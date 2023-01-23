ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
OREGON STATE
9NEWS

SNAP recipients will see a big cut in benefits come March

DENVER — Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans will see a big cut to their food stamps in the next couple of months. The temporary boost to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) put in place during the pandemic is set to expire at the end of February due to a new federal law.
COLORADO STATE
Houston Chronicle

A key pandemic food benefit is set to end, putting some seniors at risk

Doretha Harrison, 67, tries to avoid fatty foods and stick to fresh produce and lean proteins because of her diabetes and other health concerns. On a fixed income, she also must stretch her household food budget for the times her grandson lives with her in Washington, D.C. The $281 a month she currently receives in SNAP benefits cuts it close.
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

VA says it has surpassed 2022 goals for housing veterans experiencing homelessness

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) says it housed more than 40,000 veterans last year, surpassing its 2022 goals aimed at reducing the number of veterans experiencing homelessness. The 2022 goal was to place 38,000 veterans in public housing, and the VA said it actually housed 40,401 veterans last year. “There are thousands of formerly…
MedicalXpress

Study shows pandemic put duties of employers on those directing own in-home care

As the U.S. population ages, the number of people receiving long-term services and supports in their own home has grown, including the use of self-directed care. Self-directed care enables long-term care recipients to hire and manage their own workers, rather than using a home care agency. The COVID-19 pandemic increased the strain in this industry.
KANSAS STATE
constructiondive.com

GCs are often excluded from wage theft liability. That may change.

Wage theft is more of a problem in construction than any other industry, and groups are trying to do something about it. The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recovered over $32.9 million in back wages for over 17,000 construction employees in fiscal year 2022, the most of any industry measured and over $5 million more than the food services industry, the second-highest sector.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HealthDay

In a First, Medicaid Extends Coverage to Prison Inmates

FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Some inmates in California could begin getting certain limited health services, including substance abuse treatment and mental health diagnoses, using Medicaid funds. Typically, inmates lose Medicaid coverage while in the prison, jail or juvenile justice system. This change will be the first time...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

California prison inmates to get some Medicaid care

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government will allow Medicaid dollars to treat some people in prisons, jails or juvenile detention centers for the first time ever, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. CMS will allow California inmates to access limited services, including substance use treatment and mental health diagnoses, 90 days before being released. Since Medicaid was established, federal law has prohibited Medicaid money from being used for people who are in custody, with inmates having access to their health care coverage suspended. The move will provide more stability for inmates and juvenile detainees as they exit institutions and reenter the outside world, CMS administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said Thursday. She said the change will allow the state to “make unprecedented advancements for incarcerated individuals who have long been underserved.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Forbes Advisor

What Is Lane Splitting, And Is It Legal?

Lane splitting is a practice some bicycle and motorcycle riders engage in. It is legal only in a limited number of states. While lane splitting can help alleviate traffic congestion and make the roads safer for riders in some ways, it can also increase the risk of a motor vehicle accident occurring.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy