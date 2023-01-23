Broken Bow advanced to the semifinals of the Southwest conference girls basketball tournament with a 52-43 win over Ainsworth on Tuesday night at the Indian gym. The Lady Indians took control of the game in the third quarter and built a lead as big as 20 in the 4th quarter. Ainsworth made a late charge to try to get back in the game but Broken Bow was able to hang on for the victory. Broken Bow had three players finish in the double figures led by Halle McCaslin who had 15. MaKinley Tobey finished with 11 points and Janae Marten had 10. Broken Bow improves to 9-4 on the season and will now face Minden in the tournament semifinals on Friday at Kearney High School. Minden defeated McCook in the quarterfinals 48-37. The two met back in December with Minden winning 50-45. Friday’s semifinal will be broadcast on KCNI 1280 AM / 96.3 FM and kcni1280.com. Top seed Gothenburg advanced to the girls semifinal round with a 50-32 win over Holdrege. The Lady Swedes will face Ogallala in the semifinals. Ogallala defeated Valentine in overtime 45-42.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO