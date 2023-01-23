Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction girls basketball rides past Osceola in CRC quarterfinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The quarterfinal round of the CRC Tournament was played at the York City Auditorium Tuesday. No. 3 McCool Junction played sixth-ranked Osceola. The Mustangs narrowly defeated the Bulldogs, 33-30, to advance to the tournament semifinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
High Plains girls basketball drops CRC quarterfinal draw to Meridian
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The quarterfinal round of the CRC Tournament took place at the York City Auditorium Tuesday. No. 5 High Plains competed against fourth-ranked Meridian. The Storm lost a tough matchup to the Mustangs, 52-22. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: GICC girls basketball ends Patriots’ perfect season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball accomplished an enormous feat Saturday: Defeat the previously-unbeaten Adams Central Patriots on the road. The catch? They did so without star player Lucy Ghaifan. The Crusaders hit 10 three-pointers and also went 10-of-17 from the free throw line in the...
KSNB Local4
Seward boys basketball secures 20-point win over Adams Central in Central quarterfinals
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The #4 seed Adams Central boys basketball team hosted #5 Seward on Tuesday for the Central quarterfinals. In the end, the Bluejays defeat the Patriots by 20, 53-39. See embedded video for highlights.
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Girls Advance to Semifinals of SWC Tournament
Broken Bow advanced to the semifinals of the Southwest conference girls basketball tournament with a 52-43 win over Ainsworth on Tuesday night at the Indian gym. The Lady Indians took control of the game in the third quarter and built a lead as big as 20 in the 4th quarter. Ainsworth made a late charge to try to get back in the game but Broken Bow was able to hang on for the victory. Broken Bow had three players finish in the double figures led by Halle McCaslin who had 15. MaKinley Tobey finished with 11 points and Janae Marten had 10. Broken Bow improves to 9-4 on the season and will now face Minden in the tournament semifinals on Friday at Kearney High School. Minden defeated McCook in the quarterfinals 48-37. The two met back in December with Minden winning 50-45. Friday’s semifinal will be broadcast on KCNI 1280 AM / 96.3 FM and kcni1280.com. Top seed Gothenburg advanced to the girls semifinal round with a 50-32 win over Holdrege. The Lady Swedes will face Ogallala in the semifinals. Ogallala defeated Valentine in overtime 45-42.
Vote now: Who is the SBLive Iowa high school team of the week?
By Barry Poe Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa High School Team of the Week for Jan. 16-22 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. Voting ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m. West Des Moines Dowling girls basketballIt was a big week for the Maroons, with victories over a pair of ranked ...
Monday Scoreboard – January 23
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Monday here: NBARockets 119, Timberwolves 114 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLUSD 59, Denver 50 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLAberdeen Christian 64, Warner 41Clark/Willow Lake 55, Great Plains Lutheran 25DeSmet 56, Castlewood 36 Deuel 77, Britton-Hecla 51 Faith 63, Philip 59 Freeman 49, Mitchell Christian […]
KSNB Local4
Osceola boys basketball snags victory over Shelby-Rising City
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The #9 seed Shelby-Rising City boys basketball team went up against top seed Osceola in the CRC quarterfinals on Monday. In the end, the Bulldogs defeat the Huskies, 64-38. See embedded video for highlights.
