WBOC
Steps Being Taken to Protect People Crossing Coastal Highway in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The resort town is ramping up their "Walk Smart" campaign that was first launched in 2019. It encourages people to use crosswalks, and do so at the right time. This summer, "Walk Smart" ads will be placed on 12 buses, billboards and possibly even a banner...
WBOC
Proposed Apartment Complex In Easton Stirs Controversy
EASTON, Md. - A newly-proposed apartment complex is coming under fire in Talbot County. The proposed project is a six-building 162-unit apartment complex at the south end of Camac St. in Easton. One of the biggest concerns that neighbors had was traffic. People in the quiet Hunters Mill neighborhood use...
WBOC
Upgrade to Raw Water Line and Traffic Pattern Change Along Naylor Mill Rd.
SALISBURY, Md - There will be a change of traffic on Monday Jan 30, due to upgrades to a raw water line along Naylor Mill Road. During routine maintenance and inspections, a support issue was identified for a raw water line that brings water from the well field to the Paleo Water Treatment Plant for treatment. Due to higher than normal rain amounts and unusual temperatures, the pilons supporting the raw water line have shifted and decayed faster than anticipated and compromised the structure.
Ocean City Today
Snow Hill plans to sell Black Eyed Susan
The fate of Snow Hill’s woebegone Black Eyed Susan riverboat has yet to be decided, but one thing is certain — it won’t be an anchor around the necks of the town’s taxpayers much longer. At a town hall meeting earlier this month, Snow Hill Mayor...
Bay Journal
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
Maryland state regulators have approved expansion of a controversial poultry rendering plant on the Eastern Shore that just four months ago settled lawsuits accusing it of polluting a Chesapeake Bay tributary for years. The state Department of the Environment in late December renewed the discharge permit for the Valley Proteins...
Mobile Home Razed By Fast-Moving Two-Alarm Blaze In Maryland: Fire Marshal
A mobile home was destroyed by a midday two-alarm fire in Maryland that took firefighters nearly an hour to get under control. The fire marshal says that the fire was reported in Dorchester County shortly after 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, on Partridge Lane in Reliance when there was an electrical failure underneath the mobile home that sparked the blaze in the living room of the residence.
WBOC
First Responders Feel Impact of Numerous Tragedies In and Around Laurel
LAUREL, Del. -- Within the last week, several tragedies have occurred in and around the Town of Laurel, deeply affecting the community, especially the first responders that have answered to each call. It began last Tuesday with a fatal head-on collision on Laurel Rd. that killed legendary pro wrestler Jamin...
Ocean City Today
Restaurants transitioning in and around Ocean City
Some may not show it much on the outside, but several resort area restaurants will be taking on new management and owners before the kick-off of the 2023 summer season. “For the last several years, the hotel industry has seen quite a bit of change in ownership and that seems to be happening to the restaurant industry.
WBOC
Ocean City Running Festival Coming This Fall
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Corrigan Sports Enterprises announced the creation of the Ocean City Running Festival. The event will feature a full marathon, half marathon, 8k and 5k race distances. The inaugural event is slated for Oct. 28, 2023 the event will fall between Corrigan Sports established Baltimore Running Festival and Bay Bridge Run.
WBOC
Afternoon Fire Damages Chicken House In Willards
WILLARDS, Md. - A chicken house, that was used for storage, burned down Tuesday afternoon. Homeowners Ralph and Connie Adkins say the chicken house held agricultural equipment like tractors and grass cutters. No animals were inside or harmed. But the Willards Volunteer Fire Company says there was an estimated amount of $50,000 in damage.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z tells council to deny Route 9 project
Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended denial of three applications filed by Charles E. Turner Jr. for a multifamily housing project on the north side of Route 9 near the Gravel Hill Road intersection east of Georgetown. The votes were 4-0 on each application. The applicant has filed...
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon
Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
Cape Gazette
Plans for Suncrest subdivision are approved
The Suncrest subdivision, with 36 lots on 18 acres on Waterview Road near Camp Arrowhead Road, has been approved by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. However, the developer's request to purchase five bonus-density lots was denied. During a Jan. 12 meeting, Commissioner Kim Hoey Stevenson, who made a...
WBOC
DNREC Funds New Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations
Electric vehicle drivers will have more opportunities to charge up along Delaware roads with the installation of 14 new DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality for the 14 sites. The chargers will...
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
WBOC
Crews on the Scene of a Serious Salisbury Crash
SALISBURY, Md.-- Crews from the Salisbury Police Department and Salisbury Fire Department responded to a car crash with entrapment at Rt. 50 WB and Tilghman rd. early Wednesday morning. Details remain scarce, but the Westbound lane was closed while police finished their investigation. Since then, the car has been removed...
starpublications.online
Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp, Crab Balls
The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St. in Delmar, Md. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of both will be available. Homemade hush puppies...
WGMD Radio
Update on New Route 113 Traffic Signals
Work continues on two new, “full color,” steady stop-and-go traffic signals, which are being installed along Route 113 at Governor Stockley Road and Avenue of Honor–between Georgetown and Millsboro. The new traffic lights are aimed at improving intersection safety. Once complete, the new steady, green/yellow/red signal operations will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you’re driving in that area, you should expect minor delays and lane closures nightly from 8 pm to 6 am–except for Friday and Saturday nights. You’ll see flaggers and state troopers in that area. The work is expected to be completed by May, weather permitting.
shoredailynews.com
Rosa Mae Handy
Funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Mae Handy of Seaford Delaware will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Mt. Enoch Holy Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Interment will be at St Paul Church Cemetery, Berlin, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
talbotspy.org
Easton Prepares for Transition to Reusable Bags in April
In advance of Ordinance 784 taking effect on April 2, 2023, the Town of Easton, Easton EDC, and Discover Easton are partnering to spread awareness and information about the ordinance to businesses, residents, and tourists. Ordinance 784, states that as of April 2, 2023, retail establishments can no longer provide...
