysafe have rebounded 65% in the past month, but remain 50% lower than a year ago. When asked about Teck Resources...
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks for Income Investors
The start of the year is a good time to add to your existing portfolio or start new positions. An excellent source to look for ideas is among the Dogs of the Dow. These stocks are the highest-yielding ones in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) at the end of the preceding year.
Elon Musk Accuses Two Influential Firms of Controlling the Stock Market
Tesla CEO says investor-advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have enormous power.
Tesla Stock's Lifting the Nasdaq, but Here's Thursday's Biggest Winner
The Nasdaq moved higher on Thursday morning, keeping up positive momentum in 2023. Tesla shares jumped as the company defended against concerns about slowing demand. Qualtrics stock got a big boost after the experience management software specialist reported its latest financial results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Why Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again
“The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest,” Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson wrote on Sunday. “We’re not biting on this recent rally.”
2 Large Cap Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today
To begin, large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization of over $10 billion. These are typically well-established companies that have been around for a while and have a proven track record of success. They are generally seen as less risky investments than small-cap stocks, as they have a larger and more diversified customer base and revenue stream. Many of these companies are household names, such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).
Is Jabil (JBL) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
