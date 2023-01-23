ASHEVILLE, NC – January 20, 2023 – Dear Representative Edwards:. As my elected representative to the House, I have been impressed with your strong work ethic. However, in the recent Asheville Citizen-Times interview by Joel Burgess, you said that (quote) there is a {sic} an awful lot of hysteria being built around climate change right now. Statistics that I see regularly are that we’ve not seen the earth’s surface change over the last 100 years more than a degree. And that leads me to proceed with caution.(unquote) The newspaper added a clarification from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce) that the earth’s surface temperature is actually 1.90 degrees Fahrenheit (or 1.06 degrees Celsius) warmer than the average between 1880-1900, which corresponds to the rise of industrialization in America. Therefore, your statement is true if you meant one-degree Celsius. However, the air temperature is commonly reported as degrees Fahrenheit in the U.S. so this assertion can cause much confusion depending on the interpretation of the temperature scale.

