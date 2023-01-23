CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An outreach that started back in 2005 is working to empower, engage, and help female survivors of sexual abuse and addiction. Mimi Nikkel is the founder of Love’s Arm and is here to tell us how they’re working toward a better tomorrow. You can visit their website to volunteer time and resources, or just learn more about what they do.

