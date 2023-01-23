Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Checks On Major 2024 Commitment
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are still doing work on the recruiting trail, flying all over the country to check on some top programs and targets. Smart and his staff were in California earlier this week to check in on 4-star TE target Walker Lyons, who some sources believe is trending Georgia’s way at the moment.
Police report details what led to Georgia player’s arrest
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument, a police report says. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against the 20-year-old Thomas, who recently transferred to Georgia from […]
dawgnation.com
Why Georgia’s immediate offensive future hinges on retaining coordinator Todd Monken
Themes and trends aren’t hard to pick up on, as that is kind of what defines them in the first place. And there’s no doubt Georgia football has been trending up since Coach Kirby Smart hired Todd Monken to run his offense and oversee the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks following the 2019 season.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
UGA player killed in crash will be laid to rest today after celebration of life service
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — Funeral services will be held Friday for a University of Georgia football player who was killed in a crash earlier this month. Devin Willock’s family and friends will say their final goodbyes during a celebration of life service in his hometown of Englewood, New Jersey. The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at The Community Baptist Church.
cedarblueprints.com
Is Georgia the next Alabama?
January 25, 2023 Gabriel Holcomb Alabama, College football, Sports. For the second year in a row, the Georgia Bulldogs have won the National Championship. Georgia has consistently been on the top of the SEC East since Kirby Smart became head coach, winning the division in five of the last seven seasons. With Georgia winning back to back national championships, the team is being called the next Alabama: the top football powerhouse. Is this an exaggeration?
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
South Carolina's Recruiting Aided By Southeastern Region's Dominance
Traditionally, school's success at recruiting is largely connected the talent in their area. South Carolina is proving that to be true.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
Like being outside and riding ATVs? The Georgia DNR has the job for you!
FORSYTH, Ga. — Do you like being outside, riding ATVs and being on the water? The Georgia Department of Resources has the perfect job for you!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The DNR is taking applications for the next Game Warden Academy Class through...
Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $526 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the half billion dollar Powerball jackpot on Wednesday -- but in Georgia, there were two big winners. The winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 25 were 9-17-20-38-40, Powerball 18. The Power Play was 2x. With no $526 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases...
dawgnation.com
Tennessee towers over Georgia basketball, 70-41
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia basketball measured itself against one of the best teams in the nation on Wednesday night, and the Bulldogs came up short — literally and figuratively. Tennessee’s size and power were simply too much for the roster first-year coach Mike White quickly assembled after being...
WYFF4.com
Clemson falls at Georgia Tech, 85-74
ATLANTA — (Clemson Athletics) Despite a season-high 26 points from Amari Robinson,, Georgia Tech downed Clemson 85-74 on Thursday night inside McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga. The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 11-10 on the year, 2-8 in ACC play, while the loss drops the Tigers to 13-9, 4-6 in ACC play.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man chucked rocks at firetruck before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga - A man suspected of intentionally setting fire to a camper in Troup County threw rocks at a firetruck, got into the cab of the truck and yelled at dispatchers over the radio, deputies said. Seneca Buchanan, 40, is charged with two counts of obstructing law enforcement,...
Georgia high school hoops players, coaches selected to McDonald's All American Games
The state of Georgia will be well represented at the 2023 All American Games as two girls and two boys along with the Southwest Dekalb Panthers girls basketball coaching staff selected for final rosters.
Local briefs include bridge fix on Fowler Mill Road, called meeting of Clarke Co BOE
Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works says a temporary bridge is open to traffic on Fowler Mill Road. Construction of a permanent replacement for the bridge on Athens’ west side is expected to take up to three years to complete. The original bridge, which opened in 1931, has been closed after failing an inspection.
Courthouse News Service
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
