Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Victor Allen Sisk
Victor Allen Sisk, 63, passed away Monday January 23, 2023. He was born August 28, 1959, to the late Jack Sisk and Faye Swicegood Sisk. Victor was a dedicated father and grandfather who enjoyed doting on his family. He also loved sports and enjoyed watching NASCAR and football. He especially enjoyed going to watch the Statesville Greyhounds, and he never missed a game. Victor also enjoyed playing golf. He also held a patent with the U.S. Patent Office. Victor also selflessly gave of himself and his time for various medical research causes.
iredellfreenews.com
Benjamin Garry Overcash
Benjamin Garry Overcash, 86, of Statesville, N.C., lost his valiant battle with Basal Cell Carcinoma, and its complications, on Monday, January 23, 2023. Garry was born in Iredell County to the late Howard Benjamin Overcash and Margaret Beaver Overcash. He graduated from Statesville Senior High School in 1954. While in high school, Garry joined the Air National Guard. He was honorably discharged upon graduation and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his military service, he worked for Martin/Campbell grading company, Johnson Construction Company as grading supervisor, and then retired from G.L. Wilson as grading superintendent.
iredellfreenews.com
Mary Lynn Johnston
Mary Lynn Swaim Johnston, 76, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born on June 19, 1946, in Forsyth County, N.C., to the late Fair and Mary Cope Swaim. Mrs. Johnston was retired from Duke Power and was a member of Central United Methodist Church, Mooresville. She enjoyed the beach, Wake Forest basketball, Mooresville High School sports and band, and animals. Mrs. Johnston loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
iredellfreenews.com
Brittany VanHoy Moore
Brittany VanHoy Moore, 36, of Union Grove, N.C., passed away on January 21, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Brittany was born on August 23, 1986, in Iredell County, N.C., to Clint and Dee Daniels VanHoy. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Aquilla and Anna Lou VanHoy; and Jim Daniels. Brittany is...
iredellfreenews.com
Randal Lynn Powell
Randal “Randy” Lynn Powell, 42, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born on September 3, 1980, in Iredell County, N.C., to Annette Reid Cason and the late Terry Lynn Powell. Randy was a graduate of Mooresville High School and received a bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University and a master’s degree from UNC-Greensboro. He enjoyed working in the yard, reading, and pulling his niece around in the wagon. He loved his family and spending time with them. Randy was a very sweet and gentle man.
iredellfreenews.com
David William Brown Sr.
David William Brown Sr., 83, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Monday, January 23, 2023. Mr. Brown was born June 25, 1939, in Baltimore, Md., the son of the late Baxter William Brown and Ruby Hutchinson Brown. David was a graduate of Sparrows Point High School in Baltimore and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He made his career as a supervisor in the furniture industry.
iredellfreenews.com
Jeffrey Eugene Teeter
Jeffrey Eugene Teeter, 53, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. He was born on April 21, 1969, in Statesville, N.C., to Edgar Marshall Teeter (Nancy) and Darlene Caldwell Penninger (Richard). He loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. Jeff was passionate about coaching his boys in...
iredellfreenews.com
Birth Announcements: January 14-19
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A boy, Anthony Nathaniel Born. born to Elizabeth Isa Born-Leslie of Statesville. ♦ A boy, Augustus Gene Nash, born to Chesley and Katie Nash of Statesville. ♦ A boy, Karter Novak Johnson, born to Brandon and Patricia Johnson...
iredellfreenews.com
Julia Anne Morrison Netterwald
Julia Anne Morrison Netterwald, 86 of Statesville, N.C., passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home. Julia was born May 5, 1936, the daughter of William Edwin Morrison and Blanche Ellis Morrison, both of whom preceded her in death. An infant sister died at birth in 1938, and her brother, William Edwin Morrison, died in 2017.
iredellfreenews.com
Pauline West Austin
Pauline West Austin, 91, went home to be with Jesus on January 22, 2023, at The Greens at Maple Leaf, in Statesville, N.C. She was born on June 28, 1931, in Iredell County to Arthur Richard and Minnie Bell West. Pauline was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband,...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Teacher assistant at Shepherd Elementary faces misdemeanor charges for drinking wine in classroom
A woman who was working as a teacher assistant Shepherd Elementary School faces two misdemeanor charges after a school resource officer discovered she was drinking wine while on the job, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Jessica Sue Proctor, 41, of Barclay Lane, Mooresville, was removed from a...
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville: Re-Advertisement for Bids
Sealed bid proposals for furnishing Aluminum Poles and Arms will be sent out on February 3, 2023, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Warehouse at 915 Winston Ave., Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023. Bidder is responsible for timely delivery of their bid. This is a re-bid; no minimum bids required.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health System announces new director of accounting
Iredell Health System is pleased to announce Viola Eaton as the new director of accounting. Eaton, who has worked in the Accounting Department at Iredell Health System for more than 11 years, has more than 23 years of accounting experience. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Finance from Lenoir-Rhyne University and earned her Master of Business Administration in Accounting and Global Leadership.
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville police investigating attempted armed robbery
Mooresville police detectives are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a call for service at 119 Super Sport Drive about 7:18 a.m. Tuesday, according to an MPD news release. No injuries were reported. The victim stated that when he arrived for work and...
Comments / 0