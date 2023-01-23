ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Suspect ordered pizza 6 hours after shooting Nashville nurse, phone records show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One of the suspects accused of gunning down a Nashville nurse on I-440 ordered a pizza just hours after her murder, phone records from court show. Detective Chad Gish, a digital forensics specialist with the Metro Nashville Police Department, took the stand as an expert witness Friday in the murder trial for Caitlyn Kaufman's alleged killers.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wnky.com

Logan County man found guilty of charges in murder case

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – A Logan County man is learning just how long he’ll be behind bars after being convicted of a 2015 murder. On Wednesday, a Logan County jury found Earl Kelly “Tudor” Johnson, 63, of Lewisburg guilty of all charges in connection to the murder of 65-year-old Robert Leslie Wetton.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Police: Man, 22, shot to death in JC Napier Homes area

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a shooting on Lafayette Street early Friday morning. The Metro Nashville Police Department says 22-year-old Xavier Javon Taylor was shot and killed in the JC Napier Homes area around 12:15 a.m. A homicide investigation is now underway. Police say officers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen

A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

How cell phone data was used to track moments Nashville nurse died on I-440

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — We're learning more about the moments a Nashville ICU nurse died on the interstate after an apparent road rage shooting in Dec. 2020. An expert witness took the stand Friday to tell jurors how he used digital forensics to extract cell phone data from Caitlyn Kaufman's iPhone and her alleged killers' devices.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Man arrested after police chase in Franklin

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested following a police chase in Simpson County around 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted Kentucky State Police Post 3, advising they were in a vehicle pursuit where the suspect was failing to maintain lane and later reportedly threw narcotics out the window.
FRANKLIN, KY
WSMV

Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy