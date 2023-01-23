Read full article on original website
Key witness speaks, graphic autopsy details revealed in Nashville nurse murder trial
Compelling new details and heartbreaking testimony were the focus on Thursday in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse on I-440.
fox17.com
Suspect ordered pizza 6 hours after shooting Nashville nurse, phone records show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One of the suspects accused of gunning down a Nashville nurse on I-440 ordered a pizza just hours after her murder, phone records from court show. Detective Chad Gish, a digital forensics specialist with the Metro Nashville Police Department, took the stand as an expert witness Friday in the murder trial for Caitlyn Kaufman's alleged killers.
fox17.com
Suspect's friend who led detectives to murder weapon testifies in Kaufman trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A friend of one of the suspects charged in Caitlyn Kaufman's death took the stand Thursday. Days after the Nashville nurse was shot to death on the interstate, 23-year-old Jacques Merrell-Odom went looking for Kaufman's mother at St. Thomas West, claiming to have information on her daughter's murder.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
wnky.com
Logan County man found guilty of charges in murder case
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – A Logan County man is learning just how long he’ll be behind bars after being convicted of a 2015 murder. On Wednesday, a Logan County jury found Earl Kelly “Tudor” Johnson, 63, of Lewisburg guilty of all charges in connection to the murder of 65-year-old Robert Leslie Wetton.
fox17.com
Women accused of taking advantage of elderly good Samaritan, rack up $1,400 charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) is asking for help identifying these two women who took advantage of an elderly good Samaritan who believed their sob story. Police report last Saturday, the two women were at a local Walmart and asked a 75-year-old man if he could help them purchase...
Witness testimony from first-responder, lead detective on Nashville nurse murder
Thursday begins the second round of testimony in the murder trial of Caitlyn Kaufman, a 26-year-old Nashville nurse who was shot and killed on Interstate 440 while driving to work in December 2020.
Victim’s mother gives emotional testimony from the stand in Nashville murder trial
Emotional opening statements kicked off the murder trial of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. The 26-year-old St. Thomas ICU nurse was found shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020.
Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’: Suspect in crash that killed Centerville couple arrested over 2 years later
A man who appeared on Nashville's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list for his alleged involvement in a deadly August 2020 crash was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky Thursday morning.
fox17.com
Police: Man, 22, shot to death in JC Napier Homes area
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a shooting on Lafayette Street early Friday morning. The Metro Nashville Police Department says 22-year-old Xavier Javon Taylor was shot and killed in the JC Napier Homes area around 12:15 a.m. A homicide investigation is now underway. Police say officers...
WSMV
Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
fox17.com
Nashville leaders, more react to Memphis cops charged in Tyre Nichols' death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville leaders are weighing in on five Memphis cops accused of murdering a Black man who died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop. Five former Memphis police officers, who are all also black, have been charged with second-degree murder and additional...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
Tennessee man found guilty in parents’ murder
William "Roger" Campbell had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William "Bill" Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.
Greenbrier police arrest suspects in multi-state prescription fraud
Two Texas men accused of using fake prescriptions to obtain pharmaceutical narcotics are currently behind bars in Robertson County.
fox17.com
Crime scene photos show Caitlyn Kaufman's car riddled with bullet holes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jurors were shown photos Wednesday during the murder trial for the alleged killers of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman died within seconds of being struck by a bullet while on her way to work Dec. 3, 2020 on I-440 in Nashville. One picture also showed the...
fox17.com
How cell phone data was used to track moments Nashville nurse died on I-440
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — We're learning more about the moments a Nashville ICU nurse died on the interstate after an apparent road rage shooting in Dec. 2020. An expert witness took the stand Friday to tell jurors how he used digital forensics to extract cell phone data from Caitlyn Kaufman's iPhone and her alleged killers' devices.
WBKO
Man arrested after police chase in Franklin
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested following a police chase in Simpson County around 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted Kentucky State Police Post 3, advising they were in a vehicle pursuit where the suspect was failing to maintain lane and later reportedly threw narcotics out the window.
Toddler dies of fentanyl overdose, family says they warned DCS before death
Not even two years old at her death, Nashville's medical examiner says 23-month-old Ariel Rose died from accidental fentanyl toxicity.
WSMV
Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
