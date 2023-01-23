Read full article on original website
Rain forecast to return to the ArkLaTex this weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - A couple of weather disturbances...one over the eastern Pacific and the other across the southern plains are forecast to bring showers and isolated thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex this weekend. Projected rain amounts are much lighter than what we saw earlier this week. Totals at this time may...
Some of the Arklatex Could See Snow by Tonight
The memory of Snowmageddon 2022 is still fresh on our minds in Shreveport/Bossier and just a little less than a year later, part of the Arklatex is bracing for another round of Jack Frost's magic dust. According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport portions of extreme Northeast Texas, Southeast...
Lane Closures Scheduled to Begin Soon For I-20 in Shreveport
If your normal weekend travels take you along I-20 in Shreveport, you might want to begin exploring some alternative routes while you still have time. We have just gotten word from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development that next Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, work is scheduled for a large section of I-20 in the Shreveport area that is certain to delay traffic.
Update on the Bossier Parish Sawmill in Plain Dealing
PLAIN DEALING, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in July the start of construction on a $110 million lumber production facility that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana. The sawmill will be 235 acres in Plain Dealing, and right now 241 acres have...
Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
Boil advisory issued for southwest Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Four Forks Water System issued a boil advisory for 200 customers in southwest Caddo Parish Thursday afternoon. An electrical outage is blamed for the boil order. The water system said the advisory will expire next Wednesday.
Shreveport Considered One Of The Dirtiest Cities In America
I honestly hate it when North Louisiana is portrayed negatively to the entire world, but once again we've found ourselves near the top of one of those negative lists. The saddest part of this one is that being listed is totally avoidable if it weren't for the self-inflicted wounds. If...
Crash sends car into building in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash Thursday morning sent a car into the side of a building in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood. Around 8:50 a.m. a crash at the intersection of Midway Ave. and Mansfield Rd. caused one vehicle to leave the roadway and significantly damaged both cars. A...
Shreveport police to hold DWI checkpoint
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police will hold a DWI checkpoint Friday night in west Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 4 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies to emphasize their commitment to making the streets of Shreveport safe for everyone.
Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera
Absolute UNIT. According to the FTW Outdoors, Jack York recently landed this 13 and a half pound monster largemouth bass on Lake Nacogdoches, a bass fishing hotspot in East Texas. The fish was actually taken by state biologists and used to help breed more of these behemoths in Texas fisheries, but before they did, Jack got a great photo of this tank of a bucketmouth. And boy, was it just a master class on how to hold a fish in […] The post Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Barksdale couple gifted Main Squeeze location in Bossier after turning store around
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Being healthy, losing weight, and making better choices are goals that sound familiar to most. But for one couple, those goals ended up being life-changing. Taylor Shellhaas convinced her husband, Jon, to stop for smoothies at a Bossier City juice bar, Main Squeeze, on their...
New I-49 inner-city connector study corridor would avoid historic Allendale neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new Interstate 49 inner-city connector is something that’s been talked about for more than a decade. And Allendale Strong has been vocal about its opposition to the highway coming through Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. “Allendale is a historic neighborhood. An inner-city neighborhood and...
Family displaced after fire in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. A family was displaced following a fire in Shreveport early Thursday evening. The Shreveport Fire Department said the fire broke out in a single-family trailer home on the the 5000 block of West Monkhouse around 5 p.m. The department said it took the efforts of 15 firefighters and...
Residential fire in Shreveport extinguished in 15 minutes
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire occurred in a single-story home early Tuesday evening in the 400 block of East Wichita Street in Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department told KTBS they saw smoke when they arrived on scene. Firefighters were quickly able to locate the fire after going in through the...
4 in race for Shreveport marshal; DeSoto coroner elected without opposition
SHREVEPORT, La. - The race is just beginning for some candidates vying for positions on the March 25 ballot, while others were elected by being the lone qualifiers. In Caddo Parish, Ruby "Susie" Byrd" will be the Justice of the Peace in District 3 since she was the only one who qualified.
Behind the Badge: Kip Mourad
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on Kip Mourad of Minden. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
Woman Wounded in Shreveport Mass Shooting Dies
A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died. 33-year-old Latounda Bryant of North Southland Park Drive, died shortly before noon on Thursday morning at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the Sunday shooting in north Shreveport. Bryant was in a home on Sugar Street in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood.
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
Mardi Gras in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, La. - They'll be letting the Good Times Roll in Mansfield this weekend. Saturday is the Krewe of Demeter Parade. The parade begins at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 and will head down Franklin Street, then right onto Sandra Phillips Boulevard, past city hall, and then will turn right on Polk Street.
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
