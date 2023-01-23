PSG's Kylian Mbappe cherry-picked five goals against a sixth-tier opponent while playing the full 90 minutes

Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi is SNUBBED by PSG boss Christophe Galtier, naming Kylian Mbappe his new vice-captain
Kylian Mbappe, and not Lionel Messi, has been named Paris Saint-Germain's vice-captain as the Argentine's time in Ligue 1 with the French giants continues to come under question.
Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps
It's been a busy month for the GOAT After a World Cup win, a return to club play and a match against Cristiano Ronaldo, it's time for Messi to hit the slopes.
Cristiano Ronaldo sent message by Al-Nassr captain after taking armband for his first game in Saudi Arabia
CRISTIANO RONALDO received a message of support from Al-Nassr captain Abdullah Madu after taking the armband from him. The Portuguese made his debut for Al Nassr in the 1-0 win over Ettifaq at the weekend. And Ronaldo was named as the captain despite Madu also starting the game. After the...
Ralf Rangnick picked out three Man Utd ‘mood killers’ and now two of them have left Old Trafford in transfer exits
MANCHESTER UNITED have got rid of two out of three "mood killers" Ralf Rangnick identified last year. The German manager oversaw a turbulent spell in United's recent history and tried to make big changes at the club. He did not hold back in listing what needed to improve, including calling...
MATCHDAY: Madrid derby in quarterfinals of Copa del Rey
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid and city rival Atletico Madrid meet in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Defender David Alaba is back in Madrid’s squad but Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eden Hazard will not be available for coach Carlo Ancelotti. Madrid is trying to reach the Copa semifinals for the first time since 2018-19, when it lost to Barcelona. It last won the competition in 2013-14. Atletico is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017-18, and hasn’t reached the last four since 2016-17, when it was eliminated by Barcelona. Its last Copa title was won in 2012-13. In the other quarterfinal Thursday, Athletic Bilbao visits Valencia, last season’s runner-up.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
LEEDS, England — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig.
Isaac Lihadji: 'Sunderland inspire young players to improve their level'
New Sunderland signing Isaac Lihadji has explained why he chose to join the Black Cats.
Lionel Messi leaves top 100 field in wake but Premier League also shows power
Argentina and PSG forward was the clear winner, 10 years after his first triumph, but younger players are upwardly mobile
BBC
Brereton Diaz future 'sums up where Everton have gone wrong'
Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz potentially heading to Villarreal on a free in the summer is another "moment to bite Everton on their already sore backsides", according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. The 23-year-old Chile international is out of contract in the summer and looks set to swap east...
Soccer-Frankfurt and Freiburg lose ground with 1-1 draw
FREIBURG, Germany, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Eintracht Frankfurt missed the chance to move second in the Bundesliga after being held to a 1-1 draw by fellow title chasers Freiburg on Wednesday, a result that benefitted neither team.
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff City appoint third manager of season
Cardiff City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi as their third manager of the season. Lamouchi, 51, will be joined by ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba, who will assist his former Ivory Coast national team manager. Lamouchi's contract at the Cardiff City Stadium is understood to run until the...
BBC
Marcelo Bielsa: Ex-Leeds boss in London for further talks with Everton over managerial vacancy
Marcelo Bielsa has arrived in London for further talks with Everton's hierarchy as they search for a successor to Frank Lampard. The 67-year-old former Leeds United manager is a favoured choice of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Sean Dyche, who has been out of work since being dismissed by Burnley in...
Mikel Arteta admits Mohamed Elneny injury could force move for midfielder
Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal may be forced into the transfer market for a new midfielder as fears mount over an injury to Mohamed Elneny
Sunderland signed Isaac Lihadji 'with an eye on next season,' says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has asked for patience when it comes to seeing the best of Isaac Lihadji.
