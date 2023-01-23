Iredell residents weigh in on need to protect life, limit short-term rentals and reduce cost of new school construction

Read full article on original website
Charlotte water bills going up to pay for lawsuits
If you’re a Charlotte Water customer, you’ll see an increase in your monthly bill starting later this year. The utility is raising rates to help cover $106 million stemming from two lawsuits over fees charged to developers. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte...
WSOC Charlotte
Birkdale Golf Club temporarily closes to make way for $65M development
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A $65 million project that will add apartments, commercial space and a hotel in Huntersville is underway. Work on Birkdale Place has temporarily shuttered Birkdale Golf Club, with utilities and site work ongoing. The development is located within the golf club’s 185-acre footprint. “The community...
Gaston County mill getting new life as affordable apartment building
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — John Askew Smith not only founded the town of Bessemer City in 1893, but he also built the Osage Mill just three years later, quickly becoming one of the largest textile mills in town. About a century after the mill went up, the 250,000-square-foot building went largely vacant in 1995.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville: Re-Advertisement for Bids
Sealed bid proposals for furnishing Aluminum Poles and Arms will be sent out on February 3, 2023, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Warehouse at 915 Winston Ave., Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023. Bidder is responsible for timely delivery of their bid. This is a re-bid; no minimum bids required.
Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI
RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
Changes are coming to dozens of CMS schools. Now’s the time to speak up.
This article appeared first in Ann Doss Helms' weekly newsletter about schools and education. Sign up to get the news in your inbox first here. If there hadn’t been a Title IX civil trial involving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools going on in federal court last week, the release of an updated CMS plan for bonds, buildings, boundaries and magnet programs probably would have gotten more media attention. It’s going to have a huge impact on schools across the county — and on Mecklenburg County taxpayers.
iredellfreenews.com
Birth Announcements: January 14-19
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A boy, Anthony Nathaniel Born. born to Elizabeth Isa Born-Leslie of Statesville. ♦ A boy, Augustus Gene Nash, born to Chesley and Katie Nash of Statesville. ♦ A boy, Karter Novak Johnson, born to Brandon and Patricia Johnson...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Sherrill Furniture invests in new upholstery plant
Sherrill Furntiure has continued to invest substantially in its upholstery plant in Conover, N.C. The luxury furniture maker is continuing to make strategic moves and investments like workforce expansion and a new upholstery operation to meet the demand among high-end retailers and designers, according to their LinkedIn site. In 2021,...
businesstodaync.com
Hotel, apartments scrapped from Birkdale Village plans
Jan. 24. By TL Bernthal. The boutique hotel and the multi-family/mixed use building are gone from newly revised plans submitted by the owners of Birkdale Village in Huntersville. DDRTC Birkdale Village LLC submitted the revised rezoning plans to the town on Friday. “I have not reviewed the plan in it...
NC town passes ordinance protecting people based on LGBT affiliation, natural hair
The town joins Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Hillsborough and Morrisville in passing such an ordinance.
Advocates look for people to become foster parents amid childcare crisis in NC
CHARLOTTE — Advocates are looking for more people to step up to become foster parents as North Carolina experiences a childcare crisis, they say. “I know exactly what it’s like to be a child in the foster care system and to desperately want a family,” said Mikaila Reinhardt with Children’s Home Society of North Carolina.
WBTV
Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers. The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.
country1037fm.com
Ballantyne North Carolina Getting Its First Brewery
No doubt if you drive along 521 in the Ballantyne area, you noticed all the activity and construction. I, myself, wondered what the project might be. It’s all part of a growing development known as “The Bowl” at Ballantyne. And, this is where Ballantyne North Carolina is getting its first brewery. According to AXIOS, as part of “Ballantyne Reimagined,” Olde Mecklenburg Brewery broke ground on its second location. The location will feature 14,000 square feet of indoor space. In addition, the space plans a 7000 square foot patio and second level balcony overlooking a one acre biergarten. Developers say the space intends to be kid friendly with a family zone and playground. The South Charlotte zip code is really popular with more residents venturing to the suburbs. So, it makes sense that businesses follow the trend of going where the people are. “The Bowl,” a walkable mixed use neighborhood plans to focus on culture, food, community and sustainability.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Teacher assistant at Shepherd Elementary faces misdemeanor charges for drinking wine in classroom
A woman who was working as a teacher assistant Shepherd Elementary School faces two misdemeanor charges after a school resource officer discovered she was drinking wine while on the job, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Jessica Sue Proctor, 41, of Barclay Lane, Mooresville, was removed from a...
lincolntimesnews.com
Living the American Dream: Through ingenuity and hard work, a West Lincoln High School graduate is now a successful business owner
LINCOLNTON – A 2006 graduate of West Lincoln High School, Johnathan Wise has worked his way to live the American Dream and has become a successful business owner. He’s now giving back to the community and helping others with their dreams. After graduating from WLHS, Wise first went...
Charlotte-area radio personality opens up with CMS students about mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above briefly touches on a discussion of self-harm. While nothing graphic is shared, viewer discretion is advised. A DJ with turntables and subwoofers blaring the latest hip-hop hits made the atmosphere inside the Rocky River High School gym look and sound like a party, but the message from the hosts came with a much heavier lesson for the teenagers on Thursday.
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
qcnews.com
1 caught, 1 on run after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they caught a person breaking into a home and another suspect is on the run Wednesday night. Authorities say two suspects broke into an unoccupied home. An alert neighbor called the police. Officers arrived quickly, and upon arrival, the suspects...
'They’ve taken technology to another level to be able to rip people off' | BBB warns of parking ticket scam in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it's a...
WCNC
Here's why you might not see as big of a tax refund
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week tax season officially begins and that means the IRS will start accepting your taxes. However, you may not get as much of a refund as you did last year. According to the IRS, 168 million Americans will file their 2022 taxes between now and...
