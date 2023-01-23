Victor Allen Sisk, 63, passed away Monday January 23, 2023. He was born August 28, 1959, to the late Jack Sisk and Faye Swicegood Sisk. Victor was a dedicated father and grandfather who enjoyed doting on his family. He also loved sports and enjoyed watching NASCAR and football. He especially enjoyed going to watch the Statesville Greyhounds, and he never missed a game. Victor also enjoyed playing golf. He also held a patent with the U.S. Patent Office. Victor also selflessly gave of himself and his time for various medical research causes.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO