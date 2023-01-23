Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric push in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver is Struggling to Support Migrants, and This is How You Can HelpTom HandyDenver, CO
Related
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
numberfire.com
Denver's Zeke Nnaji starting for inactive Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nnaji will join Denver's first unit after Nikola Jokic was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Nnaji to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Nnaji's projection includes 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (hip) questionable on Saturday for Denver
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray is dealing with a left hip sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against Philadelphia. Murray's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (illness) probable on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Dragic is recovering from an illness and is probable for Saturday's clash with the Magic. Our models expect him to play 10.0 minutes against Orlando. Dragic's Saturday projection includes 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) questionable on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Embiid continues to deal with left foot soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Nuggets. Embiid's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Travis Kelce (back) questionable for Kansas City's AFC Championship matchup
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Conference Championship contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kelce's status appears on the right side of questionable after the star tight end was a full participant in Friday's practice with his back injury. In a rematch versus a Cincinnati defense allowing 5.1 receptions for 52 yards on 7.4 targets per game to tight ends this regular season, our models project Kelce to score 15.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (personal) questionable on Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. While Porter was able to participate in Friday's practice after he missed three games for personal reasons, the 24-year old's availability remains in question on Saturday. Expect Bruce Brown to play an increased role versus a Philly unit ranked seventh in defensive rating if Porter Jr. is ruled out.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 1/27/23: Can We Trust the Cavaliers on a Back-to-Back?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Bismack Biyombo coming off Suns' bench on Thursday
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Deandre Ayton is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He missed the last couple games due to it, but on Thursday, he has been cleared to return to the court. He'll immediately start in his first game back, sending Biyombo back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Clippers list Luke Kennard (calf) as questionable for Thursday's game versus Spurs
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Kennard appears closer to a potential return after the 26-year old missed nine games with a calf injury. Expect Norman Powell to play an increased role at the guard positions if Kennard is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (ankle) questionable on Friday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against Milwaukee. Turner's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Deandre Ayton (illness) available, starting for Suns on Thursday; Bismack Biyombo back to bench
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will start Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ayton is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He missed the last couple games due to it, but on Thursday, he has been cleared to return to the court. He'll immediately start in his first game back, sending Bismack Biyombo back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Terry Rozier (illness) available on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Rozier has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Bulls on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 33.9 minutes against Chicago. Rozier's Thursday projection includes 20.0 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (wrist) questionable for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nesmith is dealing with right wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Nesmith's Friday projection includes 10.9...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan (illness) ruled out for Spurs on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Sochan is dealing with a non-COVID illness, and he entered the day with a doubtful tag. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for Thursday night's contest. Expect Isaiah Roby and Doug McDermott to see more work.
numberfire.com
Nuggets list Bruce Brown (knee) as questionable on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown Jr. (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown Jr's availability is now in limbo after the 26-year old was listed as questionable with left knee inflammation. Expect Bones Hyland to see more minutes at the guard positions if Brown Jr. is inactive.
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) probable for Nuggets on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is listed as probable for Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. After missing one game with a right wrist sprain, Caldwell-Pope is expected to suit up on Saturday. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to score 22.9 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones operating in second unit role for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Jones will have bench responsibilities after Ja Morant was named Wednesday's starter. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 20.2 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.6...
numberfire.com
Toronto's OG Anunoby (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Anunoby's availability is now in limbo after the Raptors' forward was downgraded from available to questionable. Expect Precious Achiuwa to play more minutes on Wednesday if Anunoby is ruled out. Anunoby's current projection...
Comments / 0