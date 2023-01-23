Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Freeman leads Milwaukee against Wright State after 30-point game
Milwaukee Panthers (14-6, 8-2 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (11-10, 4-6 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Wright State Raiders after BJ Freeman scored 30 points in Milwaukee’s 88-75 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins. The Raiders are 4-6 in...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Lutheran bears down on defense against Catholic Central
RACINE — Heading into the final four weeks of the regular season, the idea is to establish an identity and build momentum for the playoffs. The Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team may have done that Tuesday night in its 60-45 Metro Classic Conference victory over Catholic Central in Lutheran’s gymnasium.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Host Committee CEO helping city get ready for big event
MILWAUKEE — A year and a half to go and the leg work is just beginning for the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee. For Host Committee CEO Steve King, the task is formidable but doable. TMJ4’s Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson caught up with the longtime Republican...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Siena Catholic Schools hosting open houses next week
RACINE — The educational journey from kindergarten to high school impacts your child’s future. The path to success can be faith-filled, safe and affordable. Siena Catholic Schools of Racine will partner with your family on this journey to help make it a reality. cost. If you don’t think...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Push to reopen St. Francis labor and delivery unit turns to city leaders
MILWAUKEE — Union leaders representing staff at Ascension Saint Francis urged Milwaukee city leaders to help reopen the labor and delivery unit and restore services. The labor and delivery unit shut down abruptly around Christmas. Ascension Wisconsin announced it would transition those services to their St. Joseph’s and Columbia St. Mary’s locations.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Red Apple Elementary School in Racine
1/26 School Shout Out: Red Apple Elementary School in Racine. Good morning from fourth graders at Red Apple Elementary School in Racine. DELAYS, 34 MENTALLY AND 34 NORTHBOUND. >> GOOD MORNING, MY NAME IS MR. CHEN FROM RED APPLE SCHOOL. I’D LIKE TO WELCOME OUR FOURTH GRADE CLASS. >> GOOD MORNING!
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New video released in Milwaukee jail death
THE PUBLIC. REPORTER: THE IN-CUSTODY DEATH OF 21-YEAR-OLD BREION GREEN AT THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY JAIL LAST JUNE BROUGHT A SERIES OF PROTESTS, AND AS HIS MOTHER TOLD ME THEN, A CALL FOR ANSWERS. >> I WANT JUSTICE FOR MY SON. I WANT TO KNOW THE TRUTH. I WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED IN THE LAST HOURS OF HIS LIFE. WE NEED TRANSPARENCY. THEY HAVE NOT TOLD ME ANYTHING. >> I DON’T THAT. REPORTER: NEWLY RELEASED VIDEO SHOWS GREEN BEING PLACED INTO A MILWAUKEE SHERIFF’S SQUAD AT BRADFORD BEACH JUNE 26 ARRESTED FOR DISORDERLY CONDUCT, CARRYING A CONCEALED HANDGUN, AND BAIL JUMPING. >> DO YOU NEED MEDICAL ATTENTION? REPORTER: DEPUTIES APPEAR TO CHECK ON HIM IN THE SQUAD TO MAKE SURE HE’S OK, AND THEN TRANSPORT HIM INSIDE THE JAIL. BUT, AN INVESTIGATION SHOWED GREEN STRANGLED HIMSELF WITH A PHONE CORD IN A HOLDING CELL WITHIN AN HOUR OF BEING BOOKED. >> THEY ARE VERY UPSET THAT IS NOT RELEASED. REPORTER: BUT THAT VIDEO ISN’T BEING RELEASED. >> THE VIDEO THAT DEPICTS HIM IN A TRAGIC SITUATION OF THE REGULATION. — STRANGLED. ALSO THE INDIFFERENCE THEY BELIEVE THE CORRECTIONS OFFICER DISPLAYED WHEN PASSING THE CELL, BARELY LOOKING INTO THE CELL AND WALKING OFF. REPORTER: THE FAMILY AND THEIR ATTORNEY HAVE SEEN THE VIDEO JUST ONCE BUT ENOUGH TO BELIEVE GREEN’S SUICIDE COULD’VE BEEN PREVENTED. >> A MATTER OF A COUPLE OF MINUTES COULD HAVE PREVENTED BUT THIS FAMILY HAS TO LIVE WITH. REPORTER: IN MILWAUKEE, NICK BOHR, WISN 12 NEWS. >> THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAID RELEASING THE INTERNAL VIDEO WOULD COMPROMISE JAIL SECURITY. EARLIER THIS MONTH, THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY ANNOUNCED NO CRIMINAL CHARGES WOULD BE FILED IN GREEN’S DEATH. THE FAMILY ATTORNEY TELLS 12 NEWS THEY’RE STILL EXPLORING THEIR NEXT STEPS WHICH COULD INCLUDE A CIVIL LAWSUI.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
All lanes blocked on I-41/94 near WIS 165
Kenosha County multi-vehicle crash: All lanes blocked on I-41/94 near WIS 165. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that at least 20 vehicles are involved and report injuries. Updated: 2:53 PM CST Jan 27, 2023. All lanes on Interstate 94/Interstate 41 Northbound are currently closed in Kenosha.The Kenosha County...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County chase after hit-and-run crash caught on dash, bodycam
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department shared dash camera and body camera video of a police chase following a hit-and-run crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said in a Facebook post that a Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy located a vehicle that was involved in a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in northern Kenosha
The Kenosha Police Department is awaiting autopsy results after the death of a 58-year-old man who was found dead in a garage Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Jeff Galley said the KPD responded for an unconscious/not breathing man in a garage Tuesday at about 3:11 pm in the 3100 block of 14th Avenue.
