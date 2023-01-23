Searchers rescued an elderly hiker after being lost on the same snow-covered mountain in California where actor Julian Sands is missing. Jin Chung, 75, was seen being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. He suffered a leg injury and weather-related injuries but could walk with assistance. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO