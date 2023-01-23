ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Aspen Times

Letters from Snowmass

Let’s face it: Aspen is a full-grown city. It is not limited to its residents. Every day, hoards of residents, visitors, tourists, and workers come into and out of the city. Every day, there is unacceptable traffic congestion. Every day, there is lots of talk about the entrance to Aspen. And, every day, nothing is done about it.
ASPEN, CO
Brittany Anas

Photographer captures Vail aerial shots from open-air helicopter

Fine arts photographer Gray Malin took aerial photos of Vail for the resort's 60th anniversary.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled The Legendary Back Bowls, Vail. (Vail, Colo) Vail turned 60 in December, and as part of its diamond anniversary celebrations this season, the mountain posed for an epic photo shoot.
VAIL, CO
Aspen Daily News

Court case could affect thousands of Western Slope water users

An ongoing water case in Colorado’s Division Five water court in Glenwood Springs could impact a vital source of water for users across the Western Slope. The case developed from a dispute between the Snake River Water District in Summit County and the state’s Division 5 Engineers regarding administration of Green Mountain Reservoir’s Historic User Pool.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Times

Brinkman: Friend as well as pioneering surgeon

Dr. Richard Steadman’s passing reminds us not only of his lasting impact on. orthopedics, but also on the many who called him “friend.”. As a native of Tahoe, my family befriended the Steadmans as soon as Dick opened his practice in South Shore in 1970. My parents, David...
VAIL, CO
Aspen Times

Grauer: Mountain community values?

The Aspen District School Board should now define what it means by “mountain community values” in its mission statement. It seems like the ripe time to engage students, educators and parents in what would be an educational process, given the heated public debate about the ethics of using disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong as a benefactor for the schools. (The Aspen Times, “Grauer: Tunnel Vision”) (The Aspen Daily News, “Marolt: We can’t fail this random test”)
ASPEN, CO

