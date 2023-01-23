ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

Premier Health offering mammogram screenings with mobile coach in February

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Premier Health's mobile mammography coach, which travels to businesses, public venues, and events throughout Southwest Ohio, makes it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening. The coach, which is outfitted with advanced imaging equipment, provides traditional 2D and GeniusTM 3D MammographyTM technology to...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Miamisburg Kroger Marketplace to host grand opening celebration Friday

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kroger will celebrate the grand opening of its Miamisburg store at 255 North Heincke Road on Friday. The marketplace store is a $27 million investment that includes a new Starbucks, bistro seating area, sushi bar, household, kitchen, and apparel, as well as expanded floral, produce, bakery, meat departments and expanded pickup, pharmacy, and The Little Clinic services.
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton247now.com

Large Dayton employer to sell downtown building, cites remote work trends

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- One of the Dayton region's largest employers plans to sell its downtown office building. The health care organization will remain a tenant but says a major shift to remote work has resulted in the decision to sell the building. Premier Health will maintain a...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Residential sales agency expands to downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Another company is coming to downtown Dayton. The move will allow the Columbus company to further establish itself in the Gem City. Dublin-based developer Crawford Hoying will bring an affiliate real estate agency office into the area. The office will be headed by a long time resident and industry expert.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

McDonald's offering free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets for Bengals game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — McDonald's is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengal fans to enjoy while watching the game. Cincinnati fans can receive free 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. This offer applies to participating McDonald's in the Cincinnati, Dayton, Lima, Toledo and Columbus regions.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

5-year-old child weighs 20 lbs: Parents indicted for severely malnourished children

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- 20-year-old Maleah Renee HenryReed and 25-year-old Dustin William Shade, both of Riverside, have been indicted on counts in connection to their children being seriously malnourished, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. Defendant Henry-Reed took her 15-month-old daughter to Hope Medical Center in Dayton on...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presents the 2023 No. 1 dog license

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On January 26, Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presented the 2023 No. 1 dog license to Teresa Huber's 2-year-old Boxer Sophie, earning Sophie the title of the county's No. 1 dog. Keith was joined at the Montgomery County Administration Building by County Commissioners Debbie Lieberman,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Rescue crews respond to incident at Dayton business

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several fire departments, and a Hazmat crew responded to an incident at a Dayton business Wednesday afternoon. According to a social media post by Dayton Fire and Police, crews responded to the 1100 block of West Stewart Street for multiple victims trapped in a below-grade space.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Report: Dayton home sales tumbled in 2022

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The Miami Valley housing market stumbled in December adding on to a rough overall year. Total sales of homes and condos last month tallied 1,100, down 25% compared to the same period the previous year, according to Dayton Realtors. On the bright side, the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Temperatures rise this weekend and fall next week

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- Friday should be generally cloudy until evening when light showers move into the area. a few snowflakes could mix in. Highs should near 40 but feeling colder with breezy conditions. Mostly overcast skies on Saturday with perhaps a break or two in the overcast as temperatures climb...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County conducts 'point-in-time' homeless survey Thursday morning

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Teams of social workers and volunteers took to the street early Thursday to get a headcount of the unsheltered population of Montgomery County. Kathleen Shanahan, program coordinator for Montgomery County Homeless Solutions, said the point-in-time count is held at the end of January every year. The count is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) but they also use the survey to find people recently homeless who might need help.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Nominations open for Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- If you know a Dayton Police officer who deserves some recognition, nominations are being accepted for the Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award. According to the Dayton Police Department, the award recognizes an officer who demonstrates extraordinary commitment and service to the community. Officer Steve Whalen was...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

More flurries and snow showers today

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- Snow showers are still in the forecast through the end of the week as the low wraps around the area. Scattered snow showers will persist through the day on Thursday. Light accumulations of less than 1" will be possible, so some slick spots will be possible during the day.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield appoints new Strategic Engagement Manager

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) - The City of Springfield has appointed Karen Graves as the new Strategic Engagement Manager to oversee marketing and communications, and the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, along with other administrative duties. Graves joined the City Manager’s Office on January 3. She has over 25 years...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Gem City Market halves costs for EBT/SNAP users

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Gem City Market has brought back the "We Gotchu" program for EBT/SNAP users. The program allows for the market to match EBT/SNAP eligible purchases at 50%. This means that families can purchase what they need from the market for only half the cost when using...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

DNA confirmed body found in Mexico is Hamilton man

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - DNA now confirms a body found in a van in Mexico Friday is that of missing Hamilton architect Jose Gutierrez. Gutierrez flew to Mexico last month to visit his fiancee and her family. Guitierrez, his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, and her sisters disappeared Christmas night, according to...
HAMILTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy