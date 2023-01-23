Read full article on original website
The Buncombe County COVID-19 Weekly Update: Back to a low community level after the holiday season surge
ASHEVILLE, NC – January 25, 2022 – There is a trend downward to the pre-holiday season COVID-19 community levels. The CDC reports that the community level for Buncombe County is low for the week ending January 16th. Almost one-half of the counties in North Carolina are medium. Most of the counties in the U.S. are at a low level with about 6% of the counties at a high level down from almost 14% last week.
Dogwood Health Trust grant promotes mental health & well-being for Western North Carolina college students, faculty and staff
ASHEVILLE, NC – January 18, 2023 – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the mental health and well-being of college students, faculty and staff at colleges while bringing its importance to the foreground. In response, a health promotion program, called the Student Health Ambassador (SHA) program, was created more than a year ago to provide education and support locally. The program was led by the University of North Carolina Asheville (UNCA) and involves Brevard College, Mars Hill University, Montreat College, Warren Wilson College and Western Carolina University.
Commentary: An open letter to Congressman Edwards about climate
ASHEVILLE, NC – January 20, 2023 – Dear Representative Edwards:. As my elected representative to the House, I have been impressed with your strong work ethic. However, in the recent Asheville Citizen-Times interview by Joel Burgess, you said that (quote) there is a {sic} an awful lot of hysteria being built around climate change right now. Statistics that I see regularly are that we’ve not seen the earth’s surface change over the last 100 years more than a degree. And that leads me to proceed with caution.(unquote) The newspaper added a clarification from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce) that the earth’s surface temperature is actually 1.90 degrees Fahrenheit (or 1.06 degrees Celsius) warmer than the average between 1880-1900, which corresponds to the rise of industrialization in America. Therefore, your statement is true if you meant one-degree Celsius. However, the air temperature is commonly reported as degrees Fahrenheit in the U.S. so this assertion can cause much confusion depending on the interpretation of the temperature scale.
Asheville band “The Greybirds” played The Getaway River Bar while we simulcast it live on the AshevilleFM Live Music Sessions – Link is below (hover label) or you can go to the LIVE RECORDING tab off the main menu to hear all the great ALMS recordings.. AshevilleFM...
The blues overtook me when I was just a child! The blues will overtake you when you tune in the Blueshound and Soul of the Blues this Thursday from 12-2pm on AshevilleFM! Listen live in Asheville, NC at 103.3fm or stream it live and anytime you choose for 2 weeks after it airs at ashevillefm.org! Got new releases for you with a Teresa James Beatles tribute, the Queen of Beale St.-Barbara Blue and UK blues artist-Mississippi MacDonald! Got some older gems to share from soul blues artist John Nemeth, Florida bluesman Damon Fowler, swamp blues master Tab Benoit and local blues guitarist David Veglahn! The Notcho’ Blues Artist this week is Leon Redbone! Join the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues this week for 2 hours of mind swallowing, butt wallowing blues, baby!
Today we’re launching a new on-air program to help us reach out to more of our community groups and provide a platform for their work on the airwaves. We’re excited to announce Open Air will be airing every Wednesday at noon and will feature programming produced in partnership with local organizations working to improve the lives of people living in the Asheville area!
On Life Out of Tunes this week we’ll explore new music by Weyes Blood, Dave Rowntree, Ladytron, Atsuko Chiba, and Geoff Bradford. Plus new tracks from local artists Brett Spivey and Jonathan Ammons. I’ve got a couple of advance tracks from forthcoming albums, one by Jethro Tull and another from a 50th anniversary reissue by Ten Years After, along with deep tracks and a listener request for a classic I hope you’ll enjoy. Join your charming and delightful host, Joey Books, for Life Out of Tunes at 7 pm Friday on 103.3 Asheville FM… on air, online, or on the app.
