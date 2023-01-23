ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Iredell residents weigh in on need to protect life, limit short-term rentals and reduce cost of new school construction

 4 days ago
Related
WFAE

Charlotte water bills going up to pay for lawsuits

If you’re a Charlotte Water customer, you’ll see an increase in your monthly bill starting later this year. The utility is raising rates to help cover $106 million stemming from two lawsuits over fees charged to developers. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Birkdale Golf Club temporarily closes to make way for $65M development

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A $65 million project that will add apartments, commercial space and a hotel in Huntersville is underway. Work on Birkdale Place has temporarily shuttered Birkdale Golf Club, with utilities and site work ongoing. The development is located within the golf club’s 185-acre footprint. “The community...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

City of Statesville: Re-Advertisement for Bids

Sealed bid proposals for furnishing Aluminum Poles and Arms will be sent out on February 3, 2023, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Warehouse at 915 Winston Ave., Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023. Bidder is responsible for timely delivery of their bid. This is a re-bid; no minimum bids required.
STATESVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI

RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Changes are coming to dozens of CMS schools. Now’s the time to speak up.

This article appeared first in Ann Doss Helms' weekly newsletter about schools and education. Sign up to get the news in your inbox first here. If there hadn’t been a Title IX civil trial involving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools going on in federal court last week, the release of an updated CMS plan for bonds, buildings, boundaries and magnet programs probably would have gotten more media attention. It’s going to have a huge impact on schools across the county — and on Mecklenburg County taxpayers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Birth Announcements: January 14-19

The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A boy, Anthony Nathaniel Born. born to Elizabeth Isa Born-Leslie of Statesville. ♦ A boy, Augustus Gene Nash, born to Chesley and Katie Nash of Statesville. ♦ A boy, Karter Novak Johnson, born to Brandon and Patricia Johnson...
STATESVILLE, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

Sherrill Furniture invests in new upholstery plant

Sherrill Furntiure has continued to invest substantially in its upholstery plant in Conover, N.C. The luxury furniture maker is continuing to make strategic moves and investments like workforce expansion and a new upholstery operation to meet the demand among high-end retailers and designers, according to their LinkedIn site. In 2021,...
CONOVER, NC
businesstodaync.com

Hotel, apartments scrapped from Birkdale Village plans

Jan. 24. By TL Bernthal. The boutique hotel and the multi-family/mixed use building are gone from newly revised plans submitted by the owners of Birkdale Village in Huntersville. DDRTC Birkdale Village LLC submitted the revised rezoning plans to the town on Friday. “I have not reviewed the plan in it...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers. The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.
SALISBURY, NC
country1037fm.com

Ballantyne North Carolina Getting Its First Brewery

No doubt if you drive along 521 in the Ballantyne area, you noticed all the activity and construction. I, myself, wondered what the project might be. It’s all part of a growing development known as “The Bowl” at Ballantyne. And, this is where Ballantyne North Carolina is getting its first brewery. According to AXIOS, as part of “Ballantyne Reimagined,” Olde Mecklenburg Brewery broke ground on its second location. The location will feature 14,000 square feet of indoor space. In addition, the space plans a 7000 square foot patio and second level balcony overlooking a one acre biergarten. Developers say the space intends to be kid friendly with a family zone and playground. The South Charlotte zip code is really popular with more residents venturing to the suburbs. So, it makes sense that businesses follow the trend of going where the people are. “The Bowl,” a walkable mixed use neighborhood plans to focus on culture, food, community and sustainability.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte-area radio personality opens up with CMS students about mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above briefly touches on a discussion of self-harm. While nothing graphic is shared, viewer discretion is advised. A DJ with turntables and subwoofers blaring the latest hip-hop hits made the atmosphere inside the Rocky River High School gym look and sound like a party, but the message from the hosts came with a much heavier lesson for the teenagers on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
CONCORD, NC
qcnews.com

1 caught, 1 on run after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they caught a person breaking into a home and another suspect is on the run Wednesday night. Authorities say two suspects broke into an unoccupied home. An alert neighbor called the police. Officers arrived quickly, and upon arrival, the suspects...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Here's why you might not see as big of a tax refund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week tax season officially begins and that means the IRS will start accepting your taxes. However, you may not get as much of a refund as you did last year. According to the IRS, 168 million Americans will file their 2022 taxes between now and...
CHARLOTTE, NC

