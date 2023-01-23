Read full article on original website
BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brick Universe- Listen up Lego Lovers! The Chattanooga Convention Center is about to transform into a one of a kind experience with Brick Universe. Professional Lego Artist __ is here to tell us all about it and show off some of their work. There’s still time to get your tickets for any of the four times this weekend.
Take a house tour with Kelly Coper Homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Before we showcase another nearby home for sale, we sit down with the one and only Kelly Cooper. She has years of experience helping people getting the home they deserve. See more online here or give her a call at 678-516-2541. We also got to visit...
Cleveland Chamber and the Tennessee Songwriter Showcase and Festival
Melissa Woody and Mary-Tom Jenkins with the Cleveland Chamber swung by to talk about all the big things going on. We barely had enough time to squeeze it in!. You can visit the Cleveland Chamber online for more information about their upcoming events, or swing by VisitClevelandTN.com. If you want...
Chattanooga Wellness Shape Sculpting
Make an appointment with Chattanooga Wellness to help achieve your health goals. Schedule a 30-minute session today to look and feel your best.
Cleveland City Schools hires new football coach
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland City Schools (CCS) has hired Chandler Tygard as their new Head Football Coach of Cleveland High School and Head of Football Operations for Cleveland City Schools, the school system announced Friday. Tygard comes from Blackman High School where he was the Head Football Coach since...
Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga relaunches Senior Hunger Project
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Many seniors in the Chattanooga area are faced with the uncertainty of where they will get their next meal. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is addressing this problem affecting the senior population with the Senior Hunger Project 2023. We realized that in this space, we can...
Your best you at Infinite Health Centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Discover your best you with Infinite Health Centers. Many diet plans can become stagnant and boring, but Infinite Health Centers creates a successful plan that is designed for you personally to achieve your health goals. Dr. Timothy deRoos discusses the prime candidate for Infinite Health Centers' diet plan as well as what sets their program apart from the ordinary "no sweets or treats".
A Cold One Beer Fest 2023
It's a good weekend to have a beer. The Moxy hotel in Chattanooga is hosting A Cold One Beer Fest, where multiple vendors will be serving drinks to 5 hours of live music.
Love's Arm Outreach
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An outreach that started back in 2005 is working to empower, engage, and help female survivors of sexual abuse and addiction. Mimi Nikkel is the founder of Love’s Arm and is here to tell us how they’re working toward a better tomorrow. You can visit their website to volunteer time and resources, or just learn more about what they do.
Cicis in Hixson to close permanently, sign outside restaurant says
HIXSON, Tenn. — A longtime bountiful buffet of pizza pies in Hixson is shutting its doors for good. Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It is with a heavy heart that we are closing our doors. (The Gunbarrel location will remain open). We have reached...
Changes to Hamilton County substitute teacher pay could finally afford them a day off
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — We can all agree being a substitute teacher is a tough job. So what if the ones who watch your child's classroom need a day off?. A new addition to a contract that deals with Hamilton County substitutes is aiming to give them that. "I'm...
Mayor Wamp proposes reallocation of water treatment funds for various community projects
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp wants to reallocate $3 million dollars of American Rescue Plan money from the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) towards what he calls more pressing needs. The money would instead finance various projects throughout the county. The majority of...
3 teens charged with carjacking at CHI Memorial parking lot Thursday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 3 teens face charges after police say they carjacked a woman in the parking lot of CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga Thursday night. Two of the unidentified teens are 16 years old, and the other is 14 years old. The incident happened a little after 8:30...
Recent rise in bicycle crashes sparks conversation about protecting yourself on the road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a dangerous trend happening in our area: car accidents involving bicyclists. Experts we spoke with Thursday tell us there may be things you can do to lessen your chances of being hit and becoming a part of the statistic. The Dalton Police Department posted on...
Chattem plant workers evacuated after menthol tank leak, fire Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — All is back to normal at Chattem Chemicals, Inc. in Chattanooga after a chemical leak and fire forced workers to evacuate Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says crews responded just before 11 a.m. to Chattem on West 38th Street and found a fire around one of Chattem's methanol tanks.
Parents raise stink over sewage issue at Whitwell High School Tuesday
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — In Marion County, several parents have reached out to us with concerns about a sewage issue that happened at Whitwell High School Tuesday. They say the school did not tell parents what was happening. Some students have told us that the sewage issues were handled...
Local dog found wandering with note reunited with owner, McKamey Animal Center says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A dog found wandering the streets of Chattanooga with a note has been reunited with its owner, McKamey Animal Center says. While they couldn't share many details, McKamey says they are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness.
Man survives after being hit by car on East Main Street Thursday morning, says police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man survives after being hit by a car on East Main Street in Chattanooga Thursday morning, says the Chattanooga Police Department. Police say the man was laying in the middle of the roadway when they arrived on scene. The car involved remained on scene, says...
Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
Rise in Hamilton County overdoses prompts health leaders to ask lawmakers for more action
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An alarming rise in overdose deaths in Hamilton County prompted health leaders to urge state lawmakers to support an amendment that promises to address the issue. At a meeting with county leaders and local lawmakers Friday morning, representatives of the Hamilton County Health Department urged support...
