ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Denver's Zeke Nnaji starting for inactive Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nnaji will join Denver's first unit after Nikola Jokic was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Nnaji to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Nnaji's projection includes 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (hip) questionable on Saturday for Denver

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray is dealing with a left hip sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against Philadelphia. Murray's Saturday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bulls' Goran Dragic (illness) probable on Saturday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Dragic is recovering from an illness and is probable for Saturday's clash with the Magic. Our models expect him to play 10.0 minutes against Orlando. Dragic's Saturday projection includes 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) questionable on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Embiid continues to deal with left foot soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Nuggets. Embiid's Saturday projection includes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Travis Kelce (back) questionable for Kansas City's AFC Championship matchup

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Conference Championship contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kelce's status appears on the right side of questionable after the star tight end was a full participant in Friday's practice with his back injury. In a rematch versus a Cincinnati defense allowing 5.1 receptions for 52 yards on 7.4 targets per game to tight ends this regular season, our models project Kelce to score 15.7 FanDuel points.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (personal) questionable on Saturday

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. While Porter was able to participate in Friday's practice after he missed three games for personal reasons, the 24-year old's availability remains in question on Saturday. Expect Bruce Brown to play an increased role versus a Philly unit ranked seventh in defensive rating if Porter Jr. is ruled out.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bismack Biyombo coming off Suns' bench on Thursday

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Deandre Ayton is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He missed the last couple games due to it, but on Thursday, he has been cleared to return to the court. He'll immediately start in his first game back, sending Biyombo back to the bench.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Myles Turner (ankle) questionable on Friday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against Milwaukee. Turner's Friday projection includes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Hornets' Terry Rozier (illness) available on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Rozier has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Bulls on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 33.9 minutes against Chicago. Rozier's Thursday projection includes 20.0 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith (wrist) questionable for Pacers on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nesmith is dealing with right wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Nesmith's Friday projection includes 10.9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Jeremy Sochan (illness) ruled out for Spurs on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Sochan is dealing with a non-COVID illness, and he entered the day with a doubtful tag. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for Thursday night's contest. Expect Isaiah Roby and Doug McDermott to see more work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Nuggets list Bruce Brown (knee) as questionable on Saturday

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown Jr. (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown Jr's availability is now in limbo after the 26-year old was listed as questionable with left knee inflammation. Expect Bones Hyland to see more minutes at the guard positions if Brown Jr. is inactive.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) probable for Nuggets on Saturday

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is listed as probable for Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. After missing one game with a right wrist sprain, Caldwell-Pope is expected to suit up on Saturday. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to score 22.9 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones operating in second unit role for Memphis on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Jones will have bench responsibilities after Ja Morant was named Wednesday's starter. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 20.2 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.6...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Toronto's OG Anunoby (ankle) questionable on Wednesday

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Anunoby's availability is now in limbo after the Raptors' forward was downgraded from available to questionable. Expect Precious Achiuwa to play more minutes on Wednesday if Anunoby is ruled out. Anunoby's current projection...

Comments / 0

Community Policy