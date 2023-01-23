Iredell residents weigh in on need to protect life, limit short-term rentals and reduce cost of new school construction

No doubt if you drive along 521 in the Ballantyne area, you noticed all the activity and construction. I, myself, wondered what the project might be. It’s all part of a growing development known as “The Bowl” at Ballantyne. And, this is where Ballantyne North Carolina is getting its first brewery. According to AXIOS, as part of “Ballantyne Reimagined,” Olde Mecklenburg Brewery broke ground on its second location. The location will feature 14,000 square feet of indoor space. In addition, the space plans a 7000 square foot patio and second level balcony overlooking a one acre biergarten. Developers say the space intends to be kid friendly with a family zone and playground. The South Charlotte zip code is really popular with more residents venturing to the suburbs. So, it makes sense that businesses follow the trend of going where the people are. “The Bowl,” a walkable mixed use neighborhood plans to focus on culture, food, community and sustainability.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO