Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brick Universe- Listen up Lego Lovers! The Chattanooga Convention Center is about to transform into a one of a kind experience with Brick Universe. Professional Lego Artist __ is here to tell us all about it and show off some of their work. There’s still time to get your tickets for any of the four times this weekend.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Take a house tour with Kelly Coper Homes

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Before we showcase another nearby home for sale, we sit down with the one and only Kelly Cooper. She has years of experience helping people getting the home they deserve. See more online here or give her a call at 678-516-2541. We also got to visit...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Cleveland Chamber and the Tennessee Songwriter Showcase and Festival

Melissa Woody and Mary-Tom Jenkins with the Cleveland Chamber swung by to talk about all the big things going on. We barely had enough time to squeeze it in!. You can visit the Cleveland Chamber online for more information about their upcoming events, or swing by VisitClevelandTN.com. If you want...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Cleveland City Schools hires new football coach

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland City Schools (CCS) has hired Chandler Tygard as their new Head Football Coach of Cleveland High School and Head of Football Operations for Cleveland City Schools, the school system announced Friday. Tygard comes from Blackman High School where he was the Head Football Coach since...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga relaunches Senior Hunger Project

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Many seniors in the Chattanooga area are faced with the uncertainty of where they will get their next meal. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is addressing this problem affecting the senior population with the Senior Hunger Project 2023. We realized that in this space, we can...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Your best you at Infinite Health Centers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Discover your best you with Infinite Health Centers. Many diet plans can become stagnant and boring, but Infinite Health Centers creates a successful plan that is designed for you personally to achieve your health goals. Dr. Timothy deRoos discusses the prime candidate for Infinite Health Centers' diet plan as well as what sets their program apart from the ordinary "no sweets or treats".
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

A Cold One Beer Fest 2023

It's a good weekend to have a beer. The Moxy hotel in Chattanooga is hosting A Cold One Beer Fest, where multiple vendors will be serving drinks to 5 hours of live music.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Love's Arm Outreach

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An outreach that started back in 2005 is working to empower, engage, and help female survivors of sexual abuse and addiction. Mimi Nikkel is the founder of Love’s Arm and is here to tell us how they’re working toward a better tomorrow. You can visit their website to volunteer time and resources, or just learn more about what they do.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattem plant workers evacuated after menthol tank leak, fire Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — All is back to normal at Chattem Chemicals, Inc. in Chattanooga after a chemical leak and fire forced workers to evacuate Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says crews responded just before 11 a.m. to Chattem on West 38th Street and found a fire around one of Chattem's methanol tanks.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
DALTON, GA

