Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Free school lunches may be in store in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Missouri lawmakers are pushing to make food provided by public schools free to all students. House bill 172, sponsored by State Rep. Brian Seitz (R-Branson), would require public schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. "There are many schools that are already at nearing 100%...
KOMU
Gov. Parson extends relief for former Gygr-Gas customers
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Tuesday, extending the amount of time that Gygr-Gas liquefied petroleum gas containers can be filled by other Missouri propane companies. The original executive order was set to expire Jan. 31. It will now expire on Feb. 28, unless it is...
KOMU
Missouri rental assistance program ending on Jan. 31
COLUMBIA − The State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program for renters and landlords will no longer accept applications after Jan. 31. Applications submitted prior to Jan. 31 will be processed and funds will be dispersed until all funds have been spent. According to a press release from the...
KOMU
VIDEO: Local behavioral health clinic eager to receive help from additional liaisons
Gov. Parson suggested adding 27 additional youth behavioral health liaisons across Missouri during his State of the State address. Gov. Parson suggested adding 27 additional youth behavioral health liaisons across Missouri during his State of the State address.
KOMU
E-filed state tax returns now accepted in Missouri
MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is now accepting electronically filed state tax returns for the 2022 season. The DOR encourages Missourians to file electronically and to use direct deposit. In return, those who e-file typically receive their refund faster than those who use paper. A free online...
KOMU
Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats have defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state. Among them was a measure that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted the measures down without debate Thursday morning...
KOMU
Local health expert and smoker weigh in on Missouri tobacco ratings
COLUMBIA - The American Lung Association graded Missouri an "F" in four out of five categories on their most recent report. Tobacco prevention and cessation funding, smokefree air, tobacco taxes, and flavored tobacco products all received the worst rating. Only access to cessation services was graded higher, which was graded as a "C."
KOMU
State Alzheimer's task force releases new recommendations
The number of Missourians with Alzheimer's or related dementia is expected to rise from 120,000 to 130,000 by 2025, which a new report from the Missouri Alzheimer's State Plan Task Force calls a public health crisis. The task force was commissioned by Gov. Mike Parson to assess current and future...
KOMU
Lincoln University joins Great Lakes Valley Conference, adds baseball and soccer
JEFFERSON CITY − Starting in the 2024-25 school year, Lincoln University will become the newest institution in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The university held a press conference Thursday morning announcing the big move. The Blue Tigers have been part of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association since 2010. "I'm...
KOMU
Boone Electric Cooperative sends linemen, trucks to help restore power in southern Missouri
COLUMBIA − Boone Electric Cooperative said it sent eight linemen and four trucks to help restore outages in Fredericktown Wednesday morning. The heavy, wet snow received across southern Missouri resulted in approximately 41,000 outages for electric cooperative members. Cooperatives in West Plains and Fredericktown were amongst the hardest hit with 13,600 members without power early Wednesday morning.
KOMU
No injuries reported after northeast Missouri train, tractor-trailer collision
SCOTLAND COUNTY − No injuries were reported after a freight train and tractor trailer collided at a northeast Missouri crossing Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Routes U and A in Gorin, according to Kirksville television station KTVO. The crossing is expected to remain closed through Wednesday night for clean up and inspections.
KOMU
STORM MODE: Tracking snow totals & travel impacts for Wednesday morning
This system has excited mid-Missouri after producing 2-4" of snowfall for much of the region. Click here for the latest weather information. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 for Wednesday morning because we expect issues to travel across the region. TRACKING THE SNOW. Snow...
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
KOMU
Forecast: Windy, warmer Friday & Saturday, snow flurries and colder Sunday
Get ready for warmer weather! Winds will usher in milder temps to start the weekend. Winds are still active this morning, but the direction of the wind is now out from the south - that means warmer weather!. Do be ready for frost and wind chills in the 10s this...
Comments / 0