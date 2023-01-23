Read full article on original website
Related
Trentonian
Te’Yala Delfosse helps Ewing girls basketball stop Notre Dame
EWING — In a rematch of the 2022 Mercer County Tournament championship game, the Ewing and Notre Dame High girls’ basketball teams went at each other full tilt again Tuesday at Emil Wandishin Gymnasium. Blue Devils’ six-foot junior guard/forward Te’Yala Delfosse was not feeling 100 percent this time...
Trentonian
Julia Setaro, TCNJ women’s basketball shooting for NJAC’s top prize
There are a few emotional traits that a pure shooter needs to possess on the basketball court: a short memory and a ton of confidence. Julia Setaro has those traits and you can also add a mountain of talent. The College of New Jersey senior knows she is going to...
Comments / 0