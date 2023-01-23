Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in OhioKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
No Public Updates on Murdered BusinessmanSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Premier Health offering mammogram screenings with mobile coach in February
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Premier Health's mobile mammography coach, which travels to businesses, public venues, and events throughout Southwest Ohio, makes it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening. The coach, which is outfitted with advanced imaging equipment, provides traditional 2D and GeniusTM 3D MammographyTM technology to...
dayton247now.com
Miamisburg Kroger Marketplace to host grand opening celebration Friday
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kroger will celebrate the grand opening of its Miamisburg store at 255 North Heincke Road on Friday. The marketplace store is a $27 million investment that includes a new Starbucks, bistro seating area, sushi bar, household, kitchen, and apparel, as well as expanded floral, produce, bakery, meat departments and expanded pickup, pharmacy, and The Little Clinic services.
dayton247now.com
Large Dayton employer to sell downtown building, cites remote work trends
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- One of the Dayton region's largest employers plans to sell its downtown office building. The health care organization will remain a tenant but says a major shift to remote work has resulted in the decision to sell the building. Premier Health will maintain a...
dayton247now.com
DBJ: New, mixed-use project coming to Dayton, housing market tumbles
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Nathan Edwards about a new, mixed-use project coming to Dayton. Plus, we take a look into Dayton's housing market.
dayton247now.com
Special Projects Grant program offers $300,000 for Montgomery County arts and culture
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Beginning February 8, 2023, Montgomery County organizations can apply for up to $10,000 in funding to support arts and cultural projects in the years 2023-2024 through a program funded by the Montgomery County Arts & Cultural District (MCACD). The Special Projects Grant program was established in...
dayton247now.com
Residential sales agency expands to downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Another company is coming to downtown Dayton. The move will allow the Columbus company to further establish itself in the Gem City. Dublin-based developer Crawford Hoying will bring an affiliate real estate agency office into the area. The office will be headed by a long time resident and industry expert.
dayton247now.com
McDonald's offering free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets for Bengals game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — McDonald's is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengal fans to enjoy while watching the game. Cincinnati fans can receive free 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. This offer applies to participating McDonald's in the Cincinnati, Dayton, Lima, Toledo and Columbus regions.
dayton247now.com
5-year-old child weighs 20 lbs: Parents indicted for severely malnourished children
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- 20-year-old Maleah Renee HenryReed and 25-year-old Dustin William Shade, both of Riverside, have been indicted on counts in connection to their children being seriously malnourished, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. Defendant Henry-Reed took her 15-month-old daughter to Hope Medical Center in Dayton on...
dayton247now.com
'We don't have a dollar to our name' Dayton couple falls victim to rental scam
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)--Across the Dayton viewing area, people are falling victim to rental scams found on Facebook. Some of these people had the opportunity to see the home or apartment, were given a lease to look over and even set up a move in date and time. A day later, they are told they need to leave.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presents the 2023 No. 1 dog license
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On January 26, Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presented the 2023 No. 1 dog license to Teresa Huber's 2-year-old Boxer Sophie, earning Sophie the title of the county's No. 1 dog. Keith was joined at the Montgomery County Administration Building by County Commissioners Debbie Lieberman,...
dayton247now.com
Rescue crews respond to incident at Dayton business
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several fire departments, and a Hazmat crew responded to an incident at a Dayton business Wednesday afternoon. According to a social media post by Dayton Fire and Police, crews responded to the 1100 block of West Stewart Street for multiple victims trapped in a below-grade space.
dayton247now.com
Report: Dayton home sales tumbled in 2022
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The Miami Valley housing market stumbled in December adding on to a rough overall year. Total sales of homes and condos last month tallied 1,100, down 25% compared to the same period the previous year, according to Dayton Realtors. On the bright side, the...
dayton247now.com
Temperatures rise this weekend and fall next week
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- Friday should be generally cloudy until evening when light showers move into the area. a few snowflakes could mix in. Highs should near 40 but feeling colder with breezy conditions. Mostly overcast skies on Saturday with perhaps a break or two in the overcast as temperatures climb...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County conducts 'point-in-time' homeless survey Thursday morning
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Teams of social workers and volunteers took to the street early Thursday to get a headcount of the unsheltered population of Montgomery County. Kathleen Shanahan, program coordinator for Montgomery County Homeless Solutions, said the point-in-time count is held at the end of January every year. The count is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) but they also use the survey to find people recently homeless who might need help.
dayton247now.com
Nominations open for Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- If you know a Dayton Police officer who deserves some recognition, nominations are being accepted for the Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award. According to the Dayton Police Department, the award recognizes an officer who demonstrates extraordinary commitment and service to the community. Officer Steve Whalen was...
dayton247now.com
More flurries and snow showers today
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- Snow showers are still in the forecast through the end of the week as the low wraps around the area. Scattered snow showers will persist through the day on Thursday. Light accumulations of less than 1" will be possible, so some slick spots will be possible during the day.
dayton247now.com
Springfield appoints new Strategic Engagement Manager
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) - The City of Springfield has appointed Karen Graves as the new Strategic Engagement Manager to oversee marketing and communications, and the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, along with other administrative duties. Graves joined the City Manager’s Office on January 3. She has over 25 years...
dayton247now.com
Gem City Market halves costs for EBT/SNAP users
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Gem City Market has brought back the "We Gotchu" program for EBT/SNAP users. The program allows for the market to match EBT/SNAP eligible purchases at 50%. This means that families can purchase what they need from the market for only half the cost when using...
dayton247now.com
DNA confirmed body found in Mexico is Hamilton man
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - DNA now confirms a body found in a van in Mexico Friday is that of missing Hamilton architect Jose Gutierrez. Gutierrez flew to Mexico last month to visit his fiancee and her family. Guitierrez, his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, and her sisters disappeared Christmas night, according to...
dayton247now.com
KeyBank to offer free tax preparation services to help eligible families and individuals
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -– KeyBank will be partnering with the Dayton EITC Coalition for its annual Super Refund Saturday event. Each year, thousands of qualifying Americans do not claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) on their federal income tax returns, meaning billions of dollars in much-needed refunds goes unclaimed.
Comments / 0