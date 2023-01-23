Read full article on original website
Related
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
KCBY
Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these families
The new year might be a little bit brighter for some families thanks to a recently announced guaranteed income program. The program has three primary goals: to provide cash assistance to low-income families, provide career and job training opportunities for young people, and expand access to health care.
SNAP recipients will see a big cut in benefits come March
DENVER — Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans will see a big cut to their food stamps in the next couple of months. The temporary boost to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) put in place during the pandemic is set to expire at the end of February due to a new federal law.
Houston Chronicle
A key pandemic food benefit is set to end, putting some seniors at risk
Doretha Harrison, 67, tries to avoid fatty foods and stick to fresh produce and lean proteins because of her diabetes and other health concerns. On a fixed income, she also must stretch her household food budget for the times her grandson lives with her in Washington, D.C. The $281 a month she currently receives in SNAP benefits cuts it close.
Why US libraries are on the frontlines of the homelessness crisis
Homeless people are relying on public libraries as a safe haven to stay warm and avoid harassment from law enforcement, advocates say
Strawberry Week addresses period poverty, battles inflation
Strawberry Week works with several organizations and schools to make sure those in need, including families at Growing Futures Early Education Center, have access to essential period products.
VA says it has surpassed 2022 goals for housing veterans experiencing homelessness
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) says it housed more than 40,000 veterans last year, surpassing its 2022 goals aimed at reducing the number of veterans experiencing homelessness. The 2022 goal was to place 38,000 veterans in public housing, and the VA said it actually housed 40,401 veterans last year. “There are thousands of formerly…
MedicalXpress
Study shows pandemic put duties of employers on those directing own in-home care
As the U.S. population ages, the number of people receiving long-term services and supports in their own home has grown, including the use of self-directed care. Self-directed care enables long-term care recipients to hire and manage their own workers, rather than using a home care agency. The COVID-19 pandemic increased the strain in this industry.
constructiondive.com
GCs are often excluded from wage theft liability. That may change.
Wage theft is more of a problem in construction than any other industry, and groups are trying to do something about it. The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recovered over $32.9 million in back wages for over 17,000 construction employees in fiscal year 2022, the most of any industry measured and over $5 million more than the food services industry, the second-highest sector.
In a First, Medicaid Extends Coverage to Prison Inmates
FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Some inmates in California could begin getting certain limited health services, including substance abuse treatment and mental health diagnoses, using Medicaid funds. Typically, inmates lose Medicaid coverage while in the prison, jail or juvenile justice system. This change will be the first time...
California prison inmates to get some Medicaid care
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government will allow Medicaid dollars to treat some people in prisons, jails or juvenile detention centers for the first time ever, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. CMS will allow California inmates to access limited services, including substance use treatment and mental health diagnoses, 90 days before being released. Since Medicaid was established, federal law has prohibited Medicaid money from being used for people who are in custody, with inmates having access to their health care coverage suspended. The move will provide more stability for inmates and juvenile detainees as they exit institutions and reenter the outside world, CMS administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said Thursday. She said the change will allow the state to “make unprecedented advancements for incarcerated individuals who have long been underserved.”
What Is Lane Splitting, And Is It Legal?
Lane splitting is a practice some bicycle and motorcycle riders engage in. It is legal only in a limited number of states. While lane splitting can help alleviate traffic congestion and make the roads safer for riders in some ways, it can also increase the risk of a motor vehicle accident occurring.
Comments / 0