Sarasota, FL

These Are the Warning Signs of a Mass Killing Rampage: US Secret Service Report

As the nation reels from yet another series of mass shootings, this time in California, the U.S. Secret Service has released a report that analyzed key precursors to more than 100 violent attacks in America. The agency reviewed 173 incidents that caused the deaths or injuries of at least three...
Second hiker found in area in California where Julian Sands is missing

Searchers rescued an elderly hiker after being lost on the same snow-covered mountain in California where actor Julian Sands is missing. Jin Chung, 75, was seen being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. He suffered a leg injury and weather-related injuries but could walk with assistance. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
