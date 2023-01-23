Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Cold snap brings chilly temperatures to Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 65 degrees. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!) WellnessGuide101.com|. No real weather concerns today! Nice day all across the region on this Friday. Expect a cool one with highs near 65 this afternoon. Sunshine prevails. Skies dry. BEACHES:. Sunshine prevails along...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando forecast: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 66 degrees. Our latest cold front has now pushed south keeping our skies today with afternoon highs in the mid to upper-60s. Winds will turn northwesterly at 5-15 mph. Skies will slowly be clearing by the evening hours. Clear skies tonight will bring chilly wake...
fox35orlando.com
County-by-county: Strong to severe storms possible in Florida ahead of next cold front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 57 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 67 degrees | Rain: Clears mid morning. Main weather concerns: It's a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY for our northern counties. A powerful line of storms is plowing across the Panhandle of Florida today. This line will work into the northwest counties and spread south closer to Orlando by late Wednesday evening.
fox35orlando.com
2 tornadoes strike Florida Panhandle as line of storms move across state: NWS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Two tornadoes touched down in Florida Wednesday morning according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Both tornadoes were classified as EF-0 tornados which are the weakest tornados on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph, according to the NWS. The...
fox35orlando.com
I-4 eastbound lanes shut down at John Young Parkway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 (I-4) at John Young Parkway are blocked on Friday morning. Law enforcement is diverting traffic away from the area. To get around this, either use the I-4 Express Lanes or exit at John Young Parkway. This is a developing story. You...
fox35orlando.com
Florida community still plagued by late-night street racing, resident says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A street racing nightmare is continuing for some in a Florida community. Residents in Windermere said cars race through traffic circles on a regular basis, screeching their tires and revving their engines. However, things have gotten much worse, according to one neighbor. Kat Thomas said it's...
fox35orlando.com
Cocoa Beach Pier $3M renovation to bring new restaurants, retail stores to area
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The historic Cocoa Beach Pier will be undergoing renovations that will bring new retail and dining experiences to debut in 2023. The Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier announced an investment of over $3 million to bring a brand-new souvenir shop, upscale waterfront dining with a sushi bar, customizable grab-and-go options, and a new daiquiri bar.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man escapes apartment fire with baby
Video shows flames shooting out of the roof of an apartment complex in Orlando on Thursday. One resident says he had to grab his baby, who had just been released from the NICU, and run!
fox35orlando.com
Women at Orlando Union Rescue Mission sew "Adopt Me" bandanas for homeless dogs
ORLANDO, Fla. - Women from the Orlando Union Rescue Mission are learning to sew bandanas to help shelter dogs get adopted. The women are learning to get back on their feet one stitch at a time. "I used to watch my mom sew," Cherry Haskins said. "I was doing really...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport exploring new ways to move passengers through Terminal C
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Significant renovations may come to Orlando International Airport's Terminal C after travelers say the walking is too much to bear. Moving walkways have been suggested, but the airport says the corridors may not be wide enough to accommodate such improvements. Until then, airport officials say they...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Car goes up in flames on Florida turnpike
OCOEE, Fla. - A car was engulfed in flames on the Florida turnpike Wednesday afternoon, causing all southbound lanes to close, fire officials said. According to fire officials, the fire happened on the southbound turnpike in Orange County near mile marker 270. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The fire backed traffic...
fox35orlando.com
Person detained after reported kidnapping in Orlando: Deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has been detained after fleeing from deputies who received a call about a possible kidnapping. Deputies said around 3:55 p.m., someone said they witnessed a man hit a woman and drag her into a white van near the 9800 block of International Drive. When deputies...
fox35orlando.com
Parents fed up with kids getting hit by cars in Central Florida neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Parents in the Avalon Park neighborhood plan to speak their minds at Thursday night's Orange County Schools town hall meeting. They say they are fed up with their kids getting hit by drivers in their neighborhood. Through a FOX 35 investigation, we've discovered at least three...
fox35orlando.com
Chester, the popular 13-foot alligator at Gatorland, dies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Chester, the mighty 13 ½-foot, 1,000-pound alligator at Gatorland – and the first wild alligator to be rescued by the wildlife preserve – has died. The alligator died on Dec. 7, 2022, from what is believed to be an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said Friday in a news release. He was estimated to be around 60 years old.
fox35orlando.com
Melbourne man arrested for threatening to shoot up, bomb Orlando convention: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Melbourne man has been arrested after he allegedly posted threats on social media saying he would shoot up a Megaplex convention later this year, deputies said. On Jan 10, deputies said they received a call in reference to terroristic threats directed toward the Florida United...
fox35orlando.com
Residents displaced after fire rips through Orlando apartment building
ORLANDO, Fla. - Multiple apartment homes have been left unlivable after a fire broke out at the complex in Orlando Thursday morning. Officials said firefighters were headed to a separate emergency call when they saw smoke coming from the apartment building located on S. Semoran Boulevard near Lee Vista Boulevard.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect dead following standoff with Florida deputies
A debate is being fueled over the deadly use of force by law enforcement in Florida. This after a suspect was killed by Brevard County deputies during a standoff this week. Follow link for full story: https://tinyurl.com/2sae7pd8.
fox35orlando.com
Woman's body hit several times on I-4 in Orlando; crashed car found nearby, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they found a woman dead on Interstate 4 (I-4) late Thursday night, forcing the closure of the eastbound lanes near Orange Blossom Trail for hours during the investigation. According to police, around 11:30 p.m., they received several calls of vehicles hitting what appeared to...
fox35orlando.com
Fireball Cinnamon mini bottles contain no whisky, lawsuit claims
LOS ANGELES - Fireball is under fire. A class-action lawsuit filed by a woman in Illinois claims the shot-sized bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations and supermarkets actually contain no whisky at all, misleading customers who buy the brand's bottles. They are often sold outside liquor stores for 99 cents.
fox35orlando.com
Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home
WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
